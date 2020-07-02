Observer Observer Logo

The Best Candle Scents to Light at Home This Summer

Now that summer is here, it's time to find the perfect luxury candle to light at home for the warmer months. Scroll through to see our favorites.
Aerangis No. 1 The Beginning

A subdued floral fragrance with an emphasis on the white aerangis orchid, with hints of bergamot, jasmine, rose and sandalwood. $78, Aerangis.

Acqua di Parma Arancia di Capri

We're dreaming of a Capri getaway right about now, but at least we can light this candle to kind of transport ourselves to the Amalfi Coast, with an aroma of sweet orange, mandarin, lemon, cardamom and just a touch of caramel and musk. $85, Acqua di Parma.

House of 40 Blossom

Florals aren't just for spring, and we love this flowery mixture of peony, magnolia and freesia. $25, House of 40.

Atelier Cologne Orange Toscana

This candle is composed of multiple types of orange from around the world, including Brazil, Italy and the Philippines. $60, Atelier Cologne.

Carrière Frères Iris

A soft and elegant scent of pure sweet iris. $53, Carrière Frères.

Joya Studio x Prabal Gurung

This limited edition candle is composed of musk rose, star magnolia, iris, fig and notes of coconut milk, peach and cedarwood. Plus, you're doing good with this purchase, as proceeds go to Safe Horizon, a victim services agency that helps those impacted by crime and abuse in New York City. $75, Joya Studio.

Louis Vuitton Écorce Rousse

This indulgent candle from the famed French design house is inspired by the atelier in Asnieres, with an unexpected leather, cedar and vanilla aroma, for those who want a slightly heavier scent during the summer. $190, Louis Vuitton.

Finn & Co. White Sand

Nothing reminds us of summer like a white sand beach, and this candle epitomizes a warm, breezy day by the ocean, with whispers of honeysuckle, mandarin and sea salt. $48, Finn & Co.

Diptyque Paris Verveine

There's a reason the French fragrance brand has such an incredibly loyal following, and their new lemon-y bougie does not disappoint. $68, Diptyque Paris.

The Spa Girl Life Island Botanical

Looking for some extra magic with your candles this summer? Try this votive, which exudes an aroma of tropical flowers, violet, gardenia and hibiscus, and comes with two crystals and a journal card. $39.95, The Spa Girl Life.

Rockaway Candle Co. Peach White Tea

Peach is a peak summer fruit, and here it's mixed with mandarin, raspberry, coconut, bergamot, plum violet, jasmine and a hint of vanilla, for an almost tropical amalgam. $18, Rockaway Candle Co.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Les Tamaris

The candle is inspired by the perfumer's French country home between Bordeaux and La Rochelle, with warm notes of acacias, coffee and spice. $79, Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Otherland Matchpoint

Tennis enthusiasts who are rueing the lack of any of the championship games this season will definitely want to try out this candle, which is inspired by the founder's love of tennis balls, and contains notes of fresh grass and cucumber water that are reminiscent of a dewy summer morning. $36, Otherland.

Chiji Abundance Crystal Energy Candle

This bougie is composed of lemon, eucalyptus, pineapple, sandalwood and musk, and yes, we now take our candles with a side of crystals. This particular candle includes citrine (for abundance and prosperity), clear quartz (an amplifying and healing stone) and green jade (for purifying). $49.99, Chiji.

Lafco Fog & Mist

Lighthouses are like an endless summer, and that's what this candle is reminiscent of, with notes of wood, seafoam, cucumber and melon, and a touch of wood and white musk. $65, Lafco.

Baja East Higher Love

If you like earthier, woodsier scents for the summer, try this candle with its aroma of palo santo, lavender, rose, sandalwood and cinnamon. $50, Baja East.

Orveda Green Cardamom & Petitgrain Bigarade

It's triple the fun with this set, with a trio of candles composed of sweet and woodsy notes of green cardamom and petitgrain bigarade, for a leafy and floral fragrance. $295, Orveda.

Nest Fragrances Mediterranean Fig

A Mediterranean dream of crushed fig leaves, blue cyprus and violet. $68, Nest Fragrances.

DEHV Candle Co. Riviera

A light and delicate fragrance with sea salt, rosebud, lavender, lemon and driftwood that you'll want to light all season long, in a pristine concrete vessel. $38, DEHV Candle Co.

Siblings Scent No. 1

The DIY-er will love this sustainable candle concept; you order your favorite scent (we like this fragrance, with notes of bergamot, cassis, rose and currant), melt it and pour it into your favorite vessel. $22, Siblings.

Eric Buterbaugh Los Angeles Celestial Jasmine

A flowery, warm jasmine fragrance. $85, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Amazon Handmade Sweet Water Decor Bamboo Coconut

This coconut-y scent is infused with essential oils including lemon, eucalyptus, cedarwood, spearmint and jasmine. $24, Amazon Handmade.

Summer is finally here, and many of us are spending a whole lot more time inside this season than we may have originally planned. Since we’re at home so much right now, it’s more important than ever to make the space as inviting and cozy as possible, and that includes finding the perfect summer candle scent. Whether you’re into a delicate floral fragrance, earthy woodsy aroma or fruity bouquet, we’ve done the work for you and found the best candles for every preference for these warmer months. Scroll through to see our favorite luxe candles right now.

