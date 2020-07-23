Meghan Markle Wants to Celebrate Her Birthday in Montecito

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in Los Angeles for more than four months now, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve spent most of their time in California inside of their temporary Beverly Hills mansion. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations seriously, and have been staying at home with their son, Archie, but they might be taking a little trip next month.

Meghan is turning 39 on August 4 (a Leo Duchess!), and she’s considering having a small celebration just outside of Los Angeles.

Meghan is feeling a bit “cooped up” at the home, reports the Daily Mail, so she’s thinking about inviting a small group of friends to celebrate her birthday in Montecito, right near Santa Barbara. It’s about an hour and a half away from Beverly Hills, and also happens to be where Prince Harry and Meghan’s pal Oprah Winfrey resides, in her sprawling “Promised Land” estate.

Meghan wants only her closest friends at the fête, and we’re assuming her mom, Doria Ragland, who has been living with the Sussexes and helping take care of Archie, will be in attendance, as well.

According to the Daily Mail, whatever Meghan plans will be “low-key,” and “she doesn’t want to come across as being careless and irresponsible.”

Meghan is taking all proper precautions, and plans on having every guest tested for COVID-19 beforehand. The party would also take place outdoors, though it’s not yet clear where, exactly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan on hosting this celebration.

At the moment, however, coronavirus cases are on a major rise in California, and recently, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recently said the city is “on the brink” of issuing a new stay-at-home order, so depending on how everything is looking next month, Prince Harry and Meghan might be celebrating the Duchess’ big day at home.