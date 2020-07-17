CBD Capsules UK: The 5 Best CBD Capsules Reviewed (2020)

You may have heard of CBD oil, but have you heard of CBD capsules? CBD capsules are gaining more popularity because they offer the same benefits as CBD oil, but they are more convenient to use.

Due to their ongoing popularity, there are many CBD capsules available to choose from. To help you find the best fit for you, below are the 5 best CBD capsules in the UK market (updated for 2020).

The 5 Best CBD Capsules In The UK (2020)

Blessed CBD is a UK-based CBD brand that is already taking the industry by storm. In less than 9 months, they’ve received “best CBD oil” awards by the likes of Reader’s Digest, Discover, Express, us and Daily Record.

If you want all the benefits of CBD without the THC, then Blessed CBD’s THC-free softgels are the capsules you will want to check out. These capsules have zero tetrahydrocannabinol and come in a single convenient size: 30 capsules per bottle. Each capsule provides a massive and highly potent 30mg of CBD, which is higher than any other CBD softgels product in the UK market.

These capsules are more on the affordable side and are created by a brand that you can trust. Each softgel is tested by a third-party laboratory and these results are posted online, so there is no suspicious behavior here.

Also, their CBD capsules are made from organic, non-GMO hemp that is sourced in Colorado. The hemp grown in Colorado is known to be the best hemp in all of the United States.

With Blessed CBD’s rapid (and free) next day delivery, these are by far the best CBD capsules in the UK. Blessed CBD’s high quality product range also consists of CBD oil, CBD gummies and CBD cream.

Click here to visit BlessedCBD.co.uk

2. cbdMD CBD Capsules

If you are looking for a “gateway” CBD capsule, then cbdMD’s CBD oil capsules are the way to go.

There is one downside though – as they are based in the USA, delivery to the UK can take between 2-3 weeks. If you’re prepared to wait, they’re worth a try.

The capsules are available in four potencies:

15 mg

16.6 mg

25 mg

50 mg

Each bottle contains 450 mg to 3000 mg. With this wide variety of potencies, it will make it easier for you to find the right dosage for you.

The hemp used in these capsules is broad-spectrum hemp. They contain beneficial phytochemicals such as cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes but without any THC.

These capsules are also vegan-friendly and made from non-GMO ingredients.

3. CBD Life Hemp Oil Capsules

CBD Life is one of the most popular CBD brands in the United Kingdom and for good reasons.

They are super potent – each bottle comes with 750 mg of CBD with 25 mg per capsule

They are affordable

They are full spectrum CBD capsules

Capsules are coated in a vegan approved coating, not gelatine like most CBD capsules

CBD Life’s hemp is grown and sourced from Germany, and the company pays personal visits to the hemp farm. Third-party testing is done regularly to ensure that there are no harmful chemicals such as pesticides and artificial fertilizers as part of the CBD content.

If you are interested, the results from these tests are available upon request.

4. Cibdol CBD Softgels

If you are looking for good quality softgels made of pure CBD, then look no further than Cibdol’s CBD Softgels. These CBD capsules are made in Switzerland, and the company goes the extra mile by adding an additional step to filtrate any undesired materials in their product.

These capsules each contain full-spectrum hemp extract and are filled with beneficial compounds such as cannabinoids and terpenes.

These softgel capsules come in 60 count bottles and are currently available in two potencies:

6.4 mg

16 mg

The 6.4 mg totals 384 mg and the 16 mg totals 960 mg of CBD.

5. Love CBD Entourage Capsules

What makes Love CBD’s Entourage Capsules stand out from its competitors is its high cannabidiol acid (CBA) and CBG content. CBDa and CBG is great because it is a type of cannabinoid from hemp CBD that has many health benefits.

These capsules come in two strengths:

1200 mg

600 mg

As its name implies, the Love CBD Entourage Capsules were designed to get the full entourage effect.

The entourage effect happens when CBD is taken with other compounds from the cannabis plant. The theory behind this method is that using the entire hemp plant, rather than isolating a certain part, the user will be able to experience the full benefits of the cannabinoids.

The hemp used in these capsules is grown in the Netherlands, Ukraine, and the Czech Republic. They are grown organically, so you can rest assured that your products are free of harmful pesticides, herbicides and any artificial fertilizers. Each batch is also tested carefully by a third-party. If you are interested in the lab test results, they are posted and available on the company’s website, along with extraction methods used and FAQs.

CBD Capsules UK: Common Questions

What does CBD stand for?

CBD stands for “cannabidiol.” CBD is a natural compound found in cannabis. Cannabis is a plant that thrives in the sun, and it is part of the Cannabacaae family.

Is it similar to THC?

No. Most people often confuse THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), with CBD, thinking they are interchangeable. Unlike THC, CBD is non-toxic. CBD does not have the psychoactive properties to get you “high.”

Why is CBD so popular?

CBD is derived from the hemp plant, and many users believe that it is the most natural way to gain benefits for both the body and the mind. Unlike other well-known cannabis products such as marijuana, CBD oil only contains a small amount of THC. Many users like the given benefits they gain when they use CBD and they also like that CBD usage does not have any psychoactive effects on them.

How do CBD capsules work?

CBD capsules are created by extracting cannabidiol from hemp plants. Once the extraction has taken place (such as CO2 extraction), then it is dissolved in a carrier oil (e.g. avocado oil, olive oil, coconut oil, etc) to help its absorption. It is then enclosed into a gelatin-like shell, and formed into an easy to take pill.

Are CBD capsules legal in the United Kingdom?

Yes, they are! As long as they meet the requirements, such as CBD products cannot have more than 1 mg of THC per bottle and can only be sold as a food supplement. Always check the third party lab reports for confirmation.

Should I go for CBD oil or CBD capsules?

For CBD users out there, this debate has been going on for quite some time. There are benefits to using both, but the choice primarily depends on you as the user.

The main difference between the oil and capsules is how they are absorbed into the body. CBD oil is quickly absorbed into the bloodstream by the blood vessels under your tongue while CBD gel capsules have to pass through the digestive system and liver.

This means that you will feel the effects of the CBD oil faster than the capsules. If patience isn’t your virtue, then maybe you should take the oil route since they take less time to enter the body.

However, if convenience and taste is more important to you than the capsules are the way to go. They are mess-free and easy to take. They are less conspicuous than their oil counterpart, which means you can take them anytime, anywhere.

Most people find that when they are starting to experiment with CBD, the capsules were easier for them to integrate into their daily routine.