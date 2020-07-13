5 Best CBD Vape Cartridges to Buy Online [2020 Update]

A CBD cartridge is a great way to get your daily dose of Cannabidiol in a flavorful and relaxing way. These are disposable pre-filled cartridges containing CBD E-juice. They hook up to a battery and are great for beginners that want to get into vaping CBD. Using a CBD vape cartridge with a vape pen is one of the quickest ways to feel the effects of CBD.

There are many sweet and varied flavors available, so you will have something to look forward to every time you use your vape pen! You don’t want to miss out on these great flavors, we thoroughly enjoyed each one, but some are more enjoyable than others.

Keep reading to see our top picks for the best CBD cartridges that will have you coming back again and again!

Top CBD Vape Cartridge Brands:

Cheef Botanicals – Best Overall & Highest Quality CBDistillery – Best Selection of Vape Juice VapeBright – Full Spectrum CBD CBDfx – Best Selection of Vape Pens JustCBD – Wide Variety

How We Came Up with This List of CBD Cartridges?

A few different factors went into how we created this list of CBD Vape Cartridges. Here are the main concerns we factored into our decision making.

Customer Reviews

The majority of people today read a review of a product online before they buy it. According to qualtrics.com, 93% of consumers say that online reviews have an impact on their purchasing decision. Meanwhile, 91% of 18-34-year-olds place the same level of trust in online reviews as they do personal recommendations.

Our point? This article would lack serious credibility if we didn’t take into consideration what other users thought about the product! Every brand you read about in today’s article has positive reviews from those that used the product.

Ingredients

Some of the products you see here today are completely natural because many people prefer their CBD vape cartridges free of synthetic additives. Cheef Botanicals, for instance, uses only terpenes and CBD to flavor each cartridge. Meanwhile, some other manufacturers use artificial flavors in their CBD cartridges.

We looked at each brand to ensure their hemp source is transparent; ingredients on product pages were clearly listed, and lab reports that indicated potency are available and easy for shoppers to access.

Pricing

The vape cartridges you see here are varied in pricing. Some vape cartridges and e-juices here are of a budget price; others tend to be a bit higher in cost. We tried to include products of a wide range so that everyone has a chance to experience the benefits of CBD when they vape.

Best CBD Vape Cartridges

We will be the first to tell you that there are hundreds to thousands of CBD cartridges out there to choose from. Unless you are an expert, it’s going to be hard to narrow down to the perfect choice.

And if you’re new to vape pens or vaping CBD, you might be left feeling overwhelmed. Never fear, these are five excellent picks that are well worth your money.

1. Cheef Botanicals – Best Overall & Highest Quality

Our number one pick is Cheef Botanicals. We put this brand at the top because this blend tastes the best, also they only use Cannabidiol and natural terpenes in their carts. Their e-juice formulations are made entirely free of PG, VG, or MCT oil! Which means these CBD vape cartridges are completely natural. Every flavor is made from ingredients that are natural and good.

The cartridges are third-party tested to make sure they are actually potent. The CBD cartridges offered by Cheef Botanicals are organic and non-GMO, and you will be pleased to know that there are no additives or preservatives in these disposable vape cartridges.

Popular flavors of Cheef Botanicals CBD cartridges include Cactus Cooler, OG Kush, and Pineapple Express.

Pineapple Express is a flavor that has the sweetness you desire, but not so sweet that you get tired of it. It is excellent for people that are new to vaping. It’s also good if you enjoyed this strain of cannabis but would like to enjoy it legally and safely. This is a classic, tried and true tested flavor that will ensure your vape pen experience never gets dull.

OG Kush is another popular strain, perhaps the most famous of them all. The terpene profile of this flavor gives your vape sessions a memorable and calming aroma that brings peace and satisfaction. The taste is woody, and hints of pine are detectable. This, combined with the earthy hemp taste, creates an impressive flavor arrangement that makes it hard to put your vape pen down.

Cactus Cooler gives you the lemon and wildflower smell you expect from the strain and delivers a citrusy, earthy taste. This one is great for focus, productivity, and boosting one’s mood, as the cannabis strains involved are Sativa dominant.

These are just a few of the fantastic tastes you will discover when you incorporate these vapes into your routine. All in all, this brand boasts 9 different, flavorful cartridges for you to enjoy.

These flavors are second to none when it comes to Cheef Botanicals. The old saying rings true despite the great taste and packaging; it’s what’s inside that counts.

The Cheef Botanicals CBD vape cartridge is formulated with 100% broad spectrum hemp that has been extracted using clean CO2 extraction techniques. Broad spectrum CBD products contain high concentrations of CBD plus all the other cannabinoids except THC. This combination provides a strong entourage effect.

As mentioned, this formula is free of baddies like PEG, PG, VG, and MCT Oil. (If you don’t know what that stuff is, don’t worry we are going to talk about it later).

