Home Set: Style and Beauty Must-Haves for July

Welcome to Home Set. Scroll through to see our favorite wellness, style, beauty and home items and accessories right now.
Tatcha Serum Stick

This serum in stick form from the skin mavens at Tatcha isn't just a novelty; it immediately helps with fine lines and dryness, and the best part is that you can easily tote it around in your bag wherever you go, without any concerns about a bottle breaking. $48, Tatcha.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume

A quick hair fix is especially appreciated during the summer, which is why we love this honey-infused perfume made especially for your tresses. $83, Gisou.

Blue Sky Thoughtful Journal

Don't mock journaling until you've tried it—it's one of the best self-care techniques out there, even if it's just jotting a thought down every so often. This light blue journal, with sections for new focuses and specific intentions, is great for some extra self-care right now. $35, Blue Sky.

Mott and Bow Slim Boyfriend Mercer Jean

White jeans are a summer wardrobe staple, and we love the on-trend fit of this pair. $108, Mott and Bow.

K’dara CBD Bath Bomb

New York City-based ICU nurse Katrina Thompkins founded this CBD line in February, with oils, gummies and tinctures as well as soothing self-care essentials like these vanilla sugar and grapefruit essential oil-infused bath bombs. $11.99, K'dara.

Onia Renee Dress

This floaty, 100 percent cotton caftan-style frock is a simple and chic go-to all summer long. $250, Onia.

Sun Bum Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen

Anyone who reads this column knows how much we stress the importance of sunscreen, and we're especially big fans of mineral SPFs, like this new zinc-based formula from Sun Bum that's as natural as you can be while protecting your skin. Yes, there will be a little white residue on your skin, but it's way better for you and for the environment. $17.99, Sun Bum.

Girlfriend Collective Rosewater Sock

You might not think of socks as the most thrilling part of your wardrobe, but that may very well change with this adorable eco-friendly pink pair that happen to be made out of recycled water bottles. They also have a compressive stitch to help with circulation and reduce swelling, which is definitely a plus during this rather toasty time of year. $14, Free and True.

Furtuna Skin Rituale Luminoso Transformation Set

This new three-product set from the Italian clean beauty brand includes everything you'll need for a full skin routine, including a cleanser-toner, a face and eye serum and a moisturizing oil, all of which contain organic ingredients sourced from an 800-acre Sicilian farm. $398, Furtuna Skin.

Free and True Moonlight Milk PM Balm Cleanser

A balm cleanser that removes makeup while simultaneously moisturizing and soothing your skin. $45, Free and True.

