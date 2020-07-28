Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Are on a Low-Key Honeymoon in France

Newlyweds Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are celebrating their marriage with a low-key honeymoon in France.

The couple tied the knot in a secret royal wedding at Windsor on July 17, with just around 20 guests in attendance, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, after canceling their original, more elaborate wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo, who planned their surprise wedding in just a few weeks, were going to skip a “traditional” honeymoon due to all that’s going on right now, according to the Daily Mail, but then decided to travel to France at the last minute.

A tourist spotted the duo driving a “small car absolutely packed to the roof with stuff” in the South of France, with Edoardo at the wheel, because apparently royals are a fan of road trips, too.

It seems the couple decided on France as the location for their “small honeymoon” mostly due to convenience, as the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown “severely curtailed” their options.

While Princess Beatrice and Edoardo’s current laidback trip to France seems perfectly lovely, the newlyweds are also planning a more elaborate, ultra-luxurious honeymoon next month, per People. It’s a place that they’ve been before, as the Daily Mail reports that they will be traveling to Lamu Island, off of Kenya, where Edoardo’s family owns a home.

A second honeymoon isn’t the only way that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo want to continue celebrating their nuptials. The newlyweds also reportedly want to throw a “huge party” later this year, so they can celebrate their wedding with all their friends and family.