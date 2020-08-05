Best Portable Dry Herb Vaporizers [2020 Update]

Vapes are a great way to get the best out of your herbs. Much better than smoking it, as far as we’re concerned.

With vapes, you’re in control, as in total control. You get as much as you want, exactly how you want it.

They’re also a great way to stay discreet because, unlike with cigarettes, the whole block doesn’t have to smell the smoke.

Cigarettes may be traditional, but they’re not the best way to go.

They burn your throat

Your herb burns too instead of heating

They give you coughing fits

And they get on the nerves of people a couple of blocks away.

Enter vapes. You get more out of your herb with fewer downsides.

They’re smoke-free

You get a smooth inhale that won’t burn your throat

You can get a massive hit

And because you have great temperature control, you can get the most out of your herb’s flavor and effects.

Everybody and their mother is making vapes these days, and they’ll all try to tell you theirs are the best. But not all vaporizers were created equal, and some are definitely better than others.

Best Dry Herb Vaporizer of 2020 [Reviews]

We have looked at lots of vapes, and believe us; they really weren’t created equal. Some are awesome, but most are passable at best.

So it took some time to come up with the top 5 pocket vapes, mainly because we have a long list of criteria we stack them up against:

Temperature precision & control

How good the inhale is

Value for money

How comfy AND cool-looking it is

Battery charging times and life

Brand history and reputation

How portable it is

Shipping & returns policies

So after more hours spent scouring the net than we care to remember, we finally got to the best dry herb vaporizers on the market today.

No hype and no bias. We give you the facts as they are so you can make the best buying decision for yourself.

Here are our top 5 pocket vape favorites.

1. Davinci IQ2 Vaporizer – High Quality Vaporizer

Precision temperature control

Airflow adjustable to five different levels

Maximum control through a smartphone app

Best for bringing out the flavor of different strains

10-year warranty

The Davinci IQ2 is our absolute favorite, and many share our opinion.

All the parts which your herb and vapor come in contact with are made of medical-grade materials, so there’s no metal or plastic to melt and contaminate it with. It gives a VERY clean inhale and lets you taste every subtle nuance of your herb.

Where most vapes come with just a couple of temperature settings, the Davinci IQ2 gives you full control and precision to within one degree.

And when you add to this the five different airflow settings, getting the exact inhale you want is easy, be it smooth, silky, dense, and thick.

This little vape has an onboard LED screen that shows you the basics, but you’ll get the most out of it if you install and use it on your smartphone.

If you access the IQ2 through the app, you have the choice of manually setting your temperature and airflow, but you can also use pre-programmed presets.

And if you’re interested in keeping track of your herb and consumption, the app comes with options that let you track your herb doses.

As long as you know how much herb you put into the oven and how potent your strain is, the app can do the math for you.

This vape comes with a rechargeable battery that can give you as much as one hour’s usable time, depending on your inhale style, and it heats up in under a minute.

The Davinci IQ2 may not be the coolest-looking vape ever, but it does have a touch of elegance. And at only 5.6oz, it fits easily into your pocket or travel bag, so you can use it on the go.

Weighs 5.6 oz (159 grams)

Temperature control to within a degree, 176 – 410 Fahrenheit

Has a 0.2g herb pod and a 0.5g oven

Airflow adjustable to five different levels

Medical-grade components used in airway and oven

Heats up in under 1 minute

Onboard LED control

App to connect device to Android and iOs smartphones

Track your herb doses and usage

Rechargeable battery with a maximum life of 1 hour

Rechargeable battery

All accessories included in the package.

Shipping & Returns:

Free shipping for all orders over $100

Expedited shipping available at an extra charge

14-day refund policy

Shipping

Davinci offers standard shipping at no extra cost for all orders over $100 anywhere in the 48 contiguous States, and you should have your order arriving 2-4 business days after you complete payment. Faster delivery is an option, although it will cost you extra.

If you’re ordering to Canada and most of the EU, you have access to the same promotional offer, so any order worth $100 or more will ship free.

Shipping to other international destinations is possible but doesn’t come with any offers, so it will cost you extra.

Returns

You can send your vape back to Davinci only if you purchased it directly from them. If you got yours through an authorized dealer, you’ve got to check with the dealer on how to go about it.

