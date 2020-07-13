Observer Observer Logo

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Barbados Vacation Villa Is Listed for $25 Million

A royally-approved Barbados villa is now for sale. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
The mansion is known as Cove Spring House.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
It's listed for $25 million.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
The house was previously on the market for $40 million.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have both stayed here.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
The main house spans 14,000 square feet.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
There are 10 bedrooms.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
Just one of the 10 bathrooms.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
The kitchen.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
A media room.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
The gym.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
The covered deck space is ideal.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
There are plenty of al fresco dining spots.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
There's a pool and lounging spaces outside.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
The home has its own private beach.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
There's 24-hour security.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
There's also a three-bedroom guest cottage.
Courtesy Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates
A regally-approved Caribbean villa is up for grabs, but it’ll definitely cost you. The luxurious Barbados home where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have vacationed is on the market, with a hefty $25 million price tag attached.

The clifftop mansion, known as Cove Spring House, was previously listed for an even pricier $40 million.

SEE ALSO: No, Jessica Mulroney Isn’t Writing a Tell-All Book About Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent time at the villa. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke of Sussex stayed at the Barbados getaway in 2010, and according to the listing, held by Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates, he’s also spent time at the property with Meghan, so he must have returned to the villa at some point in the past few years.

A private driveway leads up to the 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom villa. The formal, double-height marble entry features a glittery chandelier dangling from the ceiling.

The main level of the 14,000-square-foot home is composed of a living room, dining room, kitchen, study and lots of entertaining spaces, as well as a full gym and staff rooms.

The master suite is located on the first floor, with a walk-in closet, dressing room and marble-accented bathrooms.

There are multiple covered terraces set-up for lounging, entertaining and dining, plus an outdoor kitchen.

Outside, there’s a crescent-shaped pool, spa and entertainment terrace, as well as a highly-coveted private beach.

There’s also 24-hour security, which must have been an especially attractive feature for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as a separate three-bedroom guest cottage, which spans 2,500 square feet and has its own patio space. If you’re not looking for a permanent beach getaway, the retreat is also available for private stays.

Prince Harry and Meghan aren’t the only famous faces who’ve chosen to stay at Cove Spring House—past guests include Simon Cowell, Rihanna and Elton John.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Real Estate, Travel, slideshow, celebrity homes, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, British Royal Family, Royal family news, Duke and Duchess of Sussex

