Home Set: Style and Beauty Must-Haves for July

Sun Bum Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen

Anyone who reads this column knows how much we stress the importance of sunscreen, and we're especially big fans of mineral SPFs, like this new zinc-based formula from Sun Bum that's as natural as you can be while protecting your skin. Yes, there will be a little white residue on your skin, but it's way better for you and for the environment. $17.99, Sun Bum.