CBD Oil for Cats: The Top 3 CBD Brands You Can Trust

Got a cat that is skittish or in need of “chilling out”? Does your cat suffer from chronic discomfort, nervousness, or stiff joints? Senior cats especially may have trouble going up and down the stairs or getting around.

Thankfully, there is a natural and safe way to help our feline friends coap, and the answer is CBD. This article rounds up and displays the best CBD oil for cats, making it easy to choose the right brand for your cat.

Let’s jump in and learn about CBD’s benefits and how you can help your cat feel better today.

Top 3 CBD Oil for Cats:

Holistapet – Best Overall & Highest Quality Pet Hemp Company – Best Value Nuleaf Naturals – Most Potent & Affordable

How We Came Up with This List of CBD Oil for Cats?

This list was created based on the following criteria:

Personal Thought

Would we feel comfortable giving this to our own cats? Does the formula look “questionable” or otherwise give us a bad feeling? How transparent is the company selling CBD oil? Essentially, we examined each product and read it over carefully, keeping our own beloved felines in mind.

Customer Review

Building off our last statement, we didn’t include a product if we couldn’t see ourselves giving it to our cats. The same goes for other pet owners: we made sure reviews were good for each product before featuring it.

Quality of Formula

The hemp plant is a naturally occurring gift of Mother Nature. It should be kept that way when sold to you. We only included formulas that were organic and natural in their approach to manufacturing. Potency matters, too: every formula featured here has a link where you can view third-party test results dealing with potency.

Value for Money

The oils we feature here are definitely great quality and some may seem a bit costly. With these oils costing almost $25-$40 for a small bottle, we know you demand the best. That being said, the pricing is actually quite affordable when broken down: For example, it costs just 17 cents per mg of premium CBD for HolistaPet, the best bargain of all three brands featured here.

And now, let’s dive right into the main attraction – the best CBD oil for cats, all in one handy list.

Best CBD Oil for Cats

1. HolistaPet – Best Overall & Highest Quality

Holistapet’s CBD oil is fantastic because it can be used on cats, dogs and other animals. Perfect for those who have two or more pets! It is crafted with pure CO2 extracted Full Spectrum CBD oil, along with hemp seed oil. The end result is a potent and powerful concentration, which is easily applied and gets you fast results.

The tincture can be dropped into the mouth of the pet. For the pickier eaters, you can apply the food to their snack or food. It is fast absorbing, so the results are quick.

What Other Pet Owners Said?

Here are two reviews from other cat owners who tried Holistapet’s CBD oil for cats.

“This oil is making my cat’s life better. Her eating habits are back on track, and she seems more awake. My cat is older….and seems like she was slowing down a little, but now it seems the CBD is getting her out of her slump.”-Dina W.

“This is one of my favorite products for my cat. The capsules are good too, but they are easier putting it into her food than breaking open the capsules every time.”-Janet Gleeson

The Benefits

The hemp seed oil in the blend promotes a healthy coat and skin. The immune system is also boosted with this supplement.

Another great benefit is the way in which HolistaPet offers varying sizes.

Available Dosages and What Size Your Pet Needs

Pets under 20 LBs- 150 mg

Pets 20 to 60 lbs- 300 mg

Pets 60 to 100 lbs- 600 mg

Pets 100 to 160 lbs- 1200 mg

Pets 160 lb and up – 3000 mg

Holistapet = Full Spectrum CBD

In your research about CBD, you may come across a phrase: “Full Spectrum CBD oil.” Why does this matter? What does Full Spectrum CBD mean?

Full-spectrum CBD oil is a term that describes the pure hemp oil that contains all the known cannabinoids. Having all cannabinoids is crucial because they work together, creating a synergistic effect as the cannabinoids interact with the body’s CB1 and CB2 receptors. Essentially, you get potent well-rounded effects.

Full-spectrum CBD oil has more components, which are better than synthetic or isolated cannabinoids. It also contains beneficial vitamins like A, B, C, and E. You can also get calcium, phosphorus, zinc, and magnesium from CBD oil.

Coupon Code

The bottom line? Holistapet is the real deal- they’ve taken great care to craft a quality CBD oil that really works.

2. Pet Hemp Company – Best Value

If you seek a good value on CBD oil that is full-spectrum and great for cats, dogs, rabbits, and horses, this is the one you should check out. It is an all-natural CBD tincture that can be administered to your pet based upon their weight.

It comes in dropper form, making it a cinch to use. It’s easy to apply, and your cat will love it: all you have to do is drop it into their mouth or apply it to your cat’s food. The formula is quick-acting and will begin to absorb immediately.

What Other Pet Owners Said?

