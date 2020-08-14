Best CBD Creams for Arthritis

Despite the existence of pharmaceutical drugs, data shows that millions of US citizens still suffer from arthritis. This could be one of the reasons why most people are turning to cannabidiol (CBD) as a natural remedy to pain.

Unlike most pharmaceutical drugs used to manage arthritis and chronic pain, CBD is plant-based, meaning it’s not addictive and has less severe side effects.

If you’re suffering from arthritis, you may want to use CBD to manage your condition.

Unfortunately, picking the best product is not that easy.

Remember, being relatively new, the hemp sector is highly unregulated.

And in a bid to get a quick buck out of the burgeoning CBD industry, some rogue companies have introduced low-quality and potentially harmful CBD products in the market.

This makes it your responsibility to do due diligence before spending a cent on any CBD product.

So how do you separate the wheat from the chaff?

To help you out, we have compiled this simple guide to help you understand the link between CBD and arthritis, as well as where to begin your search for the best CBD cream for arthritis pain.

What Is CBD Cream?

There’re many ways to use Cannabidiol (CBD), but if you’re looking for help with skin infections or physical discomforts such as joint pain due to arthritis, then topicals may be your best bet.

A CBD topical refers to any lotion, salve, or cream that’s infused with Cannabidiol and can be applied directly to your skin.

Later on in this article, we will explain how CBD works for arthritis as well as how to best use CBD cream.

But first, let’s look at the top 10 CBD companies.

Top CBD Companies to Get Quality CBD Cream for Arthritis

As mentioned earlier, there are thousands of CBD brands and products out there marketing their products as the best there is.

It’s almost impossible to examine all the CBD products and brands out there to select the best.

That’s why we have decided to do the heavy lifting by compiling this list of top CBD creams for arthritis available on the market.

Later on, we will touch on factors to consider when buying the best CBD cream for arthritis, and you will see why this is the best list we could have come up with.

Outstanding Features

Uses Colorado-grown organic hemp

Wide range of products; tinctures, vapes, and of course, topicals.

Lab reports available for each product

Full-spectrum and no-THC oils available

Special discounts for low income, students, veterans, and people with disabilities.

Top on our list is this Colorado-based CBD company.

Try The CBD is one of the top companies that only uses organic, locally grown hemp to make their CBD creams for arthritis.

With each of their CBD cream packages coming with 500 mg of CBD, we think their price range of between $7.99-$49.99 is quite fair.

Like most top CBD companies, Try The CBD uses the CO2 technique to extract cannabinoids. This extraction method ensures that there are no solvent residuals present in the final product.

Like all their other products, their CBD topicals are made using non-GMO cultivars from 100% legal sources.

What’s more, their CBD topicals are also infused with other natural essential oils and botanicals- Think of them as a unique blend of natural, plant-based ingredients designed not only to soothe aching joints, muscles, and backs but also to moisturize your skin, giving you a radiant and youthful glow.

You don’t need to worry about getting false information; results from independent third-party labs are readily available on their website. Each product also comes with a scannable QR code, so you can easily track the results- This level of transparency is one of the things that sets Try The CBD from the rest.

Yet another outstanding feature of this CBD company is the frequent promotions, offers, and discounts that they offer.

For instance, they give you between 8 to 50 points for each CBD cream that you purchase. You can then use between 80-500 points to purchase another product!

Purekana

Outstanding Features

Made from organically grown hemp in Kentucky.

Non-GMO products

International shipping

Long-established brand

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Purekana makes it on our list of brands you can trust for quality CBD cream for arthritis for a reason; their CBD is non-GMO and contains no solvents, pesticides, chemical fertilizers or herbicides- all qualities of a great hemp product.

They recently introduced a line of Extra Strength Menthol 1500mg Topical CBD Cream, which they claim offers a rich, soothing, deeply invigorating experience just like their other topical formulations.

Like the other two brands we have highlighted above, Purekana provides certificates of analysis alongside each of their products.

