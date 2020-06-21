Observer Observer Logo

The Weeknd Is Listing His Hidden Hills Mansion for $25 Million

The Weeknd is ready to sell his Hidden Hills mansion. Scroll through to see inside.
A double-height entry leads into the home.
The main house is over 13,000 square feet.
The Weeknd is listing the home for almost $25 million.
He paid $18.2 million for the home in 2017.
There are quite a few fireplaces.
The eat-in kitchen is equipped with double marble islands.
The breakfast nook.
There are seven bedrooms in the main house.
There are two master suites, including one on the second floor.
It has a private terrace.
As well as a sitting area and fireplace.
Just one of the massive walk-in closets.
The master bathroom.
The office.
The movie theater.
There's a full entertaining wet bar.
The wine room.
There's a cabana by the pool.
The formal dining room.
A peek into the fitness studio.
There's a kitchen in the two-bedroom guest house.
There's a covered living area on the patio, with a fireplace.
The property spans nearly three acres.
There's a full basketball court outside.
After almost exactly three years of ownership, The Weeknd is ready to offload his Hidden Hills mansion. The Grammy-winning musician is listing his sprawling 13,391-square-foot Los Angeles home sale, with a nearly $25 million price tag attached.

The Weeknd purchased the 2.94-acre property for $18.2 million back in July 2017.

The seven-bedroom main house features modern, pristine white interiors with wood and stone accents. There are double-height ceilings in the entryway and a two-story wall of windows.

the weeknd

The Weeknd is ready to move on from his more suburban Los Angeles abode. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, dual marble islands and an adjacent breakfast nook, plus a full marble wet bar. There’s a formal dining room with a fireplace, as well as a living room with another fireplace.

There’s yet another marble-framed fireplace in the office. Elsewhere in the home, there’s a gym, home theater and a full wine room, per the listing held by The Agency broker Angel Salvador.

The master suite is on the second floor, with a seating area, private terrace, huge walk-in closet and a marble bathroom with a separate tub and shower.

Outside, there’s a pool and spa, as well as a cabana with a living room, plus a basketball court and a barn. There’s also a two-bedroom guesthouse.

The Weeknd already found his next Los Angeles home, as late last year, he spent approximately $21 million on a sleek penthouse at the Beverly West condominium. His new abode might not have quite the same kind of acreage as the one he’s trying to leave behind, but at 8,215 square feet, it’s not like he’ll be lacking in space.

