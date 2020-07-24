Best CBD Vape Juice: Buyer’s Guide

Known by many names; CBD e-liquid, CBD juice, CBD vape oil, etc., CBD vape juice refers to an e-liquid used in a vaporizer or an electric cigarette.

As you probably already know, CBD short for Cannabidiol is a chemical compound existing naturally in the cannabis plant.

Over the years, we have learned of its unique qualities and how it can be effective in helping with various body conditions, including chronic pain, stress, and anxiety.

For us to benefit from CBD, it must be extracted from the hemp plant and transformed into a product safe for human consumption. That’s why you see CBD tinctures, edibles, topicals, and in our case, CBD vape juice.

Vaping is one of the convenient ways to take CBD oil. This is because it delivers the compound directly into your bloodstream via the lungs. This equals to higher bioavailability and instant results.

Unfortunately, choosing the best CBD vape oil can be a tricky affair. This is because there are thousands of vape oil products out there, all of them marketed as the ‘best.’

So how do you go through all these products to choose the best one?

It’s pretty easy.

In this article, not only will we give you the ultimate guideline to getting the best CBD vape juice, but we have also compiled a list of top CBD companies that you should trust when looking for any CBD product.

Best CBD Vape Juice: 3 Top Brands

We have considered factors such as service delivery, extraction techniques, price, transparency, reputation, etc. to come up with this list.

So if you already know what CBD vape oil is, how it can help you, how to use it, etc., this section of top CBD brands should help you.

However, if you’re new and would want to learn more about vaping CBD, feel free to read through the whole article as we have compiled a buying guide and answered some basic questions regarding vaping CBD, e.g., the benefits of vaping CBD as compared to other CBD consumption methods.

For now, here’s our recommendation for the best CBD brands for CBD vape oil:

If you’re looking for a company with a wide vape product range, then Try The CBD is your best bet.

Not only does the company have organic, premium CBD vape oil, but it also sells CBD vape pens and cartridges.

Try The CBD also sells crystal dabs, CBD shatter, and a battery to attach to your cartridge.

So if you’re looking for a one-stop-shop for all your vape tools, this is the place to be.

Another reason why Try The CBD stands out of the competition is their commitment to producing safe, quality products.

While most CBD companies use substances such as propylene glycol (PG) that may be toxic when heated, Try The CBD has all their vape oil products in an MCT base. They even offer disposable CBD vape pens and vape cartridges in various flavors.

Apart from providing a smooth vaping experience, these compounds are safe to inhale.

That’s not all, though; Try The CBD is also known for their 100% organic CBD products, non-GMO, and extracted using CO2 extraction technique.

Like all their other products, Try The CBD Vape oil products are tested by 3rd party independent labs for quality assurance.

With a click of a button, you can access the certificates of analysis, which will prove, among other things, the absence of heavy metals, pesticides, or any harmful chemicals.

With their price ranging from $49.99 to $149.99, their CBD vape oil has a CBD strength of between 1000 mg to 3000 mg.

Because the vape oil is in an MCT base, you can decide to use it sublingually as well!

Next on our list is this Colorado-based CBD company.

Just like Try The CBD, this company uses the CO2 extraction method eliminating any leftover harmful solvents.

Healthworx CBD also uses MCT as the carrier oil for their vape oil products; meaning, they are safe for both inhalation and sublingual use.

Healthworx has not been left behind in community development;

It’s a member of Greenzone Hero, an association that gives back to the community by helping veterans, active-duty military, raising donations for vulnerable groups in the society, etc.

It’s also a proud member of two hemp associations focused on offering support for the growth of all aspects of the hemp industry; National Hemp Association and Hemp Industry Association.

This level of commitment to helping the industry and the community in general shows that this company is in it for more than just money.

Going for only $49.99, you earn 50 free points upon purchasing their CBD vape oil. You can use 500 points to buy this product, which simply means that for every ten products you buy, you get a completely free product.

What’s more interesting about their vape oils is that they come in a myriad of strains ranging from Banana Kush to Durban Poison, Gelato, Blue Dream, Pineapple Express, etc.

This means that you can always pick what works for you.

With its wide range of CBD vape oil flavors, VapeNTerps is one of the most recognized CBD brands today.

Just like Try The CBD and Healthworx, this company offers a wide range of high-quality CBD products, specializing mostly in vaping products.

They use organic, locally grown hemp to produce non-GMO, pesticide-free vape oil at their in-house facility in Denver, Colorado.

VapeNTerps pass our mark for transparency since they send their products to 3rd party independent labs for testing, and they send the results with every single batch that you order.

Their products are THC-free, meaning you can’t get high.

We may not list all the top CBD brands, but with the three companies we highlighted, you should not go wrong when looking for the best CBD vape oil.

What Is CBD Vape Oil/Juice?

For those in the dark, CBD vape oil isn’t the CBD tincture that you know; it has thinning agents that make it suitable for vaporizing.

This means that you can’t vape your ordinary CBD oil tincture since they are designed for oral ingestion and will not vape well.

