Ashley Benson Upgraded to a $4.5 Million Home in Laughlin Park

Ashley Benson is heading back to Los Feliz. The erstwhile Pretty Little Liars actress, who recently broke up with Cara Delevingne after nearly two years together, is upgrading to a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in the celeb-adored gated Laughlin Park enclave.

Benson previously owned a 2,536-square-foot three-bedroom residence in the very same neighborhood, which she sold for $2.14 million at the beginning of this year.

But it seems she couldn’t stay away from the area, as she recently paid $4.5 million for a larger 4,825-square-foot Laughlin Park home, as first spotted by Variety.

Benson’s new Mediterranean-style estate dates back to 1930, and per the listing, has only had two owners over the past 90 years. It was last on the market in 1970.

There are wood-beamed ceilings throughout the home. The kitchen is equipped with dark wood cabinetry and deep green granite countertops, with a center island a breakfast bar seating.

The sun room features Palladian windows on three sides and a fireplace framed in exposed brick. There’s also a wood-paneled study and a living room with another fireplace.

The owner’s suite is located on the upper floor, with three private balconies and a walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms on the top floor, and an extra bedroom suite on the lower level. Downstairs, there’s also wine storage and a wet bar.

Outside, there’s a pool with entertaining and lounging patio space.

Benson’s new Los Feliz abode is her third Los Angeles home in the few years. Before she moved into her prior Laughlin Park residence, she owned a PLL memorabilia-filled house on the Sunset Strip, which she sold in early 2017.