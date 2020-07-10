10 Best CBD Oils on the Market Right Now

Trying to find the best CBD oil and aren’t sure where to look? Well, you’ve found the right place to get started.

After the legalization of hemp in all 50 states, there was a massive boom in the CBD oil market. It went from a couple dozen companies to now hundreds (possibly even thousands) of CBD brands. It’s become almost impossible to keep track of them, as more seem to pop up every other week.

This has created a dilemma for consumers. There is an over-saturation of choices at the moment, and not all of them are worthwhile. In fact, there are more inferior products out there than high-quality ones.

So, how does one weed through all the junk to find the gems?

The average consumer usually relies on reviews and word of mouth. This can be tricky, though. Information on the internet is often deceptive, and it’s hard to tell who is being honest and who is just part of a scheme to sell you something. That’s why lists like this one have become popular, as they collect and curate the best of the best with an objective lens.

We’ve put in months of research to create this list. Our hope is that interested consumers can use the list to make an informed decision before making their purchases.

Before we reveal the cream of the CBD crop, let’s go over the criteria by which we judged and ranked each entry.

CBD Oil Score Criteria

There are a number of factors to consider when determining the quality of CBD oil. So many, in fact, that it would be a herculean task to take them all into account. All we could do was narrow them down to the essentials.

Here are the main aspects we focused on to create our rating system:

Ingredient Quality

The ingredients used to create the oil, where the ingredients were sourced, how fresh the batches were before being sent out and the quality-control measures enacted to ensure purity.

Taste

The flavor of the product, as well as any lingering aftertaste.

Value

The cost-effectiveness of the product, with its quality weighed against the quantity and price.

Transparency

The availability of information about the product, its means of production, third-party test results and sales/refund policies as provided by the brand.

User Reputation

The reputability of the brand, based on user reviews and comments from across the internet.

Customer Service

The availability, responsiveness, clarity and helpfulness of the brand’s customer service team.

Website Experience

The ease of use of their website while browsing, selecting products and placing orders.

Overall

Our final verdict on the product as a whole, considering all of the elements above.

10 Best CBD Oils

Overview

Price Range: $45 to $105

Available Flavors: Natural, Mint, Citrus, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream

CBD Per Serving: 8.3 mg, 20 mg, 33.3 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 250 mg, 600 mg, 1000 mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

Penguin slides right into first place on our list. It earns this spot by offering one of the most well-rounded CBD oils we’ve tried in a long time. Their broad-spectrum formula is not only potent and great tasting (we’re particularly fond of the mint flavor), it’s reasonably priced as well.

All of Penguin’s products are sourced from their farm in Oregon, where their hemp is grown organically without the use of pesticides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. It then goes through a CO2 extraction process, which ensures that the final product preserves all of the natural terpenes without any of the THC.

There is a good reason that this brand has been named the #1 best CBD oil by the likes of Merry Jane; from seed to sale, Penguin is the definition of CBD excellence.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

Taste: 10 out of 10

Value: 10 out of 10

Transparency: 10 out of 10

User Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 10 out of 10

Overall: 10 out of 10

2. Verma Farms

Overview

Price Range: $59.99

Available Flavors: Mint, Natural, Lemon Lime, Strawberry, Watermelon, Mango, Pineapple, Peach

CBD Per Serving: 16.67 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 500 mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available upon request

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

Verma Farms soars high in our rankings because of their unique approach to CBD. Their Hawaiian-inspired line of products is simply delightful. We especially like their assortment of gummies and dried fruits, but that’s a different list for another day. Their award-winning oils are equally worth checking out.

