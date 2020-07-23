Susan Sarandon Is Listing Her Longtime Chelsea Loft for $7.9 Million

A larger terrace is off of the lower level.

Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon is gearing up for a big change. Sarandon is listing her longtime Chelsea duplex for sale, after nearly 30 years of ownership.

Sarandon and her former partner, Tim Robbins, bought the New York loft back in 1991; they eventually combined two units together to create a sprawling abode that spans over 6,000 square feet.

After Sarandon and Robbins split up, the actress paid her ex $3.2 million for full ownership of the apartment.

Now that all of Sarandon’s children are grown and no longer live at home, the acclaimed actress is listing the loft for $7.9 million.

The uniquely designed home is currently configured in a five-bedroom, five-bathroom layout, with a large living space that she and Robbins would use for their children’s performances, including theater and dance recitals, per the listing shared by Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Nikki Field and Mara Flash Blum.

There are high ceilings and gallery walls throughout the home, with an open kitchen on each floor, as well as airy dining and living spaces.

A custom staircase attaches the two levels. There’s a corner office with built-in shelving as well as a den on the upper floor, with an additional den on the lower level complete with a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

The owner’s suite features a windowed bathroom, soaking tub and dressing room, as well as a small private terrace. There’s a larger terrace on the lower floor.

One of the bathrooms is painted cobalt blue, and happens to be where Sarandon chose to house all of her awards, including her Oscar. She told the Wall Street Journal she thought it was “kind of funny” to keep her many accolades in the loo.

Sarandon told the outlet that she quarantined in the loft for the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, before eventually leaving for her home in upstate New York, in order to be with her children.

Sarandon isn’t leaving the city for good, though. She’s selling this duplex because it’s too large for her now, and is downsizing to a smaller apartment nearby.