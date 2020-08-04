Observer Observer Logo

Bandier x LoveShackFancy Just Launched the Dreamiest Floral Athleisure Collection

By
Bandier and LoveShackFancy just launched the athleisure collection of our dreams. Scroll through to see our favorites from the new collaboration.
Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy
It's composed of 10 total pieces.
Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy
The leggings come in three different colorways.
Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy
The perfect floral set.
Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy
Summer goals.
Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy
Who could resist a good biker short?
Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy
The sweatshirt.
Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy
Matching sweatpants and bra, of course.
Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy
New favorite beach look.
Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy
The bra comes in four different prints.
Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy
The entire floral-inspired collection is ideal for summer.
Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy
The pieces range from $98 to $168.
Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy
Loungewear, but fashion.
Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy
The athleisure movement is here to stay, and we’re quite happy about that. We’re big fans of anything comfy enough to wear to the gym that also happens to be stylish enough to dress in for a quick lunch, and the new Bandier x LoveShackFancy collaboration is one of our favorite athleisure collections yet.

Bandier and LoveShackFancy just launched the perfect flowery collection, with plenty of rose-y inspiration and mixed prints to update your summer workout wardrobe.

SEE ALSO: The Beach Bag Essentials to Pack for the Best Day by the Ocean

Coordination is key. Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy

“We knew we wanted to combine Bandier’s best-selling silhouettes with LoveShackFancy’s adored prints, so the exclusive collection includes a range of everyday essentials, from romantic biker shorts and leggings to carefree bras and matching sweat sets that’ll have you feeling summer vibes all day long,” Bandier founder Jennifer Bandier told Observer.

The limited edition capsule collection features is composed of classic workout staples like leggings, bike shorts and sports bras, all in feminine pink-hued florals and colorful pastel-toned prints, so you’ll be just as comfortable wearing a set for a Pilates class as you would be keeping it on for a lunch afterwards.

The collection is comprised of 10 total pieces, including a sweatshirt and sweatpant set, biker shorts, three legging prints and four sports bra prints.

A tie-dye moment. Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy

The leggings come in three different floral-inspired prints, in shades of yellow, blue and pink. The sweatshirt-sweatpant set (and we love a good matching set) comes in a perfectly pink peony print, as does the biker short. The sports bras come in the same florals as the leggings, plus the peony style.

All the items use Bandier’s wicking and quick-dry properties, as well as custom-developed elastic, for a comfy and chic look.

Florals are good for fall, too! Courtesy Bandier x LoveShackFancy

“We’re excited to bring together the best of both our worlds, with Bandier’s high-performance, fashion forward silhouettes and LoveShackFancy’s romantic, effortless styles, for this exclusive capsule collection,” Bandier said.

The collection ranges from $98 to $168, and is now available on both Bandier and LoveShackFancy’s websites, as well as in stores. Scroll through to see our favorite floral looks from the limited edition collection.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, slideshow, shopping, athleisure, clothing, BANDIER, leggings, LoveShackFancy

