The Beach Bag Essentials to Pack for the Best Day by the Ocean

A 100 percent linen beach blanket with peach-y stripes is already a definite yes from us, and the matching bag that makes it so easy to tote around just seals the deal. $95, Onia.

Toss your wet bathing suit in this bag after you leave the beach; it's an optimal choice if you're not heading home before your next stop, so your swimsuit won't soak through your bag or get mildewy. $7.58, Aerie.

Finding the right beach tote is a personal choice, but if you're looking for something roomy enough to fit all your must-haves, and also won't get ruined sitting in the sand (or even when it gets inevitably soaked), try this canvas bag. $120, Hat Attack.

We cannot stress enough how important it is to continuously reapply sunscreen throughout the day. This mineral SPF 50 has our stamp of approval. $17.99, Sun Bum.

There's no getting around the fact that when it's hot out, we sweat. Bring these lavender-scented (we really do love our lavender) wipes if you want to freshen up a bit at the beach. $10, Goodwipes.

Don't forget to protect your lips from the harsh sun rays! We like that this SPF 40 formulation doesn't leave any sticky or oily residue. $22, Supergoop.

We love that perfume isn't just for your skin anymore, because your hair deserves a little extra love, too. This floral fragrance contains amino acids and hydrating ingredients so your hair won't dry out from the saltwater. $53, Raincry.

Yes, these are definitely pricier than your average beach shoes, but the leather bows and braided soles are so perfect for summer, and this style elongates your legs for a super flattering look. $395, Alexandre Birman.

Hand sanitizer is a must-have whenever you leave the house nowadays, and we're especially into the way this clean, vegan sanitizer is infused with essential oils, to keep your hands from drying out. $8.99, Asutra.

Just in case you need a reminder, don't leave home without a face mask, and make sure you actually wear it. And no, not just around your chin. For every mask (they're 100 percent cotton, by the way) purchased from this brand, one is donated to a family in need. $21, Robot Bunnies.

A cute pair of sunglasses are crucial for any beach day, and we're obsessed with all the unique frames from this Spain-based designer. $229, Etnia Barcelona.

Beach season is a little different this year. Scroll through to see packing list for the ultimate beach day.

















After what might have been the longest winter ever, we’re somehow already deep into July. There’s still plenty of summer sun left, though, even if August is just around the corner.

That means more than enough lazy beach days and pool excursions in the coming weeks, and you want to make sure you’re properly prepared for these outings. Packing for the ultimate beach day is a little different than last year, since aside from the usual sunscreen and sandals, a face mask and hand sanitizer are now of the utmost importance anytime you leave the house.

You’re going to need more than just a beach towel and a good book for a perfect day in the sun, but we’ve done the work for you and found all the ultimate beach bag essentials you’ll want to check off your list before you head out the door. Scroll through to see our favorite picks right now.