Home Set: Summer Beauty Essentials for the July Heat

Primally Pure Summer Room Spray
Spritz your home with this organic spray that's cleansing and clarifying, and will leave any room with a summery aroma of bergamot, tangerine and neroli. $22, Primally Pure.
Kinflyte Freedom Bra
There's just no getting around our love for all things athleisure, and this white sports bra manages to go a step above usual workout attire, as it helps to improve your posture by cueing your shoulders and back. $119, Kinflyte.
Clark's Botanicals Nourishing Youth Serum
This oil-free serum-moisturizer is perfect if you have sensitive, combination skin. It helps hydrate and smooth, and reduces the visibility of pesky little fine lines. $115, Clark's Botanicals.
Bandier x Solid and Striped Carson One-Piece
The unexpected neon accent on this one-piece bathing suit gives it an extra special touch. $178, Bandier.
Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant Serene Clean
We've always been skeptical as to the actual usefulness of any kind of clean deodorant. Even though we're well aware that the aluminum and baking soda in many formulations is very bad for us, it's hard to find a clean, natural deodorant that truly works. We're sold when it comes to this AHA serum-deodorant from Kosas; it's totally clean, helps smooth skin, is zero itch and actually fights B.O. $15, Kosas.
Highline Wellness CBD Relief Roller
Dab on a little of this CBD and essential oil-infused roller whenever you feel a tad stressed, or roll it onto your temples when you have a headache coming on. $18, Highline Wellness.
Inner Beauty Cosmetics Stay Calm Lip Balm
Always keep a good lip balm with you. This one has shea butter, apricot oil, calendula flower extract and rosa moschata seed oil, for smooth lips with just a hint of shine. $22, Inner Beauty Cosmetics.
Sakara The Foundation
A 30-day supply of plant-based supplements, filled with all the nutrients your body could definitely use right now. $120, Sakara.
Fleur and Bee Charcoal Detox Face Mask
If you're looking for a little extra detox cleansing for your skin, try this vegan charcoal mask, which helps clean out impurities to brighten and smooth. $18, Fleur and Bee.
Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home brightening up our days right now. From a posture-improving sports bra and detox face mask to a bright swimsuit and your favorite new clean serum-deodorant, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.