Observer Observer Logo

Britney Spears’ Former Beverly Hills Home Is Listed for $6.8 Million

By
Britney Spears' former Beverly Hills home is now for sale. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
A double-height entry leads into the mansion.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
The home is over 7,400 square feet.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
There are multiple fireplaces.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
The house is located in the gated Summit community.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
The home sits on 0.37 acres.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
The eat-in kitchen.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
The breakfast banquette area.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
The dining room.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
The home is composed of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
All the rooms on the lower level of the home open to the backyard.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
The owner's suite.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
The movie theater.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
Spears lived in the home from 2007 until 2012.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
There are covered outdoor entertaining areas.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
There are fire pits outside.
Courtesy Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman
Slideshow | List
- / 16

A sprawling Beverly Hills home that pop icon Britney Spears once resided in is now on the market. The 7,453-square-foot Mediterranean-style villa, located in the gated Summit community, is currently listed for $6.8 million.

Spears moved into the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom abode in 2007, shortly after her divorce form Kevin Federline, and lived in the house until 2012.

SEE ALSO: Susan Sarandon Is Listing Her Longtime Chelsea Loft for $7.9 Million

A double-height entry with stone floors and a sparkling chandelier leads into the home. There’s a large living room with a fireplace, as well as a movie theater, formal dining room and an office with built-ins.

Britney Spears has since moved to a different mansion elsewhere in Los Angeles. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a large center island, with countertop seating as well as a breakfast banquette area. It’s open to a family room with another fireplace.

The owner’s suite contains a fireplace and a bathroom with a built-in soaking tub, as well as a private terrace.

Outside, there’s a custom pool and spa, multiple fire pits and plenty of lounging and entertaining areas, per the listing shared by Douglas Elliman brokers Matt and Josh Altman.

Spears has since moved on from this home; she owned a mansion in Thousand Oaks that she sold for $7 million back in 2017, and now primarily resides in a massive 12,500-square-foot mansion in nearby Westlake Village, for which she paid $7.1 million five years ago.

Spears has been in the news even more than normal as of late; the #FreeBritney movement has had a major resurgence over the past few weeks, as fans demand that the pop star be released from the conservatorship (which controls her personal affairs and estate) that has been in place since 2008.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity homes, real estate, Los Angeles, Los Angeles real estate, Beverly Hills, Britney Spears

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page