Their oils come in enough flavors to fill a luau table. If we had to choose one from the bunch, it’d probably have to be pineapple. Nothing says “tropical” quite like its delicately balanced sweet-yet-tart taste. The mango and peach flavors are no slouches either, though. We’d recommend getting the Fruit Pack if possible for a real party.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

Taste: 10 out of 10

Value: 10 out of 10

Transparency: 10 out of 10

User Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 10 out of 10

Overall: 10 out of 10

3. Green Roads

Overview

Price Range: $44.99 to $149.99

Available Flavors: Unflavored, Apple Kiwi Bliss, Mint Breeze

CBD Per Serving: 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum and Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

The ethos behind Green Roads has made it one of our perennial favorites. Recipient of the “Best CBD Product” award at the 2018 Cannabis Business Awards, this brand is dedicated to educating the public about CBD and delivering the purest products around. They are also strong advocates for accessibility and bringing CBD to those who need it most, with discounts for military veterans and first responders.

Their main line of CBD oil is an unflavored formula that comes in three main potencies: 300 mg, 750 mg and 1500 mg. You can either get the classic bottle with a dropper, or you could try their pre-measured Daily Doses. They also have delicious Apple Kiwi Bliss and Mint Breeze flavors, if you’re not a fan of the plain stuff.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.5 out of 10

Taste: 9.5 out of 10

Value: 10 out of 10

Transparency: 10 out of 10

User Reputation: 9.5 out of 10

Customer Service: 9 out of 10

Website Experience: 9 out of 10

Overall: 9.5 out of 10

4. PureKana

Overview

Price Range: $54 to $390

Available Flavors: Natural, Mint, Vanilla

CBD Per Serving: 7.5 mg, 15 mg, 25 mg, 41.6 mg, 83.3 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 300 mg, 600 mg, 1000 mg, 2500 mg, 5000 mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

PureKana is a brand you’ll often see near the top of lists like this, and for good reason. Their CBD hemp oil is some of the highest quality on the market. They utilize a full-spectrum extraction process, which means that all of the natural compounds found in hemp are preserved.

Currently, they offer their oil in natural, mint and vanilla flavor options. The subtle and smooth taste of vanilla is our personal recommendation. Their oil also comes in a range of dosage strengths, with the strongest being a whopping 83.3 mg per serving.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

Taste: 9.5 out of 10

Value: 9.5 out of 10

Transparency: 9.5 out of 10

User Reputation: 9.5 out of 10

Customer Service: 9 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.5 out of 10

Overall: 9.5 out of 10

5. 4Corners Cannabis

Overview

Price Range: $25.49 to $297.49

Available Flavors: Earthy Avocado, Coconut Citrus, Simply Cinnamon, Sweet Citrus, Choco Mint

CBD Per Serving: 0 mg, 16.7 mg, 33.3 mg, 66.7 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 100 mg, 200 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, 2000 mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum and Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

The CBD world has its own little niches. Created by the Jasiewicz brothers, 4Corners Cannabis is a Colorado-based brand that focuses on an underlooked aspect of CBD tinctures: carrier oils. These are the solvents that help “carry” the cannabinoids and aid in their absorption into your system.

Some of the carrier oils that 4Corners offers with their tinctures include avocado oil, coconut-based MCT oil, and vegetable glycerin. Each one has their own upsides and drawbacks. For instance, vegetable glycerin can be vaped and is generally safe for people with allergies, although it’s not quite as high in bioavailability as the other two.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9 out of 10

Taste: 9 out of 10

Value: 9.5 out of 10

Transparency: 9 out of 10

User Reputation: 9 out of 10

Customer Service: 9 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.5 out of 10

Overall: 9 out of 10

6. Medterra

Overview

Price Range: $34.99 to $132.99

Available Flavors: Unflavored, Strawberry Mint, Citrus

CBD Per Serving: 16 mg, 33 mg, 100 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 500 mg, 1000 mg, 3000 mg

Type of CBD: CBD Isolate and Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

Medterra is one of the biggest and best CBD oil brands on the market right now. That’s because their products are made by a passionate team of experts, including a medical advisory board staffed with some of the best physicians in the country. So you can rest assured that they are formulated with the utmost care and concern for improving your well-being.

