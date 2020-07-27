Prince William and Kate Never Visited Prince Harry and Meghan in the Cotswolds

The upcoming biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship isn’t doing much to dispel the longstanding rumors of tension between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. New excerpts from Finding Freedom, a new book by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, have been running in the Times, and they reveal that the two royal couples haven’t had the warmest of relationships for the past few years, and it all started shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan began dating.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship took a major turn after the Duke of Cambridge told his brother he didn’t “need to rush” into his relationship with Meghan, and to take his time to “get to know this girl,” which Harry took as a serious slight against his then-girlfriend. The brothers barely spoke in the following months, and the rift didn’t end after Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018.

The two couples didn’t spend much time together, even when both resided at Kensington Palace. Prince Harry and Meghan signed a lease for a home in the Cotswolds shortly before their May 2018 wedding, and the Sussexes spent most of their time at the country retreat, located on the Great Tew Estate, from May 2018 through May 2019, as they preferred being in Oxfordshire.

Prince William and Kate never visited Prince Harry and Meghan at their Cotswolds home for that entire year, though the “invite was there.” It’s not like the Sussexes weren’t in entertaining mode at the Cotswolds home, as they welcomed a number of famous pals into the cozy abode, including George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian as well as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Prince William and Kate’s feelings seemed “obvious” to the Sussexes throughout the summer after the wedding. Kate didn’t do much to “bridge the divide” between the brothers, and is “fiercely loyal” to her husband and the royal family.

While Kate and Meghan never had any serious issues with each other, they weren’t close, and Meghan was reportedly disappointed they never bonded over their shared positions in the royal family, though Kate felt they didn’t have much in common other than living at Kensington Palace. That shared aspect of their lives didn’t last long, as the Sussexes ended up moving to Frogmore Cottage, located on the Queen’s Windsor estate, less than a year after they married. Prince Harry and Meghan are now living even further away, as they relocated with their son, Archie, to Los Angeles in March, after stepping down from their royal roles.

The latest excerpt does, however, clear up one story about the Duchesses that has persistently come up ever since Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, and that’s the report that Meghan made Kate cry at a bridesmaid fitting for Princess Charlotte leading up to the Sussexes’ big day. Apparently, even though it was a stressful time and some of the children were “misbehaving,” both Meghan and Kate were professionals,” and no tears were involved.