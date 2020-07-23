Observer Observer Logo

Susan Sarandon Is Listing Her Longtime Chelsea Loft for $7.9 Million

By
Susan Sarandon is selling her longtime Chelsea loft. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
She and her former partner, Tim Robbins, first bought the home in 1991.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
They combined two units in the building.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Sarandon eventually took over full ownership of the home.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Advertisement
The duplex spans over 6,000 square feet.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Sarandon is listing the loft for $7.9 million.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
There are high ceilings and gallery walls throughout the home.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Advertisement
A custom staircase connects the two floors.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
There are two separate entrances.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Each floor has its own kitchen.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Advertisement
The awards bathroom, of course.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
There are five bedrooms.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
The owner's suite.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Advertisement
There's a small terrace off the owner's suite.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
A larger terrace is off of the lower level.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Sarandon is downsizing to a smaller apartment nearby.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Slideshow | List
- / 16

Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon is gearing up for a big change. Sarandon is listing her longtime Chelsea duplex for sale, after nearly 30 years of ownership.

Sarandon and her former partner, Tim Robbins, bought the New York loft back in 1991; they eventually combined two units together to create a sprawling abode that spans over 6,000 square feet.

SEE ALSO: Prince George Is Having a Staycation Birthday Party at Anmer Hall

After Sarandon and Robbins split up, the actress paid her ex $3.2 million for full ownership of the apartment.

Susan Sarandon wants to sell her Chelsea apartment of nearly three decades. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Now that all of Sarandon’s children are grown and no longer live at home, the acclaimed actress is listing the loft for $7.9 million.

The uniquely designed home is currently configured in a five-bedroom, five-bathroom layout, with a large living space that she and Robbins would use for their children’s performances, including theater and dance recitals, per the listing shared by Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Nikki Field and Mara Flash Blum.

There are high ceilings and gallery walls throughout the home, with an open kitchen on each floor, as well as airy dining and living spaces.

A custom staircase attaches the two levels. There’s a corner office with built-in shelving as well as a den on the upper floor, with an additional den on the lower level complete with a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

The owner’s suite features a windowed bathroom, soaking tub and dressing room, as well as a small private terrace. There’s a larger terrace on the lower floor.

One of the bathrooms is painted cobalt blue, and happens to be where Sarandon chose to house all of her awards, including her Oscar. She told the Wall Street Journal she thought it was “kind of funny” to keep her many accolades in the loo.

Sarandon told the outlet that she quarantined in the loft for the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, before eventually leaving for her home in upstate New York, in order to be with her children.

Sarandon isn’t leaving the city for good, though. She’s selling this duplex because it’s too large for her now, and is downsizing to a smaller apartment nearby.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, Chelsea, Sotheby's International Real Estate, celebrity news, Susan Sarandon

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page