Prince Harry and Meghan’s Barbados Vacation Villa Is Listed for $25 Million

A regally-approved Caribbean villa is up for grabs, but it’ll definitely cost you. The luxurious Barbados home where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have vacationed is on the market, with a hefty $25 million price tag attached.

The clifftop mansion, known as Cove Spring House, was previously listed for an even pricier $40 million.

The Duke of Sussex stayed at the Barbados getaway in 2010, and according to the listing, held by Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates, he’s also spent time at the property with Meghan, so he must have returned to the villa at some point in the past few years.

A private driveway leads up to the 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom villa. The formal, double-height marble entry features a glittery chandelier dangling from the ceiling.

The main level of the 14,000-square-foot home is composed of a living room, dining room, kitchen, study and lots of entertaining spaces, as well as a full gym and staff rooms.

The master suite is located on the first floor, with a walk-in closet, dressing room and marble-accented bathrooms.

There are multiple covered terraces set-up for lounging, entertaining and dining, plus an outdoor kitchen.

Outside, there’s a crescent-shaped pool, spa and entertainment terrace, as well as a highly-coveted private beach.

There’s also 24-hour security, which must have been an especially attractive feature for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as a separate three-bedroom guest cottage, which spans 2,500 square feet and has its own patio space. If you’re not looking for a permanent beach getaway, the retreat is also available for private stays.

Prince Harry and Meghan aren’t the only famous faces who’ve chosen to stay at Cove Spring House—past guests include Simon Cowell, Rihanna and Elton John.