Their signature CBD oil tincture is a flavorless CBD isolate extract that comes in strengths of 500 mg, 1000 mg and 3000 mg. They also have an Immune Boost variant with vitamins and other natural ingredients. If you want more cannabinoids than just CBD, you should definitely check out their broad-spectrum blends, which also come in a few flavor options.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9 out of 10

Taste: 10 out of 10

Value: 9 out of 10

Transparency: 9 out of 10

User Reputation: 9 out of 10

Customer Service: 8 out of 10

Website Experience: 9 out of 10

Overall: 9 out of 10

7. Mission Farms CBD

Overview

Price Range: $29 to $99

Available Flavors: Vanilla Mint, Orange Lavender, Citrus Cream

CBD Per Serving: 25 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 250 mg, 1000 mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

Mission Farms is a newcomer to the arena of CBD oil. However, they’ve already made quite an impression. They grow their own hemp on their Colorado farms and oversee every step of the CBD extraction process to ensure a high level of quality.

They make four types of CBD oil: Pure, Rest, Relieve and Relax. As you can guess, each one has a specific blend of ingredients to help you improve your mood, get better sleep, relieve chronic pain and calm your nerves. They are available in trial size (250 mg) and full size (1000 mg) bottles.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9 out of 10

Taste: 8.5 out of 10

Value: 8.5 out of 10

Transparency: 8.5 out of 10

User Reputation: 8.5 out of 10

Customer Service: 8 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.5 out of 10

Overall: 8.5 out of 10

8. Premium Jane

Overview

Price Range: $48 to $124

Available Flavors: Natural, Citrus, Mint

CBD Per Serving: 7.5 mg, 15 mg, 25 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 300 mg, 600 mg, 1000 mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

Premium Jane is another brand that’s relatively new; however, they’ve quickly proven to be a worthy contender for a spot in our top 10. Their quality assurance is second to none, as all of their products are thoroughly tested by third-party labs. The result is some of the cleanest tasting CBD oil we’ve sampled.

Aside from a natural unflavored option, their oil comes in pleasing citrus and mint flavors. We also really dig the packaging. It’s a small thing, but Premium Jane makes CBD look classy in a way that we appreciate. It does a lot to help remove the stigma surrounding it.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

Taste: 8 out of 10

Value: 8.5 out of 10

Transparency: 8.5 out of 10

User Reputation: 8 out of 10

Customer Service: 8 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.5 out of 10

Overall: 8.5 out of 10

9. Hemp Bombs

Overview

Price Range: $24.99 to $299.99

Available Flavors: Unflavored, Acai Berry, Orange Creamsicle, Peppermint, Watermelon

CBD Per Serving: 2.08 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 16.6 mg, 33.3 mg, 66.6 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 125 mg, 300 mg, 600 mg, 1000 mg, 2000 mg, 4000 mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: No refunds

Description

Speaking of CBD oils with great flavors, Hemp Bombs has a veritable smorgasbord of options. All of them taste amazing, but if pressed, we’d have to go with the orange creamsicle. Hemp Bombs is also sensibly priced and constantly updates their sizable database of third-party lab results.

The only drawback to Hemp Bombs is that they don’t offer refunds after a purchase has been made. However, if you contact customer service, they will consider giving you discounts on future purchases. This is a minor strike against an otherwise excellent brand.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8 out of 10

Taste: 9 out of 10

Value: 8 out of 10

Transparency: 9 out of 10

User Reputation: 8 out of 10

Customer Service: 7 out of 10

Website Experience: 7 out of 10

Overall: 8 out of 10

10. Lazarus Naturals

Overview

Price Range: $32 to $200

Available Flavors: Chocolate Mint, French Vanilla Mocha, Blood Orange, Tropical Breeze, Wintermint, Unflavored

CBD Per Serving: 50 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 750 mg, 3000 mg, 6000 mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum, CBD Isolate

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

If you’re in need of a high-potency CBD oil, then Lazarus Naturals has you covered. All of their tinctures pack an impressive 50 mg of CBD per serving. Not only are they strong, even for experienced CBD users, but they’re delicious and go down smoothly as well.