Each CBD cartridge is affixed with the Jupiter C-Cell atomizer so that you can use them on all vape pens with a 510 thread. In each cartridge, you will get 200-400 delightful puffs. When you order from Cheef Botanical’s website you can also expect free shipping and speedy delivery.

Click here to check out the CBD Vape Cartridges from Cheef Botanicals.

2. CBDistillery – Best Selection of Vape Juice

CBDistillery is a maker of high-quality CBD vapes that come from industrial hemp grown right here in the United States. These are a fast, easy, and reliable way to get CBD’s benefits while you are on the go. The cartridges offered by CBDistillery are flavorful and potent. They will leave you feeling great after each use.

The E-juice offered by this brand comes in two varieties.

Regular Strength

Regular Strength is a broad-spectrum e-liquid that is loaded with 500 mg of CBD. The juice can be added to your vape device of choice.

These e-juices are free of nicotine and come with a needle tip that is perfect for filling an empty cartridge. All of the products found at CBDistillery are third-party tested to ensure they are premium quality and consistent with the high standards of both the CBD industry and the brand itself.

Extra Strength

Extra Strength comes with 1000 mg of CBD and can be used in exactly the same manner as the Regular Strength. It features that same needle tip so that filling is easy and mess-free. Both Regular and Extra Strength CBDistillery products are third-party tested for potency, consistency, and quality.

Backed by U.S. Hemp Authority

No matter which one you choose, you can be assured you are getting a quality vape when it comes to CBDistillery. The products they sell are certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority and are crafted with Non-GMO industrial hemp. The farming practices used are natural, and the hemp comes from the United States.

Favored Among Buyers

Those who purchased e-juice and cartridges from CBDistillery were pleased with their purchase. Some comments we found included “Great product with amazing flavor and no aftertaste,” and “Yes, we can notice a difference in your product compared to others we have tried, and we are enjoying the experience!”

It is a product that blends the fun of flavor with the need for a potent and effective CBD experience. Popular flavors available include Mint, Strawberry Lemonade, Grape, and Mango.

Check out the CBDistillery Vape Cartridges on their website.

3. Vape Bright – Full Spectrum CBD

When it comes to Vape Bright’s cartridges, you can choose between two great product lines. There is Vape Bright Thrive and Vape Bright Thrive Beyond. What’s the difference between the two? And what makes this brand great?

Let’s discover it together…

Thrive

Thrive is designed to bring out the best in its users. Each cartridge is jam-packed with 200mg of full spectrum CBD that tastes great and keeps you feeling good. Full spectrum CBD products must contain less than 0.3% THC, according to the 2018 Farm Bill.

This formula is free of PG and carrier liquids. The cartridges are designed for user convenience and can be taken anywhere. With each puff, you get one mg of organic CBD to enjoy, so get your vape pens ready, sit back, relax, and enjoy your cartridge.

Thrive Beyond

Thrive Beyond is an extra potent full spectrum formula. This brand pushes the envelope when it comes to how much CBD can fit in a cartridge, and they did a great job doing so! Inside each cartridge, you will find 250mg of CBD. Each cartridge tastes great and is free of VG and PG.

It is an easy and satisfying way of getting a good dose of CBD into your body. With each serving, you will enjoy 10 mg of CBD. Their brand boasts 15 times the amount of CBD compared to competitors with this brand, which may be good for those of you who need a large dose to alleviate anxiety or pain.

No matter which brand you choose, the 510-thread battery ensures it will work with your device. It charges fast and is a long-life battery that will provide you up to 100 inhales per charge.

Thrive and Thrive Beyond is highly rated among customers, and we recommend you check out reviews left by other consumers. Users report happiness over no additives, relief of asthma and arthritis symptoms, and the quality of the formula.

Just Want Some Good CBD?

This brand is excellent for those of you that aren’t big on the flavors derived from popular strains. This brand focuses on providing you quality oil in varying sizes.

For instance, under the Thrive brand, you can enjoy cartridges that are 250mg, 750 mg, and 1250 mg. Under Thrive Beyond, you get the same sizes, but you will enjoy the increased dose with each puff. Note that this is not the amount of CBD in each cartridge, these numbers refer to the volume of CBD e-juice in each.

The hemp is sourced from Scandinavia and is third-party lab tested for potency. It’s a reliable brand that is great for beginners and vets of CBD vaping alike.

Check out the Vape Bright CBD Cartridges on their website.

4. CBDfx – Best Selection of Vape Pens

The most popular flavor of CBDfx brand is Blue Raspberry, and it’s great for people that just love the good, sweet taste of candy while their vape. Yes, this is one of the sweeter brands out there, for those of you who prefer sweet treats.

The flavor is like a popular chewy candy; with every puff, you get a sour taste, which gradually fades away to sweetness as it interacts with your taste buds. The exhale is nice and sweet, and overall the experience is quite satisfying. Customers love it.