They offer a wide range of CBD topicals, and you may be intrigued by their transdermal patches that are designed to be stuck onto a patch of skin. These patches are waterproof, so no fear of peeling off.

They use sophisticated extraction techniques that allow their products to have high levels of potency and purity.

Their CBD creams are made using full-spectrum hemp, which allows you to benefit from the whole cannabis plant.

Their products, however, seem to be a bit pricey than other products of their caliber.

Green Roads

Outstanding Features

Pharmacist formulated

High testing standards for testing and quality control

Colorado hemp

With its founder being a pharmacist, Green Roads is one of the trusted CBD brands.

This company uses the CO2 extraction method to produce both broad and full-spectrum CBD oil products.

All their products go through rigorous testing for potency and quality. The company accompanies all batches with certificates of analysis from 3rd party independent labs.

You can also scan the QR code on your CBD cream to examine the lab results.

They use US grown hemp, with no pesticides, heavy metals, or any harmful chemicals.

Like Try The CBD and Healthworx, Green Roads rewards you with one point for each $1 spent on their sites. Get 20 points to enjoy $1 off your next order!

Their CBD topicals are formulated with unique botanicals like cucumber, lavender, avocado oil, Vitamin E, etc.

Some of their creams combine the healing power of CBD with the cooling or heating action of mint and pepper for full-body relaxation.

Outstanding Features

Personalized discounts for veterans, low-income earners, senior citizens, and military personnel.

Readily available 3rd party lab results.

Made from organically, Colorado-grown hemp.

Next on our list is another Colorado-based CBD company, Healthworx CBD.

Like Try The CBD, this company employs the CO2 extraction method, eliminating any residual harmful solvents.

Healthworks is a member of three hemp associations; Greenzone Hero, Hemp Industry Association, and National Hemp Association.

Greenzone association is a community of businesses that helps active-duty military and veterans raise donations, among other charitable activities. The other two organizations are involved in offering support for the development of the hemp sector.

All their products ranging from terpene-enhanced, broad and full-spectrum oils, to pet products, gummies, capsules, and CBD creams, are made using organically grown hemp, are pesticide, and chemicals free. All this can be proved by certificates of analysis from 3rd party independent labs available on their official website.

Their CBD cream for arthritis contains either premium full-spectrum CBD oil (for entourage effect) or no-THC CBD, alongside other natural ingredients like Organic Olive Fruit Oil, Kokum Seed Butter, Mango Seed Butter, Raspberry Seed Oil, Cranberry Seed Oil, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, and Poppyseed Oil.

Like Try The CBD, this company also offers points (that can be used to purchase another product) for every product that you buy from their store.

They also have a Loyalty Program where you earn free points every time you purchase a product or refer a friend.

Medterra

Outstanding Features

No synthetic ingredients, plasticizers, or contaminants

Made from Kentucky-grown hemp

Third-party lab tested

The CBD rapid cooling cream is the best CBD topical by Medterra for treating arthritis pain. Its ideal combination of CBD and organic ingredients, including menthol and arnica provide a rapid cooling effect which is perfect for joint and muscle support.

All Medterra CBD topicals which are CBD pain cream, CBD + Manuka cream, and CBD roll-on contain no synthetic ingredients or contaminants. Each of these products contains a different amount of CBD and is more or less potent depending on your requirements.

This brand uses only organically grown non-GMO hemp from Kentucky to extract CBD and produce high-quality products.

If you are concerned about the safety and purity of the CBD topicals and all other products by Medterra you can rest assured that they are tested by a third-party lab.

Prices for CBD topical products range from $19.99 for CBD roll-on to $64.99 for the most potent CBD Rapid Cooling Cream of 750mg CBD. They even offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not happy with the products.

Joy Organics

Outstanding Features

THC-free broad-spectrum CBD extract

Manufactured in the USA, third-party lab tested

All-natural ingredients

If you are looking for a THC-free CBD product that contains other powerful cannabinoids, then you should consider Joy Organics CBD products. This brand uses broad-spectrum extract for all their products.

