Britney Spears’ Former Beverly Hills Home Is Listed for $6.8 Million

All the rooms on the lower level of the home open to the backyard.

The home is composed of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

A sprawling Beverly Hills home that pop icon Britney Spears once resided in is now on the market. The 7,453-square-foot Mediterranean-style villa, located in the gated Summit community, is currently listed for $6.8 million.

Spears moved into the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom abode in 2007, shortly after her divorce form Kevin Federline, and lived in the house until 2012.

A double-height entry with stone floors and a sparkling chandelier leads into the home. There’s a large living room with a fireplace, as well as a movie theater, formal dining room and an office with built-ins.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a large center island, with countertop seating as well as a breakfast banquette area. It’s open to a family room with another fireplace.

The owner’s suite contains a fireplace and a bathroom with a built-in soaking tub, as well as a private terrace.

Outside, there’s a custom pool and spa, multiple fire pits and plenty of lounging and entertaining areas, per the listing shared by Douglas Elliman brokers Matt and Josh Altman.

Spears has since moved on from this home; she owned a mansion in Thousand Oaks that she sold for $7 million back in 2017, and now primarily resides in a massive 12,500-square-foot mansion in nearby Westlake Village, for which she paid $7.1 million five years ago.

Spears has been in the news even more than normal as of late; the #FreeBritney movement has had a major resurgence over the past few weeks, as fans demand that the pop star be released from the conservatorship (which controls her personal affairs and estate) that has been in place since 2008.