Make no mistake about it; this is a highly rated and favored brand among consumers. The Blue Raspberry vape pen, for instance, boasts a five-star rating and, at the time of this writing, 340 reviews. However, you should be aware that propylene glycol or PG is included in the formula, which some people may wish to avoid.

Inside each vape pen, you will find a cartridge that is packed with 30 mg of CBD e-juice. The CBD e-juice is broad-spectrum and organic. These vape pens pack a good amount of puffs in each cartridge which means you won’t have to replace them too often.

Each vape pen comes assembled and fully charged. You can literally begin puffing right when you take it out of the box. There are no buttons to fiddle around with, so the operation of this particular pen is easy and good for beginners.

Plenty of Flavors

Aside from this great product, the cartridge they offer is inexpensive, and they offer a variety of flavors. These flavors are interesting and quite sweet in nature; some popular and highly rated favorites include Wild Watermelon, Rainbow Candy, and of course, the Blue Raspberry.

There are also classic cannabis strain flavors to enjoy, such as Pineapple Express, and OG Kush.

Despite the brand’s use of PG and VG, they are very transparent in all of their dealings, and lab reports for their products are available for you to click on and read at any time. Varying strengths of the vape juice are available; you can purchase CBD oil in 250, 500, or 1000 mg sizes.

Check out the CBDfx CBD Cartridges on their website.

5. JustCBD – Wide Variety

Can’t decide whether you’d like a CBD oil that comes from favorite and beloved strains or a fun flavor like watermelon? Turn to JustCBD. Their product selection contains all the favorites like Pineapple Express, Sour Diesel, and Northern Lights, but they also offer different flavors like Watermelon, Pumpkin, and Honey.

If you or a friend are a “picky vaper” and feel as though you don’t have a lot of selection, these guys have you covered. These CBD oils are made in the United States, are full-spectrum, and provide the user the calming, anxiety-relieving feeling they deserve all while delivering supreme flavor.

Popular Flavors

Strawberry, Honey, and Blueberry rank as the top three, followed by Pineapple Express and Northern Lights.

The Strawberry

The Strawberry is definitely designed for those that prefer sweetness as they vape. This particular cartridge delivers 200mg of CBD. The oil smells sweet and fruity and provides the person vaping it with an energizing effect. The flavor is good for stress relief and will uplift the user, making it ideal for daytime use.

It tastes wonderful, to say the least! You will need a 510-thread battery to use cartridge. Users had nothing but good things to say about the vape, stating that the “Taste was wonderful,” and “Help so much with my anxiety and stress.”

Honey

Honey is the next popular flavor, as you can imagine it’s delightfully sweet. 200mg of CBD is contained within. The smell is reminiscent of candy, and the aftertaste is a bit like nectar. Users stated that the cartridge “Works great for headaches,” and another stated, “Love the honey taste. Real smooth. Pleasant. It helps me relax.”

A Focus on Natural

This is an excellent brand of CBD to enjoy. The FAQ page asks a question many of us are curious about: “Do you use synthetics or THC in your products?” The answer thankfully is no- the focus of JustCBD is to research and then create CBD extracts without the use of THC or synthetics.

“We pride ourselves in producing the finest and purest CBD oils, while never compromising quality,” states JustCBD. Their products are tested on a regular basis to ensure potency and quality, and lab reports are at your fingertips for easy review.

JustCBD is a brand that is accessible to newcomers, is competitively priced, and does great business.

Check out the JustCBD Vape Cartridges on their website.

How Does a CBD Vape Make You Feel?

Relaxed

Most users describe their experience with a CBD vape as “relaxation.” Imagine all the benefits of the cannabis plant, minus the marijuana “high” thanks to the THC being removed.

Soreness, discomfort, and stress tend to quickly melt away when you use CBD vape products. Some available blends promote focus and may evolve to a clearer mindstate. Others may provide an extreme sense of calm and peace. Many users notice the negative feelings they once harbored have faded away.

CBD is an anti-inflammatory. It means the body’s pain is reduced, and relaxation takes place. Stress and anxiety relief are also effects of CBD, report some users.

Your Experience Will Vary

Effects will vary from person to person. For example, an editor of Vaping360 stated that CBD “dulls and clarifies your mental state. Either way, your mental state can be altered.”

Excitement and pleasure may also follow after using CBD vape products. After all, tasting the great flavor of your cartridge can be an excellent way to round out the evening, some sweet vapor flavors can seem like a sweet treat akin to dessert.

No Highs

Thankfully, CBD vapes will not get you high. Although media such as movies and songs love to tell consumers that getting high is a pleasurable and fun experience, it is not that way for everyone. Some smokers of cannabis feel paranoid, for example.

