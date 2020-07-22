Prince George Is Having a Staycation Birthday Party at Anmer Hall

The whole fam at Anmer Hall, with Duchess Kate as the photog, of course.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released this rather formal photo for their Christmas card in 2017.

He was already a jetsetter by the time of the royal tour of Canada in 2016.

Prince George with Prince William and Kate Middleton on his first birthday, in his signature romper.

Prince William and Kate Middleton proudly holding their son at his christening, with the Duchess perfectly coordinating her and Prince George's ensembles.

Prince George turns seven today. Scroll through to see just a few of his best royal moments.





















The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already celebrated their two younger children’s birthdays during lockdown, and now it’s time for their eldest son’s big day. Prince George turns seven today, and even though his festivities aren’t quite as elaborate as last year, when he spent his sixth birthday on the glamorous Caribbean isle of Mustique, he’s still having a regal party.

It’s more of a staycation birthday this year, as the Cambridges have been living at their Sandringham country home, Anmer Hall, since March. While Prince William and Kate Middleton have been extra careful about isolating and social distancing, the U.K.’s coronavirus lockdown has lifted, so they’ve been seeing more of their family and close friends.

Prince William and Kate are planning a birthday tea for the future King today, according to Vanity Fair, with a celebration at their Norfolk mansion.

Family and close friends are set to attend Prince George’s special birthday tea; while Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip won’t be able to make it (they’re being extremely cautious about coronavirus guidelines, as they’re in the at-risk age group), and Prince Charles has official engagements today, but Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, are expected to make the trip from their home in Berkshire to Norfolk.

Kate put together the entire birthday tea party, complete with a homemade cake. The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken about how it has become a tradition that she goes all out with baking treats for the family on birthdays, so there will be plenty of sweets all around.

A family friend told Vanity Fair‘s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, that the whole family loves “being in Norfolk, and Willian and Kate would love to live there full time if they could.” Prince George “loves being outdoors,” and his perfect day “is going to the beach, sailing his toy boat playing in the sand and having a good game of hide and seek in the dunes. They are out all day every day.

Last year, Prince George also had a football-themed birthday at Kensington Palace, along with the family’s Mustique getaway. He might have another football theme this year at Anmer Hall; he’s a huge football fan, and plays for his local team during his school terms.

Surely he’ll get plenty of presents, and in honor of his big day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued their tradition of releasing new photographs of the future King, which were taken by Kate at Anmer Hall.

Scroll through to see just a few of Prince George’s best moments over the years.