Here are two reviews from other cat owners satisfied with their purchase:

“I’ll say it again- CBD Oil Tinctures [sic] for Dogs and Cats is an excellent product- it works!”- Victoria M

“This company goes above and beyond to make sure you are satisfied. I have a nervous kitty, and I wanted to try [CBD] before anxiety medicine. It’s early, but I’m noticing she seems to be more relaxed. I slip this in her wet food…” – Cassie M

The Benefits

Pet Hemp Company offers full-spectrum CBD oil that can be shipped to you regardless of where you live in the United States. The formula is organic and completely natural.

CBD oil for cats is fantastic in that it works with your feline’s endocannabinoid system to promote good health, regulate bodily functions, and maintain homeostasis. The endocannabinoid system is essential in balancing symptoms of nausea, pain, seizures, anxiety, skin allergies, and many other ailments.

What’s in It?

Inside this formula, you will find hemp seed oil for a healthy coat and skin, plus that immune system boost. All ingredients are GMO-free, organic, and vegan. THC has also been removed, so your pet will not experience a “high.”

The CBD oil is also free of preservatives or additives and is made right in the USA.

Sizing Based on Your Pet

The amount of CBD your pet needs is based on their size, as we mentioned in our last review. Most cats will need the smallest size available, but even if you have a larger cat, larger bottles are available for purchase.

Pet Hemp Co. offers the following sizes for your pet:

Pets under 20 LBs- 150 mg

Pets 20 to 60 lbs- 300 mg

Pets 60 to 100 lbs- 600 mg

Pets 100 to 160 lbs- 1200 mg

Pets 160 lb and up – 3000 mg

3. NuLeaf Naturals – Potent & Affordable

Nuleaf offers a versatile formula great for pets, including your cat. Their CBD oil is made from Colorado grown hemp, and there are no herbicides, chemical fertilizers, or pesticides used in its production. The ideal dose is 2-3 drops per 20 lbs.

You can simply drip some onto your pet’s food or right into their mouth using the easy dropper.

The reviews are favorable, and pet owners everywhere are saying good things about this tincture.

What Other Pet Owners Said?

“Shipment was received ahead of schedule during the pandemic. My cat (who needed knee surgery before age one) was hurting and tense from dealing with his new kitten brother. Your product has taken the edge off, and he’s interacting with the family again. Thank you!!” – Catherine W

“This seems to be helping my cat a great deal.”- Elizabeth G

The Benefits

It is a preservative-free, no additive formula that uses CO2 to extract the CBD oil. No chemicals are used at all during the manufacturing process. There are 50 mg of beneficial cannabinoids per mL of oil with no THC included.

The CBD oil by NuLeaf is a whole-plant extract and contains a wide range of natural, synergistic cannabinoids.

CBD oil, in general, has been tested on animals and humans and is used in many applications thanks to its therapeutic properties. It should be noted that the FDA has not officially ruled on CBD, but it is not found to be harmful to humans or animals. Generally it is well tolerated by pets and humans.

Sizing Based on Your Pet

The sizing for this brand is a bit different than the rest. Here’s the recommended dosage for your cat’s weight:

Up to 25 lb- 2 drops

25-50 lb- 4 drops

50- 75 6 drops

Over 75 lb- 8 drops

The size of NuLeaf’s bottles are as follows:

5 mL-240 mg CBD

15 mL- 725 mg CBD

30 mL- 1450 mg CBD

For a typical cat, a small size bottle will work, but getting a larger bottle is OK too- you will be stocked and prepared.

Benefits of CBD Oil for Cats

Improves Cattitude

Okay, maybe that was a bad pun, but the attitude of your cat may improve with CBD. A cat that’s in a bad mood could be suffering from low energy, lack of balance in their hormones, or something else that’s making them nervous.

CBD may soothe your cat’s mood by alleviating worries and tension. Remember, CBD promotes homeostasis in the body. It does this by working with the brain receptors that are responsible for hormone creation and mood.

Helps Your Feline’s Appetite

Ever had a cat that wasn’t eating? For an owner, this can signify a problem. Decreased appetite can mean mood issues, dental issues, or other health issues that need addressing.

Much like us humans, when cat’s lack appetite, it probably means they’re not feeling well. If you notice your cat isn’t eating like normal, try to figure out why. Once you understand the reasoning, CBD may be able to help you get your kitty’s appetite back on track.

CBD interacts with cannabinoid receptors located in the stomach and digestive tract. Ingesting some may allow the stomach to relax by easing tension.

Promotes Mobility

As cats age, many become prone to stiff joints which usually decreases mobility. Older cats are at risk of getting arthritis. A large percentage of cats over the age of 6 have arthritis in at least one of their joints. Over 80% of cats older than age 14 suffer from arthritis.

