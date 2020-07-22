Observer Observer Logo

Prince George Is Having a Staycation Birthday Party at Anmer Hall

By
Prince George turns seven today. Scroll through to see just a few of his best royal moments.
The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images
Prince George's first public photo op, outside the Lindo Wing.
(Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton proudly holding their son at his christening, with the Duchess perfectly coordinating her and Prince George's ensembles.
JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought Prince George along on their Australia tour.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A star in New Zealand!
James Whatling-Pool/Getty Images
Prince George with Prince William and Kate Middleton on his first birthday, in his signature romper.
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Stripes are always in style.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for La Martina
Prince George with his baby sister, Princess Charlotte.
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Prince George at his first Trooping the Colour!
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince George always stealing the show at his first Trooping the Colour
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince George won't let anyone knock him off his throne.
The British Monarchy Instagram)
Prince George poses on his third birthday.
Matt Porteous/PA
An outfit change for his third birthday!
(Photo: Matt Porteous/PA)
He was already a jetsetter by the time of the royal tour of Canada in 2016.
Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage
Prince George was disappointed to leave Canada after the royal tour.
Stephen Lock/Pool/Getty Images
Prince George all grown up at Christmas 2016.
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Having a moment with Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour in 2017.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released this rather formal photo for their Christmas card in 2017.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince George on his first day of school, in fall 2017.
Richard Pohle/Getty Images
On the way to meet the littlest Cambridge, Prince Louis.
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Prince George and Princess Charlotte were part of the wedding party at Princess Eugenie's nuptials.
STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images
His sister joined his at Thomas's Battersea last year.
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
He made his royal family Christmas debut last year.
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
A nautical moment.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The whole fam at Anmer Hall, with Duchess Kate as the photog, of course.
The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already celebrated their two younger children’s birthdays during lockdown, and now it’s time for their eldest son’s big day. Prince George turns seven today, and even though his festivities aren’t quite as elaborate as last year, when he spent his sixth birthday on the glamorous Caribbean isle of Mustique, he’s still having a regal party.

It’s more of a staycation birthday this year, as the Cambridges have been living at their Sandringham country home, Anmer Hall, since March. While Prince William and Kate Middleton have been extra careful about isolating and social distancing, the U.K.’s coronavirus lockdown has lifted, so they’ve been seeing more of their family and close friends.

Prince William and Kate are planning a birthday tea for the future King today, according to Vanity Fair, with a celebration at their Norfolk mansion.

Kate Middleton has become quite the photographer, and released this photo for his seventh birthday, too. The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Family and close friends are set to attend Prince George’s special birthday tea; while Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip won’t be able to make it (they’re being extremely cautious about coronavirus guidelines, as they’re in the at-risk age group), and Prince Charles has official engagements today, but Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, are expected to make the trip from their home in Berkshire to Norfolk.

Kate put together the entire birthday tea party, complete with a homemade cake. The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken about how it has become a tradition that she goes all out with baking treats for the family on birthdays, so there will be plenty of sweets all around.

A family friend told Vanity Fair‘s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, that the whole family loves “being in Norfolk, and Willian and Kate would love to live there full time if they could.” Prince George “loves being outdoors,” and his perfect day “is going to the beach, sailing his toy boat playing in the sand and having a good game of hide and seek in the dunes. They are out all day every day.

prince william birthday photos

It’ll be just family and close friends. The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Last year, Prince George also had a football-themed birthday at Kensington Palace, along with the family’s Mustique getaway. He might have another football theme this year at Anmer Hall; he’s a huge football fan, and plays for his local team during his school terms.

Surely he’ll get plenty of presents, and in honor of his big day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued their tradition of releasing new photographs of the future King, which were taken by Kate at Anmer Hall.

Scroll through to see just a few of Prince George’s best moments over the years.

