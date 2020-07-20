Observer Observer Logo

Home Set: Summer Beauty Essentials for the July Heat

By
Welcome to Home Set. Scroll through to see our favorite wellness, style, beauty and home items and accessories right now.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Primally Pure Summer Room Spray

Spritz your home with this organic spray that's cleansing and clarifying, and will leave any room with a summery aroma of bergamot, tangerine and neroli. $22, Primally Pure.

Courtesy Primally Pure

Kinflyte Freedom Bra

There's just no getting around our love for all things athleisure, and this white sports bra manages to go a step above usual workout attire, as it helps to improve your posture by cueing your shoulders and back. $119, Kinflyte.

Courtesy Kinflyte

Clark's Botanicals Nourishing Youth Serum

This oil-free serum-moisturizer is perfect if you have sensitive, combination skin. It helps hydrate and smooth, and reduces the visibility of pesky little fine lines. $115, Clark's Botanicals.

Courtesy Clark's Botanicals
Advertisement

Bandier x Solid and Striped Carson One-Piece

The unexpected neon accent on this one-piece bathing suit gives it an extra special touch. $178, Bandier.

Courtesy Bandier

Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant Serene Clean

We've always been skeptical as to the actual usefulness of any kind of clean deodorant. Even though we're well aware that the aluminum and baking soda in many formulations is very bad for us, it's hard to find a clean, natural deodorant that truly works. We're sold when it comes to this AHA serum-deodorant from Kosas; it's totally clean, helps smooth skin, is zero itch and actually fights B.O. $15, Kosas.

Courtesy Kosas

Highline Wellness CBD Relief Roller

Dab on a little of this CBD and essential oil-infused roller whenever you feel a tad stressed, or roll it onto your temples when you have a headache coming on. $18, Highline Wellness.

Courtesy Highline Wellness
Advertisement

Inner Beauty Cosmetics Stay Calm Lip Balm

Always keep a good lip balm with you. This one has shea butter, apricot oil, calendula flower extract and rosa moschata seed oil, for smooth lips with just a hint of shine. $22, Inner Beauty Cosmetics.

Courtesy Inner Beauty Cosmetics

Sakara The Foundation

A 30-day supply of plant-based supplements, filled with all the nutrients your body could definitely use right now. $120, Sakara.

Courtesy Sakara

Fleur and Bee Charcoal Detox Face Mask

If you're looking for a little extra detox cleansing for your skin, try this vegan charcoal mask, which helps clean out impurities to brighten and smooth. $18, Fleur and Bee.

Courtesy Fleur and Bee
Slideshow | List
- / 10

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home brightening up our days right now. From a posture-improving sports bra and detox face mask to a bright swimsuit and your favorite new clean serum-deodorant, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Travel, Home Design, slideshow, Fashion, Wellness, CBD, athleisure, summer, BANDIER

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page