Aside from this, recreational cannabis may cause vomiting, increased heartbeat, and respiratory system irritation, says LiveScience.

With CBD vaping, you get to enjoy the benefits of hemp, minus the unwanted effects that marijuana gives. This is because CBD e-liquids must contain less than 0.3% THC. This amount is too minuscule to produce psychoactive effects. In fact, this little amount of THC is beneficial when combined with CBD because it provides consumers with the “entourage effect.”

In addition, unlike CBD flower, vape cartridges do not produce smoke. Instead, you inhale vapors which are much cleaner when using long term.

Will Using CBD Cartridges Show Up on a Drug Test?

CBD cartridges should not show up on a drug test. Although with full spectrum products, since they can contain minuscule amounts of THC there is a slight possibility of it building up in your system. Therefore, if you have to take a drug test in the near future you probably want to go with a broad spectrum product.

CBD and THC vary in their chemical structures, too. Drug tests are designed to test for THC and NOT CBD, so the test will not even detect that you are using a CBD vape cartridge or other CBD products, but it may detect the THC.

You may want to make sure that whatever brand you opt for has been cleared of THC.

All brands we featured here today are safe for use but some contain low amounts of THC content. If you choose to shop here elsewhere you may want to check the THC content in your cartridge.

Any CBD seller worth their salt will be happy to answer your questions with transparency and should provide you a link to their lab results surrounding their products.

If you ask and the person selling the CBD seems irritated or hesitant to show you their results or answer questions about their product, shop elsewhere.

Bear in mind that other companies may also have trace amounts of THC in their products. You may end up with a false positive for a drug test if you were to consume a large amount of CBD each and every day (we’re talking 2000 mg plus). Consuming this amount of CBD is very unlikely, so there is little to no concern about drug tests when using CBD vape cartridges.

How Do You Use a CBD Vape Cartridge?

Figure Out Your Dosage

Cartridges come in different sizes and figuring out the dosage that works for you will help you figure out what to buy in the future. If you are a beginner, start with 200mg. Start with 15 to 20 mg and work up from there. It will help your body adjust.

Using the Cartridge

Grab yourself a 510 battery, as well as the right vape pen. Most vape pens will be compatible with your cartridge of choice. Connect the cartridge to the 510 battery and turn on the power. Hold the button and take small puffs. Give it some time to see how the CBD feels for you. Take it slow. Some folks need just two puffs, others take ten or more to get the effects they desire.

Vaping Is Advantageous

The use of a vape gives you the chance to get a good CBD dose without being intrusive or bulky. It is fast to absorb into the body and thus requires less time to take effect (30-90 seconds). It’s easy to keep in a purse or pocket and pull out, while outdoors, for a vape break. It tastes better than regular CBD oil, and kids will not be as tempted to consume it as they would with CBD gummies, for instance.

How to Find a Quality CBD Cartridge?

Check the Ingredients Label

If you’ve got a full spectrum or broad spectrum disposable pen or cartridge on your hands, it will be rich in terpenes as well as cannabinoids. CBD vape pens make it easier for your body to process because the vapors avoid what’s called the “first-pass metabolism.”

Terpenes are aromatic compounds that have many effects upon the body when eaten or inhaled. Terpenes are found in the fruits and veggies we eat and are nothing to be afraid of. Terpenes are beneficial and high concentrations naturally form in hemp.

Cannabinoids and terpenes combine to provide feelings of focus, calmness, and more. Although propylene glycol and vegetable glycol won’t hurt you, some users prefer to keep them out of their CBD vape and keep things organic. So, read that label to ensure you get just what you want.

Make sure you look closely at the lab results of a product before you make that purchase. You may want to check if it’s THC free, as this cannabinoid could compromise the results of a drug test if you have to take one.

Make sure the strain or oil brings you 10-20% CBD, at least. Lab tests will also be able to tell you if any pesticides were present on the hemp. Organic CBD brands, like Cheef Botanicals, avoid pesticide use if this is something you are concerned about.

See What Others Are Saying

Your friends and family who are using CBD are the best sources of information when it comes to advice. Ask if they’ve sampled any of the brands we’ve featured here today and gather their thoughts. It can help you decide on a flavor or brand. You can also look up authentic reviews online for CBD cartridges and testimonials for many of the brands we mentioned if you wish to see what consumers are saying.

Conclusion

We hope our article regarding the best CBD vape cartridges has been helpful to you. There are hundreds of different CBD vape cartridges out there, with different flavors, strains and potency to choose from. However, some are clearly better than others. Overall, the brand with the highest quality is Cheef Botanicals, and the one you should try out first.

Needless to say, it can be a real jungle out there when it comes to figuring out what is best for you. It should help make it easier as you shop.

Whether you’re on a break at work, relaxing around the house, or seeking alleviation from soreness or tense nerves, these CBD vape cartridges are an excellent way to provide relief.