Lazarus Naturals was founded in 2014, so it’s one of the oldest and most reliable CBD brands. Its core philosophy is providing the public with high-quality CBD oil regardless of their financial situation. They provide assistance programs for veterans, people with long-term disabilities and low-income individuals.

Score Card



Ingredient Quality: 8 out of 10

Taste: 9 out of 10

Value: 8.5 out of 10

Transparency: 8 out of 10

User Reputation: 8 out of 10

Customer Service: 7.5 out of 10

Website Experience: 7 out of 10

Overall: 8 out of 10

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD

What Is CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol. It’s a compound found within the Cannabis sativa plant, and is especially abundant in the strain known as hemp.

There has often been confusion between marijuana and hemp. The key difference is that marijuana is a plant primarily used as a recreational and medical drug, while hemp is a more fibrous and versatile material that can be used to create fabrics, construction materials, biofuels and dietary supplements.

How Does CBD Work?

Inside the human body there is a network of receptors known as the endocannabinoid system (ECS). This system sends out signals and helps regulate various other systems of the body, such as our nervous system and immune system. It is also tied to virtually every organ we have.

Our bodies naturally create neurotransmitters known as endocannabinoids, to be used by the ECS for its numerous regulatory functions. However, sometimes people don’t produce enough endocannabinoids. That’s where cannabinoids such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) step in. They serve almost the same function as their endocannabinoid relatives and keep the system running in top shape.

CBD promotes homeostasis (balance) within the human body. That means it is totally natural for humans to consume it, as we are built for it.

Is CBD Legal?

Currently, CBD is legal in all 50 states. However, some states have narrower laws and regulations than others. This is something that should be thoroughly researched before buying any CBD products.

What Are the Health Benefits of CBD?

In recent years, studies have suggested that CBD can be used to treat and alleviate all sorts of conditions and symptoms. However, the research is still ongoing and should not be treated as total fact yet. Given that CBD was only recently legalized, it is too early to tell anything for certain.

It is typically advised that you speak to your doctor about CBD before trying it. That way you can come up with a plan that suits your specific needs. Certain conditions may require higher dosage strengths than others.

Does CBD Make You High?

No, CBD does not make you high. This is a common misconception due to its similarities with THC, another compound found in cannabis. The difference is that THC is psychoactive and can alter your mental state.

CBD is the exact opposite of that. It actually combats the effects of THC by promoting greater mental clarity and focus.

It should be noted, however, that some CBD oils contain trace amounts of THC. That’s due to the fact that THC is still present in hemp, though the amount is often negligible (0.3% or less is the standard). But even this is too insignificant to cause any sort of high.

See the section below for further details, including which types of CBD contain absolutely zero THC.

What Are the Different Types of CBD?

There are currently three types of CBD that are common on the market:

CBD Isolate: This is the purest form of CBD available. It has been refined to remove all hemp compounds except for CBD. That means it has absolutely zero THC. However, this comes at the cost of numerous terpenes and other nutrients, which have their own health benefits.

Full-Spectrum: This type of CBD is on the opposite end of the spectrum from CBD isolates. It contains all of the natural compounds that you will find in hemp, and even small amounts of THC. Some prefer it because it produces an “entourage effect,” in which the compounds interact with and strengthen each other.

Broad-Spectrum: This form is considered a balance between the previous two. It retains both the CBD and all of the beneficial compounds, but it eliminates the THC completely. This extraction process still allows the entourage effect to happen.

How Do I Use CBD Oil?

CBD is a versatile supplement, so there are a number of ways to consume it. Some people mix it right into their food or drink. That is usually enough to cover up the natural “earthy” flavor of hemp, which many people dislike.

However, the most effective method is to apply the full dose directly under your tongue and hold it for 60-90 seconds before swallowing. This maximizes bioavailability and makes sure that it circulates properly through your body’s systems.

When you aren’t using CBD, you should store it in a place with minimal heat and moisture, such as a pantry or cabinet. Some prefer to keep it in the refrigerator, although that might thicken the oil over time. If that happens, all you have to do is run the bottle under warm water and then shake it up to restore it to the original consistency.