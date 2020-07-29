Jeff Bezos Tells Congress That Amazon Is the American Dream That Helps Underdogs

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, by far the richest man in the world, framed himself and his multinational conglomerate as examples of the American dream in prepared remarks to Congress on Wednesday—remarks that it took the House of Representatives’ Judiciary Committee months and months to extract.

Bezos provided a brief capsule biography for members of the subcommittee on antitrust somehow not familiar with his life story, mentioning how his mother became pregnant with him as a teenager, his adoptive father was a Cuban refugee, and his grandparents were ranchers in Texas. As a plucky young investment banker, Bezos says, he decided to take a risk on himself, following the great tradition of American capitalism.

“Unlike many other countries around the world, this great nation we live in supports and does not stigmatize entrepreneurial risk-taking,” Bezos said in opening remarks during Wednesday’s large tech antitrust hearing. “It feels like just yesterday I was driving the packages to the post office myself, dreaming that one day we might be able to afford a forklift.”

From there, Bezos largely positions Amazon as a trustworthy driver of American business and a ladder for personal and corporate growth, providing jobs and opportunities to millions of Americans. He also highlighted several success stories, all small businesses.

“The very nature of that business is getting products to customers,” he said. “Those operations need to be close to customers, and we can’t outsource these jobs to China or anywhere else. To fulfill our promises to customers in this country, we need American workers to get products to American customers. When customers shop on Amazon, they are helping to create jobs in their local communities.”

Those jobs will be part of lawmakers’ questions for the CEO, as Amazon has come under fire for low pay and dangerous conditions in its warehouses, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when multiple workers have died and others have walked off the job in protest. The company has been accused of attempting to smear striking employees.

Bezos will also be under fire for how Amazon uses customer data, including in the creation of knockoff products that undercut outside vendors on its platform, which was the subject of a blockbuster Wall Street Journal report in April. That report has led the company to come under investigation in the European Union and helped Bezos earn his seat at Congress’s big antitrust hearing on Wednesday.