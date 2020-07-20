Home Set: Summer Beauty Essentials for the July Heat

Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant Serene Clean

We've always been skeptical as to the actual usefulness of any kind of clean deodorant. Even though we're well aware that the aluminum and baking soda in many formulations is very bad for us, it's hard to find a clean, natural deodorant that truly works. We're sold when it comes to this AHA serum-deodorant from Kosas; it's totally clean, helps smooth skin, is zero itch and actually fights B.O. $15, Kosas.