All products that are faulty or damaged during shipping have to be returned within 14 days for a replacement.

If you’re returning yours for some other reason, it has to be in its unopened, original condition. You’ll get a full refund minus shipping fees and 15% stocking fees.

Pros:

Superb temperature control

Fast heating time, under 1 minute

Adjustable airflow

App for smartphone connectivity

Tracks herb dosages

Four color options

Very compact

Easy to keep clean

Cons:

Lacks in style

Rather pricey

Customer Experience

Davinci has a reputation for delivering top-notch quality and feel, and the IQ2 continues the tradition.

Folks are in love with the super-precise temperature control feature and the clean, burn-free inhales you get. Many have also commented that this is the best vape for getting those subtle differences in various herb strains out.

What people haven’t liked too much is the heating time, which is still a bit slow compared to the fastest vapes around. A few have also complained that the IQ2 is a bit too big, but this is based purely on a comparison to its predecessor, the IQ.

Get your DaVinci IQ2 Vaporizer here.

2. Pax 3 Vaporizer – Most Discreet Vape

Very stylish, yet discreet

Gives strong vapors

Heats up in 20 seconds

4 temperature settings

4 great color options

If you’re looking for a stylish vape that manages to be elegant and discreet all in one, this is it. Go for black if you really want to stay under the radar, but if you’re not afraid to get a little notice, the teal, rose gold, and silver are all serious lookers.

With its short vape path and strong heating unit, the California-manufactured Pax 3 delivers good, strong hits quite consistently. It uses very efficient conduction heating, and it shows: you only need 20 seconds to get a massive hit.

This little vape is very lightweight, coming in at just 93 grams. You’ll hardly feel that, no matter whether it’s in your pocket or the palm of your hand.

You can customize your inhales with four different temperature settings. You can also optimize the temperature between hits by using the stealth mode.

Depending on your vaping style, you can get as many as 10 inhales out of a fully juiced-up battery. Recharging time is about 1.5 hours, which is also not too shabby.

This funky-looking vape has an app to connect with Android devices to get the most out of the temperature and other settings on the vape.

It is a good-quality vape all round, but the biggest attraction is its unbeatable looks. It is stylishly made, and all four color choices are worth the money.

Choice of 4 colors

Weighs 93 grams

Takes all herb forms, not just dry

Chamber capacity 0.3g

Battery life 80 minutes

The battery is rechargeable (1.5 hours)

Auto switch-off function

Conduction heating works in just 20 seconds

4 temperature settings

Temperature range 360-420 Fahrenheit

Warranty 10 years

Shipping & Returns Policy

Doesn’t ship anywhere outside the US and Canada

Shipping is free

30-day return & refund policy

Because it’s sold by Bloomgroove, all shipping and returns for the Pax 3 are handled using the merchant’s standard policies.

Bloomberg does not offer international shipping, so you cannot get a delivery outside of the US and Canada. All orders worth $50 or more are shipped free of charge, so you won’t have to pay to have your Pax 3 shipped to your door.

The standard free shipping option will have your package arriving in about 4 business days. Expedited delivery options are available, but at an extra charge, which you can figure out during checkout.

If you are making a return under warranty, it’s best to get in touch with the customer care folks and get instructions on how to go about it.

For returns due to a faulty vape or one damaged during shipping, the procedure is the same, except you, must get in touch no later than 30 days past the date you received your vape.

You can also choose to return your vape for some other reason. To get a refund, the vape must be in its original condition, unopened and unused. If accepted, you’ll receive a 100% refund minus any shipping fees.

Pros:

Superb design

Very lightweight and compact

Very fast heat-up time, just 20 seconds

Delivers strong vapes

Works with both concentrate and leaf

Good temperature control

Android app connectivity

Warranty 10 years

Cons:

Doesn’t ship internationally

The battery isn’t swappable

Not the cheapest

Customer Experience

There are tons of rave reviews when it comes to the outstanding, super-cool looks of this cool little vape. Users have commented that this vape really makes a statement while managing to remain discreet, especially the black version.

People have like the quality of the vapor, with most agreeing that it’s strong enough. But the really good vapor comes after about 30 seconds, even though the vape claims to heat up in only 20.