From CBD topicals you can get CBD Salve, Bath bombs, CBD Cream, Sports cream, and Salve Stick at their store. Joy Organics CBD Salves are formulated to support healthy muscles and joints.

The base of the CBD topicals is organic MCT oil combined with phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, beeswax, and aromatic essential oils. For that reason, Joy Organics CBD salves are easily absorbed and soften the skin.

All CBD products including the CBD topicals are third-party lab tested to ensure their quality and safety.

Priced from $32.95-$79.95, the CBD topicals by Joy Organics are a part of the list of top 10 brands for best CBD cream for arthritis pain worth the money.

Spruce

Outstanding Features

Made from organic hemp grown in Kentucky and North Carolina

100% Natural, no pesticides

Third-party lab tested

Spruce offers three types of CBD topicals for arthritis pain – Topical CBD Cream, Deep Chill CBD Lotion, and CBD Salve. The most wanted CBD topical by Spruce is the CBD cream packed in a 2 ounces jar with 300mg of CBD.

This cream is enhanced with all-natural plant-derived scents. The Topical CBD cream by Spruce is available for $39. If you are looking for a more potent CBD topical, then you should consider the Deep Chill CBD Lotion which contains 2000mg of full-spectrum CBD. This product is available for $169.

The CBD Salve by Spruce is another topical which is highly potent containing 1000mg and 2000mg of CBD per jar and it’s priced at $89.00 and $169.00 respectively.

All products are made with full-spectrum CBD extracted from organic hemp which is grown in the fields of Kentucky and North Carolina. Moreover, each product is tested by a third-party lab to verify its purity.

CBDfx

Outstanding Features

Made from USA-grown hemp

Third-party lab tested

All-natural ingredients – Sunflower Oil, Jojoba Oil, Beeswax, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Tocopherol, Peppermint Oil

CBDfx is a CBD brand that offers a wide array of CBD topicals available for sale on their store. You can choose from CBD muscle balm, cream, face masks, bath salts, and even beauty products. There are three types of CBD balms – muscle balm, calming balm, and ultra-moisturizing balm.

This brand also gives the opportunity to buy CBD topical bundles where you can combine several products and get them at a discounted price. All CBD topicals available at CBDfx are priced from $6.99 for face masks to $59.99 for a CBD face oil serum.

Apart from CBD Rich Hemp Oil, the CBDfx topicals contain various essential oils such as Sunflower Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Rosehip Oil, Avocado Oil, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Calendula Oil, Olive Oil, and other natural ingredients.

Same as any other reputable brand, CBDfx sends all products to third-party labs for testing the safety and purity of content.

Charlotte’s Web

Outstanding Features

Made from organic hemp grown in Colorado

Certificate of Analysis of all products

Full-spectrum CBD extract

As a well-known brand in the CBD industry, Charlotte’s Web prides itself on selling high-quality CBD topicals for treating arthritis pain. At their store, you can find all kinds of topicals such as balms, creams, sprays, massage oils, and sticks.

Charlotte’s Web offers a line of topical products specifically designed to treat arthritis. Choose from their arthritis acnes and pain relief ointment, relief cream, or the special collection which is a bundle of these products. Each product separately costs $39.99, whereas the collection is priced at $119.97.

Other than THC-free hemp extract, these topicals contain menthol, camphor, beeswax, clove oil, cottonseed oil, eucalyptus oil, jojoba seed oil, and lavender oil. This cream will provide the pain relief, comfort, and flexibility that you are looking for.

Charlotte’s Web is a CBD company that takes no chances in quality and tests all their products through a third-party lab. All lab results are available for download on their official website.

Lazarus Naturals

Outstanding Features

Full-spectrum CBD extract

Made from organic hemp grown in Oregon

Natural and vegan-friendly ingredients

Lazarus Naturals is a CBD brand that has found its place on our list of top 10 CBD brands that sell high-quality CBD topicals. All products are made from organic hemp grown in the fields of Oregon combined with all-natural ingredients.

At their store, you can find CBD lotions, balms, and massage oils all containing full-spectrum CBD. There is also an option to get a bundle of different products whether with a higher or lower potency.

