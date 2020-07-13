No, Jessica Mulroney Isn’t Writing a Tell-All Book About Meghan Markle

Back in June, Canadian stylist and television personality Jessica Mulroney, who is now probably best known as one of Meghan Markle’s longtime pals, came under fire for using her white privilege to put Black influencer Sasha Exeter’s livelihood at risk after a disagreement. Sasha Exeter publicly called out Jessica, accusing the Toronto-based personality of threatening Sasha’s working relationships with brands, and there has (rightly) been a serious backlash against Jessica in the time since, including the cancelation of her television show.

Ever since the news became public, there have been rumors about the state of Jessica and Meghan Markle’s friendship, including reports that the Duchess of Sussex has distanced herself from Jessica, and isn’t answering her calls.

While the Mulroney camp has remained silent for the most part, it seems that the increasingly wild reports regarding the Mulroney-Markle friendship have finally gotten out of hand enough that someone felt the need to chime in. Over the weekend, the Daily Mail reported that a “devastated” Jessica has been “met with silence,” and has been calling the Duchess non-stop, as well as “calling up mutual friends to try and patch up their friendship.”

The British tabloid then claimed that Jessica is “at her wits’ end and is considering writing a tell-all book” about the Duchess of Sussex, as she “has nothing to lose.” This apparently went too far, as Jessica’s husband, Ben, tweeted a very succinct one-word response on Twitter, stating, “FALSE,” using all all-caps just in case anyone didn’t fully grasp his feelings on this situation. Jessica has remained silent and refrained from commenting on any rumors or reports.

Jessica and Meghan have been friends for nearly 10 years; they met when Meghan was living in Toronto while filming Suits. Jessica’s children were even a part of Meghan and Harry’s wedding, and Meghan made a secret trip back to Toronto in 2018 to visit her pal. Prince Harry and Meghan are so close with the Mulroneys that they reportedly left Archie with the couple in Canada when the Sussexes made their brief journey back to the U.K. pre-royal exit earlier this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who are now living in Los Angeles after stepping down from their royal roles, haven’t commented on the rumored rift. Meghan is currently in the midst of a legal battle against the Mail on Sunday and the Daily Mail and its publisher, Associated Newspapers, and recently, Meghan filed a witness statement in the court case in which she is trying to keep the names of the five friends who anonymously defended her in a People story over a year ago out of the press.