Can I Ingest My Vape CBD Oil?

Some companies like Try The CBD and Healthworx use food-grade MCT oil as the base for their CBD vape oils.

This makes the oil suitable for both vaping and sublingual use. This is one of the reasons why the two companies make it on our list of best CBD vape juice since they allow you to choose how you want to use your CBD vape oil.

Benefits of Vaping CBD Oil

There’re many ways of consuming CBD, including the use of delicious CBD gummies and other edibles. Why would you want to vape instead?

Highest CBD Bioavailability

Vaping delivers CBD directly into your bloodstream via the lungs. This means it doesn’t need to be broken by digestive juices to work, as is the case with edibles.

This means most of the CBD will be available for use by the body. You will also experience instant results.

When looking for pain or anxiety relief, you don’t want a form of CBD that will take hours to work. Do you?

Vaping Is Safer Than Smoking

Smoking is another fast-acting method of using CBD.

However, smoking cannabis flowers may introduce toxic chemicals such as hydrogen cyanide to your respiratory system.

According to a study, vaping CBD is a fast and effective way of consuming the compound without exposing your lungs to these damages.

Easy To Use On The Go

Vape pens are compact, meaning you can easily carry them with you. It doesn’t matter where you are; you can quickly retrieve your vape pen from your purse, bag, or even pocket to get your daily CBD dosage.

Easy To Dose

Most companies will list the amount of CBD you get with each draw.

Is CBD Vape Oil Legal?

Following the 2018 hemp bill, hemp-based products with less than 0.3% THC are legal in the US.

Marijuana-based CBD is federally illegal and only legal in a few US states.

Make sure to check THC levels in your CBD vape oil and confirm that it’s within the allowed limit in your state.

Will Vaping CBD Juice Make Me High?

CBD has no psychoactive effects. In other words, it won’t cause any mind-altering effects.

THC is the compound responsible for the high effect associated with cannabis use.

If you need to pass a regular drug test or just don’t want to experience mind-altering effects, go for CBD vape oil with less than 0.3% THC.

Best CBD Vape Oil: The Ultimate Buying Guide

Now that we know what CBD vape oil is as well as its benefits, how do you get the best CBD vape juice that will work for you?

The following tips will help you navigate the murky CBD market:

Quality Of Ingredients

The 1st thing you must consider is the quality of ingredients present in your vape oil product.

You need to ask the following questions:

Where is the source of the hemp?

Always go for locally sourced hemp. This is because local farmers are required to follow the 2018 hemp bill growing guidelines when producing their hemp plants. This includes the use of organic means and non-GMO seedlings.

This may not be the case in other parts of the world, and you may end up consuming poor quality and potentially contaminated CBD oil.

What Is The Carrier Oil Used?

Food-grade carrier oils such as Hempseed oil, Olive Oil, and MCT oils are not only safe for both inhalation and ingestion, but they may also have additional health benefits.

What Are The Minor Ingredients Used?

Some companies will add artificial aromas and flavors to enhance the smell profile of your CBD vape oil.

Ensure that all the minor ingredients used are natural.

CBD Concentration

What’s the actual amount of CBD you’re paying for?

Remember, other than CBD, your vape oil will also have other ingredients. You want to go for a product with a high CBD potency.

There are reports where CBD products contain less CBD than indicated.

If your CBD vendor doesn’t list the amount of CBD present in their product, it could be that their CBD vape oil doesn’t have even an ounce of CBD!

Check The Certificates Of Analysis

To understand the ingredients present in your CBD vape juice, you need to examine the certificates of analysis from 3rd party independent labs.

The brands we listed in this guide accompanies all their products with the latest lab results. This way, you can always know what you are paying for.

Don’t use a CBD product without examining their 3rd party independent lab results first.

Brand Reputation

Learn from others’ experiences.

Take time to examine the reviews left by other clients. If your company doesn’t allow customers to leave reviews or feedback on their website, it means they are not confident enough.

If a CBD brand has more positive reviews, it means they can be trusted.

Price

Last but not least, know what you’re paying for.

Some companies will offer low-quality products at a low price. These are not the people you’re looking for.

Others will offer quality products but at insanely high prices. You aren’t looking for these people either.

You’re looking for a company that will sell quality products at the right price. In other words, you should get value for your money.

Take time to compare prices between top brands, then make an informed decision.

How Much CBD Vape Oil Should You Take?

Unfortunately, there is no universally accepted CBD oil dosage guideline.

This is because CBD affects people differently, and your perfect dosage may not be ideal for me.

However, most CBD vape products will come with dosage guidelines that you should adhere to, especially if you’re a beginner.

As a golden thumb of rule, start with a low dose, then increase your intake gradually. Record your experience at each dosage level until you achieve a dose that gives you the desired results or effects.

Best CBD Vape Oil- Take Away

When you know which factors to consider, suddenly, looking for the best CBD vape juice isn’t that hard.

Focus on getting your CBD products from reputable and top CBD brands like the ones we highlighted in this article.

Also, consider the tips we have explained, and you should be okay.