Lazarus Naturals CBD lotion is available in three different sizes and in two flavors Pacific Pine and Portland Rose. They are priced at $12 – $70 depending on the size. One teaspoon of the CBD lotion contains 50mg of CBD.

All CBD products and topicals by Lazarus Naturals are tested by a third-party lab and the lab results are published on their official website.

How CBD Cream Works for Arthritis

Although CBD will not cure arthritis, it has been shown to help manage chronic pain associated with both rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and osteoarthritis (OA).

RA is an autoimmune disease that causes a person’s immune system to attack their joints. This form of arthritis affects the feet and hand, leading to painful, swollen, and stiff joints.

On the other hand, OA is a degenerative disease that affects bones and joint cartilage causing stiffness and pain. It affects the knee, thumb joints, and hip.

CBD works by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is a unique cell-signaling system that regulates vital body processes, including pain perception, immune system response, sleep, and appetite.

Specifically, CBD binds to CB2 receptors which are thought to manage inflammation and pain

Experts also believe that Cannabidiol may help boost the production of the body’s natural cannabinoids, which in turn interact with CB2 receptors, hence relieving pain and inflammation.

According to a 2011 study, Cannabidiol may help reduce pain associated with inflammation by influencing how pain receptors respond to stimuli.

In a 2016 study, topical CBD was found to be effective in managing pain associated with arthritis.

In a study published in the Pain Journal, CBD was found to help with both joint neuropathy and osteoarthritis by serving as a protectant to the nerves and reducing joint inflammation.

How To Use CBD Cream for Arthritis

One of the reasons why CBD cream is preferred for arthritis pain is because when applied topically, Cannabidiol has a direct and targeted impact on the affected body joints or muscles. In other words, topicals offer localized relief rather than whole-body relief.

Remember, most forms of arthritis affect feet and hands, leading to painful and stiff joints.

Unlike other forms of CBD such as tinctures and edibles, CBD topicals don’t have to get into the bloodstream to work.

This is because CBD cream for arthritis is applied directly to the affected area. The compound then diffuses across the skin and interacts with a rich network of endocannabinoid receptors found under your skin.

As you must have deduced by now, all you need to do to benefit from CBD creams for arthritis is to massage the oil into affected body joints and muscles.

Massaging the affected area helps bring blood to the area, which in turn helps boost the penetration of CBD into tissues and muscles, and over a wide area.

How To Buy The Best CBD Creams for Arthritis Pain

Now that we know how CBD cream works for pain, and we also suggested some of the best CBD brands to try, you may be wondering, what factors should you consider when looking for the best CBD cream for arthritis?

CBD Strength

How much CBD are you actually getting? Make sure that your brand lists the exact amount of CBD in your CBD cream. Of course, you should go for products with high CBD concentration as it means you will use less of the product to experience the desired effects.

Certificates of Analysis

Don’t take any words for the truth; ensure you examine lab results from 3rd party independent labs.

These results should indicate, among other things, the source of hemp, the extraction method used, CBD concentration as well as other ingredients present.

Locally Grown Hemp

Why should you go for locally grown hemp over other sources of hemp?

Different countries use different laws to regulate the hemp sector. Depending on where hemp is grown, it may contain pesticides, heavy metals, and other chemicals.

However, US-grown hemp is likely to be more 2018 hemp-bill compliant than hemp found in any other part of the world.

The 2018 hemp bill advocates for organic growing, meaning no use of pesticides or artificial chemicals.

Reviews

What are other customers saying about the company? What about their services and products?

Go for companies with the most positive reviews as it means other people have already found them helpful.

Price

Last but not least, don’t forget to check the price.

While most quality companies will charge a premium price for their products, you shouldn’t be overcharged.

Still, don’t go for a CBD cream just because it’s the cheapest.

The question to ask here, what exactly are you paying for? Don’t compromise the quality because of the price.

Take time to compare different prices, then make an informed decision.

With this information and the brands we recommended, you should not go wrong when looking for the best CBD cream for arthritis.