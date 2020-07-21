11 Black-Owned Swimwear Brands to Shop This Summer

Buying from Black-owned businesses is always important, and it’s just one way that you can show support for the Black community. Next time you need to do some shopping, make sure to check out Black-owned beauty brands, fashion labels, restaurants and more.

Now that we’re fully into summer, swimsuits are at the very top of our fashion wishlists, so we’ve found just a few of the stylish Black-owned swimwear brands to shop and support for all your beachwear needs.

If you’re able, let’s also remember to keep giving donations and contributing to Black Lives Matter organizations and initiatives like the Equal Justice Initiative and the ActBlue Bail Fund Relief, to name just a few.

Below, see a selection of the Black-owned swimsuit brands to peruse for chic and stylish swimwear pieces.

Jade Swim

Los Angeles-based former fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski Freeney launched this entirely female-run brand in 2016. The chic, minimalist swimsuits come in plenty of materials and styles, for a fashionable beach look all summer long. Jadeswim.com.

Castamira

Jamaican-born former model Chantel Davis founded this swimwear line in 2017, with unique, flattering one-pieces and bikinis inspired by the style of the 1970s and 1990s. Castamira.com.

Avid Swim

All the pieces in Gionna Nicole’s sustainable, New York City-based swimwear line, which she launched in 2010, are intended to work as ready-to-wear and not just by the pool, so you can wear them all year long. She focuses on graphic prints and unique details. Avidswim.com.

Melissa Simone Swim

Bella Hadid is a fan of this ’90s-inspired line, with its perfectly on-trend suits with high-cut sides, strategically placed cutouts and bright patterns. Melissasimoneswim.com.

Mint Swim

Draya Howard created Mint Swim in 2011; the bikinis and one-pieces are made to flatter all body types. Mintswim.com.

Keva J Swimwear

Keva J uses bright colors, bold prints and strappy accents for her stylish swimsuits; the brand counts Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian as fans. Kevabykevaj.com.

Dos Swim

Shay Johnson and Paula Hess just launched this New York-based beachwear brand in 2019, after deciding they wanted to find chic bathing suits with the right fit for themselves and their friends. The latest collection, Souvenir, is inspired by Blue Crush and the early 2000s surfer girl. Dosswim.com.

Riot Swim

Riot Swim is perfect for an always-flattering, minimalist, solid-color bathing suit. Model Monti Landers launched the line in 2016, and they’re an instant classic. Riotswim.com.

Self-taught designer Marcia Maxwell officially debuted her first MBM Swim collection in January last year, focusing on structured, clean lines. The high-fashion pieces are perfect for your next pool day, for a put-together beach look. Mbmswim.com.

Matte Brand

Briana Wilson’s Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand isn’t just about swimwear, but the string bikinis are definitely a standout. Shopmatte.com.

XhaleSwim

Jessica Wong launched her first XhaleSwim collection in 2018; all of the swimsuits are handmade in Miami, so they’re entirely one-of-a-kind. The swimwear is also reversible, so it’s like you’re getting two swimsuits for the price of one. Xhaleswim.com.