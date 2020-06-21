The Weeknd Is Listing His Hidden Hills Mansion for $25 Million

There's a covered living area on the patio, with a fireplace.

Just one of the massive walk-in closets.

As well as a sitting area and fireplace.

There are two master suites, including one on the second floor.

There are seven bedrooms in the main house.

There are quite a few fireplaces.

He paid $18.2 million for the home in 2017.

The Weeknd is listing the home for almost $25 million.

After almost exactly three years of ownership, The Weeknd is ready to offload his Hidden Hills mansion. The Grammy-winning musician is listing his sprawling 13,391-square-foot Los Angeles home sale, with a nearly $25 million price tag attached.

The Weeknd purchased the 2.94-acre property for $18.2 million back in July 2017.

The seven-bedroom main house features modern, pristine white interiors with wood and stone accents. There are double-height ceilings in the entryway and a two-story wall of windows.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, dual marble islands and an adjacent breakfast nook, plus a full marble wet bar. There’s a formal dining room with a fireplace, as well as a living room with another fireplace.

There’s yet another marble-framed fireplace in the office. Elsewhere in the home, there’s a gym, home theater and a full wine room, per the listing held by The Agency broker Angel Salvador.

The master suite is on the second floor, with a seating area, private terrace, huge walk-in closet and a marble bathroom with a separate tub and shower.

Outside, there’s a pool and spa, as well as a cabana with a living room, plus a basketball court and a barn. There’s also a two-bedroom guesthouse.

The Weeknd already found his next Los Angeles home, as late last year, he spent approximately $21 million on a sleek penthouse at the Beverly West condominium. His new abode might not have quite the same kind of acreage as the one he’s trying to leave behind, but at 8,215 square feet, it’s not like he’ll be lacking in space.