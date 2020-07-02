The Best Candle Scents to Light at Home This Summer

The DIY-er will love this sustainable candle concept; you order your favorite scent (we like this fragrance, with notes of bergamot, cassis, rose and currant), melt it and pour it into your favorite vessel. $22, Siblings.

This bougie is composed of lemon, eucalyptus, pineapple, sandalwood and musk, and yes, we now take our candles with a side of crystals. This particular candle includes citrine (for abundance and prosperity), clear quartz (an amplifying and healing stone) and green jade (for purifying). $49.99, Chiji.

Tennis enthusiasts who are rueing the lack of any of the championship games this season will definitely want to try out this candle, which is inspired by the founder's love of tennis balls, and contains notes of fresh grass and cucumber water that are reminiscent of a dewy summer morning. $36, Otherland.

Looking for some extra magic with your candles this summer? Try this votive, which exudes an aroma of tropical flowers, violet, gardenia and hibiscus, and comes with two crystals and a journal card. $39.95, The Spa Girl Life.

This indulgent candle from the famed French design house is inspired by the atelier in Asnieres, with an unexpected leather, cedar and vanilla aroma, for those who want a slightly heavier scent during the summer. $190, Louis Vuitton.

This limited edition candle is composed of musk rose, star magnolia, iris, fig and notes of coconut milk, peach and cedarwood. Plus, you're doing good with this purchase, as proceeds go to Safe Horizon, a victim services agency that helps those impacted by crime and abuse in New York City. $75, Joya Studio.

We're dreaming of a Capri getaway right about now, but at least we can light this candle to kind of transport ourselves to the Amalfi Coast, with an aroma of sweet orange, mandarin, lemon, cardamom and just a touch of caramel and musk. $85, Acqua di Parma.



















Summer is finally here, and many of us are spending a whole lot more time inside this season than we may have originally planned. Since we’re at home so much right now, it’s more important than ever to make the space as inviting and cozy as possible, and that includes finding the perfect summer candle scent. Whether you’re into a delicate floral fragrance, earthy woodsy aroma or fruity bouquet, we’ve done the work for you and found the best candles for every preference for these warmer months. Scroll through to see our favorite luxe candles right now.