The bottom end where the heating unit is housed can also heat up a bit, becoming uncomfortable to hold.

Get Your Pax3 from Bloomgroove.

3. Storz & Bickel Crafty+ Vaporizer – Most Stylish Vape

Three different temperature settings

Very stylish

90 seconds heating up time

Massive hits

The Crafty+ was created to improve on the Crafty, its predecessor, and it carries all its sturdy construction features with a few improvements. Overall, the build quality is excellent, and the German precision shows in the looks and feel.

This vape has a convection chamber lined with steel and uses hybrid heating (unlike the Davinci IQ2, which relies on convection only). The battery is a powerful 2660mAh, so this is an excellent choice if you’re looking for massive hits.

The Crafty+ doesn’t give you the precision control that the Davinci IQ2 does, but you do get three temperature settings going through 356-410 Fahrenheit, with 90 seconds to heat up.

The battery life is not so great, only 30 minutes, and it requires 1.5 hours to recharge completely.

Overall, the Crafty+ carries substantially fewer features than the Davinci IQ2, but it is definitely lighter in weight and delivers a more powerful hit.

Very lightweight, just 120 grams

Three temperature control settings

Battery life 30 mins, charges in 1.5 hours

Chamber capacity 0.4 grams

90 seconds to heat up

Has auto switch-off

Comes with a warranty of 2 years

Shipping & Returns:

Free shipping with all orders over $50

Does not ship worldwide

30-day returns policy

Storz&Bickel doesn’t ship outside of the US and Canada, so it’s not possible to order to destinations outside of these two countries.

Standard orders are handled by USPS and shipping is free for any order over $50. Expedited shipping is available, but you will have to fork out extra.

If you’d like to return your vape and get a refund, you’ll need to contact the brand’s customer service maximum 30 days past the delivery date. The vape must be in its original, unopened package to qualify for a refund.

If your refund request is accepted, you’ll get the full amount you spent minus shipping charges.

Pros:

Gives a massive hit

Very stylish

Super compact

Free shipping

Rechargeable battery

Very easy to use and clean

Warranty: 2 years

Sturdy, solid build

Cons:

Lacks an onboard LED display

Doesn’t ship anywhere else except Canada and the US

Only 3 temperature settings

No app connectivity

Customer Experience

The Crafty+ is quite popular, and people that have owned the previous model, the Crafty, have commented that this latest version is a huge improvement and can hold its own against the competition.

While users feel that this vape could have offered better temperature control, almost everyone is talking about the consistent, massive hits it delivers, and how durable it is.

==> Buy Your Crafty+ Vaporizer at Bloomgroove

4. Arizer Argo – Best Portable Vape

Heats up in 60 seconds

Has an OLED display

Very easy to carry

Gives several temperature settings

If you’re looking for something ultra-light and easy to carry around, the Arizer Argo fits the bill. Most people can easily close their fist over it, that’s how teeny it is.

And much as it’s a looker, it doesn’t shout, so it’s also a pretty good option if you’re looking to remain unnoticed.

This vape may not come with an app and smartphone connectivity, but it has a pretty comprehensive onboard OLED display with great controls and functionality. It also lets you set and manage auto shut-off timers and notifications.

There is also an option to receive alerts when the vape has clocked your chosen temperature setting, plus you can adjust the brightness of the display itself.

And while the rechargeable battery that comes with the Arizer Argo is slow to juice up, it’s swappable: carry two, and you’ll have your inhales anytime and anywhere you want them.

The Arizer Argo comes outfitted with all its accessories off the shelf. It may not offer as clean inhale as the Davinci IQ2 or as massive a hit as the Crafty+. But it does carry a good, solid set of features at a modest price and is worth the money spent.

15-gram chamber capacity

Weighs 97 grams

OLED display

Has several temperature settings

Temperature range is 122-428 Fahrenheit

Uses convection heating

Heating time 60 seconds

The battery is swappable and rechargeable (3.5 hours)

Comes with a warranty worth 2 years

Shipping & Returns Policy

Shipping available within the US and Canada

Free shipping with all orders over $50

30-day return & refund policy

Bloomgroove sells this vape, so the merchant’s standard shipping policy is used here. This vape ships only within the US and Canada, so it’s not possible to have it delivered to any other international destination.