CBD will not cure arthritis because unfortunately there is no cure. However, CBD may ease your cat’s comfort level which may promote mobility and agility.

Is CBD Oil Safe for Cats?

The quick answer to the question is, yes, CBD oil is well tolerated by cats. Many cat parents add it to their cat’s daily regimen. By and large, cats should not have issues when they consume CBD oil.

However, some cat owners have reported their pets developing an upset stomach or becoming very sleepy after consuming large doses of CBD oil.

As a result, it’s important to check with your vet before giving any supplements to your cat and make sure you follow the recommended dosage according to your cat’s weight.

Word of Caution

CBD mostly gets excellent reviews from owners of dogs and cats alike. However, there are no regulations set in place just yet for CBD.

Unfortunately, this leaves pet parents that aren’t “in the know” prone to buying low quality, poorly made, and possibly dangerous products. Studies have shown that some products have almost NO CBD in their product.

Meanwhile, others have been shown to contain more than what is written on the label. Some CBD products can even contain contaminants harmful to your pet.

Staying Safe When Buying

When shopping around for CBD oil, there are a few things you can do to make sure you’re buying a quality product.

First, talk to a vet. You can consult your own vet or even a holistic vet for assistance about CBD. Second, do not use products that aren’t intended for cats. Use only products that are designed for pets and contain just CBD oil and perhaps a carrier like MCT or hempseed oil.

CBD Oil Dosage for Cats

Giving the Appropriate Dose

Appropriate dosages can be made based upon the weight of your cat and severity level. Make sure to give them the right amount. The recommended serving may seem small, but it will be enough for your cat, CBD is concentrated.

Following a correct dosage chart is important for your cat. Giving too much increases the potential of side effects occurring. Some pet parents reported their cat becoming quite sleepy or having an upset stomach, for instance.

For best results, stick with one to two doses per day for your cat, or whatever your vet recommends.

Watch That Potency

High potency products can be advantageous. If you have a cat that is stubborn or is defiant when it comes to taking CBD, you may wish to use this because it is much easier to administer a smaller serving than a larger one.

Empty Stomachs: Are They OK?

Many pet owners wonder if they can give their cat CBD oil on an empty stomach. The answer is yes. CBD oil is quickest to act and strong when administered by itself, so you can give it to your cat 15 minutes before they get ready to eat, or even 15 minutes AFTER they eat.

Some cats will simply not let you get close to them to put the dropper in their mouths, so in that case, it will have to be applied to your cat’s food or treat.

Work Up to the Dosage

Some cats have sensitive stomachs. With sensitive cats you should be cautious when giving the first CBD dosage. You may wish to start with a smaller amount to see how they react and then add a little more each time. One Holistic vet recommends beginning with .2 mg per kg twice a day and then going up to .5 mg per kg twice daily.

How to Administer CBD Oil to Your Cat?

Do you have one of those cats who simply doesn’t really like to be touched up close and personal? Do they tend to get a little skittish when you put your hands near their face? Are they super detectives that can tell if something’s off about their food? If so, fear not.

There are a few different ways you can administer CBD oil to your cat, and in this section, we will discuss four different ways.

Method 1: Add to Food

You can sprinkle the dose from the dropper right into your cat’s food, wet or dry. If you would like to make sure your pet eats it all, place some on a food bowl or disposable paper plate and enclose them in a room alone for a few moments, check on them often to make sure they eat it. Wet food works well, as for some cats, it is a treat compared to the staple dry foods.

Method 2: Fish Oil

A little CBD oil mixed in with some tuna juice is a tasty and sure way to get your cat to take his or her CBD dosage with minimal fuss. Bear in mind this should be given in small amounts, and the tuna juice you serve should be from a can that is packed in water and contains no artificial flavors or ingredients.

Method 3: Add to Empty Bowl

Your cat’s food bowl contains lots of scents that remind your pet of mealtime and feeling good. Placing the CBD oil into the bowl all by itself can work for some cats. They may go to lick the oil up without question because it is surrounded by smells that remind them of dinner time.

Method 4: Dropper

Hold the dropper with your dominant hand- make sure it’s full of the CBD. Allow the cat to lick the dropper’s tip, as you depress the squeezable part slowly. It is best to serve it at room temperature.

Conclusion

No matter what your cat is going through, chances are CBD can help bring them some relief. Get some CBD today and help your cat feel his or her best again. The great thing about CBD is how versatile it is. Any of these great formulas will be helpful to your pet, although HolistaPet is the #1 overall pick. Add in the fact that it is easy to administer, and you have an easy way to help your cat naturally.