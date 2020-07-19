Anthony Hopkins Sold His Longtime Malibu Beach Home for $10.5 Million

It's on just over an acre of land.

Acclaimed actor Anthony Hopkins is bidding adieu to his longtime Malibu retreat. Hopkins just sold his one-acre estate, located on Point Dume Bluff, for $10.5 million.

It didn’t take Hopkins long to find a buyer, as he first listed the 4,010-square-foot home for sale in February this year, with an $11.5 million price tag attached. Even though Hopkins didn’t net the exact haul he was hoping for, it’s still a significant profit from the $3.8 million he paid for the property back in 2001.

The main house is composed of four bedrooms and four bathrooms, with a white stone-framed fireplace in the living room.

The eat-in kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, terra-cotta style floors and built-in shelving. There’s also a solarium and a family room with another fireplace.

The owner’s suite contains a sauna in the bathroom, per the listing held by The Agency broker Santiago Arana.

Outside, there’s a pool and spa, gardens and various deck space. Elsewhere on the property, there’s a private one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house, as well as a pool house. Hopkins also set up an art room in the cabana outside.

Hopkins and his wife, Stella, are selling the home because they want to be closer to Los Angeles; perhaps the drive just got to be too much. They already own three homes in the city; aside from a two-bedroom Pacific Palisades condo, they also maintain a $6.6 million contemporary house in the neighborhood, which they bought in 2018. They added yet another Pacific Palisades home to their real estate portfolio last year, doling out $6 million for a Colonial-style abode right next door.