Bloomgroove offers free shipping for any order over $50, so the Arizer Argo automatically qualifies.

Expect to wait about 3-5 business days to get your package a little bit longer if there are some unforeseen delays.

If your vape arrives faulty or is damaged during shipping, you can request a replacement at no extra cost. Just make sure you get in touch with the customer team no later than 30 days after the delivery date.

The same 30-day policy applies to requests for refunds, and the product must be in its original, unopened package. If your refund request is accepted, you’ll get 100% less shipping fees.

Warranty returns are accepted but dealt with differently than other returns. To get yours processed, you’ll need to directly contact the customer care people to get instructions.

Pros:

Ultra-lightweight and compact

Good value for money

Swappable battery

Accurate temperature control

OLED display with good functionality

Free shipping

Cons:

Won’t ship anywhere except the US and Canada

The battery is slow to charge, 3.5 hours

Customer Experience

People love the little ArGo, as it’s popularly known for its ultra-lightweight and portability. It’s also a favorite with folks who want a vape that looks good but is toned down enough that it’s not easily noticeable.

Another favorite with users is the swappable battery, which can give you as many hits as you like in a row without worrying about running low.

The temperature control is another feature that has received positive acclaim, with people commenting that it’s much more accurate than with many other vapes.

The only real downside is that this vape may heat up too much on the lower side around the heating chamber.

It doesn’t get hot enough to burn you, but definitely hot enough that you want to avoid touching that part as you hold the vape for your inhales.

Buy Your Argo Vaporizer at Bloomgroove.

5. Davinci Miqro Vaporizer – Most Pocket-Friendly Vape

Built only for loose-leaf herbs

3 different temperature settings

Very compact and small

Great price

It is a great one for anyone that’s new to vaping and doesn’t want to spend too much.

The Davinci Miqro doesn’t have as many features and is much less advanced than our top choice, the Davinci IQ2. It still manages to remain convenient and portable, though, and is much more pocket friendly without sacrificing on quality.

The Miqro is designed to heat loose leaf herbs. It has an oven pearl, a 0.5g oven, and a hat you can adjust to maximize your inhale while minimizing the amount of herb used.

The oven also comes with an adjustable lid so you can pack your herbs better and get even heating.

The airflow system is made of zirconium and ceramic, giving you very clean airflow, a signature Davinci feature.

You also get three distinct temperature settings, which is a far cry from the Davinci IQ2’s full precision control, but more than enough to experiment and get a good feel for your herb.

This vape heats up in just 39 seconds, and though the battery doesn’t last too long, it is swappable. You won’t have to quit half-way through just because your first battery ran low.

Designed to work with loose leaf dry herbs only, no liquid or powder

Weight 3.53 oz

Heats up in 39 seconds to a maximum of 370 Fahrenheit

All-ceramic airpath and zirconium airflow give very clean inhales

The oven has lids that let you put less or more herb

The battery is swappable and charges up in 1.5 – 2 hours

Warranty 5 years

Shipping & Returns Policy

Ships internationally

Shipping costs extra

14-day return & refund policy

This vape comes from Davinci, the brand that produced our number 1 pick the IQ2. They have a promotion that offers free shipping on all orders worth $100 or more, but because the Miqro doesn’t quite get there, you’ll have to spend extra on the delivery.

Different shipping options are available through UPS and USPS to several international locations, not only Canada and the US. Shipping times vary depending on the destination, and for some, may take up to 25 days.

If your vape arrives faulty or is damaged during shipping, you can request a replacement at no extra charge. All you need to do is get in touch with the customer care people no later than 14 days from the delivery date, and they’ll take care of it.

You can choose to return your vape for whatever other reason too, but it should be in its unopened and original condition to qualify for a refund, which will come after the deduction of shipping charges and a restocking fee of 15%.

Pros:

Budget-friendly

Great for a first vape

Super-fast heating time, 39 seconds

Good temperature control

Clean inhales

Swappable battery

Compact and discreet

Simple to use and clean

Ships worldwide

Offers a warranty worth 5 years

Cons:

Only works with loose leaf herbs

Shipping is not free

Some accessories need to be bought as extras

Short battery life, 30 minutes

Customer Experience

The Miqro may not have the top class feel and multiple features of a top-of-the-range vape like our top 2 picks, but it also costs only a fraction of the price.

Users have commented that this is a great starter vape that has the core features and is affordable.

Users are in love with the minimal wait for heat-up, but the downside is that the device itself also heats up uncomfortably.

Although given how tiny it is, that is hardly a surprise. Some users have also commented that the vapor often gets really hot regardless of the chosen temperature setting.

Buy Your Davinci Miqro from the official website.

Dry Herb Vaporizer: Buying Guide

Why would you choose a vape over a cigarette or ingestible like CBD oil? Let’s take a look at what vaping offers.

– Discretion

Vapes look a lot like e-cigarettes and won’t really stand out or attract undue attention. They’re an excellent choice for when you want to enjoy your herbs but need to remain unnoticed.

– Convenient On The Go

Vapes are more convenient and easier to work with than cigarettes. You can take them with you anywhere, and many no-smoking zones will accept vaporizers. Vapes are the smartest choice when traveling.

– Odor Control

When somebody is smoking a joint, you can literally smell it a couple of blocks away. Vapes do emit some odor, but it is substantially less than what comes out of a cigarette and doesn’t stick to hair, furniture, and clothes.

– Lung Health

Smoking is bad for your health, no matter what herb you smoke. Unpleasant smells aside, you may end up with long-term lung-related health problems.

Vapes draw all active compounds out via conduction instead of combusting, and this reduces the amount of carcinogens entering your system. Studies are finding that using vapes may be much less health-damaging than smoking cannabis in whatever form.

– Works Faster

When you vaporize cannabis, you get almost instant results. You’ll get the effects you’re looking for much faster than from CBD oil or gummies, for example.

Cannabis has been revered medicinally for centuries and is believed to have several health benefits. Research has shown that it can relieve stress and anxiety, and people have claimed that it can help with chronic pain.

Modern science is also showing that cannabis may help treat some symptoms that come with particular forms of cancer.

So no matter what effect you’re looking for, vaping will deliver quicker than a cigarette or cannabis in oral form.

– Possible Side Effects From Vaping

Unless your cannabis is free of THC, which is psycho-active, it is not risk-free. Prolonged use of cannabis can have adverse side effects:

Lack of motivation

Memory problems

Dizziness

And many more

– Who Can Safely Use Vaporizers And Who Can’t?

When we look at all the facts, a vaporizer seems to be one of the best ways of using cannabis, so any normal, healthy adult can use it.

But remember, cannabis can cause adverse side effects.

Vaporizers Are To Be Avoided If:

You are breastfeeding or pregnant.

You are taking medication that cannabis may interfere with

You have a medical condition that cannabis may worsen.

You are under 18

If at all you have any doubts, we recommend you consult with your doctor before using any vaporizers.

– Which Vape Is The Best For Me?

There are many different vaporizers on the market, and it can be hard to choose.

● Where Do You Vape?

If you’re constantly on the go, you’ll want a lightweight vaporizer that is easy to carry around. A swappable battery may also be worth considering, and so is the design of the device if discretion is a requirement.

● How Do You Take Your Herb?

Herb can be bought as loose leaf, as a powder, or as a liquid concentrate. Not all vaporizers will handle all three modes, so choose one that will handle your herb the way you prefer it. CBD Flower is a popular herb used in these vaporizers and there are several excellent options online.

● How Often Will You Vape?

If you’re just a casual vaper, a simpler, more basic vaporizer is probably enough to fulfill your needs. The fancier, more durable ones come in handy for folks that intend to vape frequently and carry their vapes around with them everywhere.

● Consider The Expense

Cheaper vaporizers may be appealing, but they often come without key accessories that will quickly add up to the cost of a superior, seemingly more expensive vape. A cheap, lower quality vape is also not worth it if you’re going to be vaping frequently.

The Davinci IQ2 vaporizer, our number one choice, is on the pricier end for a vape. But it offers much more than any other we’ve come across, and the quality is outstanding as well.

It offers a premium vaping experience that you won’t get from any other, even those that cost as much as or more.

Dry Herb Vaporizer FAQs

– Are Vapes Legal?

It really depends on your area. Many states are now legalizing the recreational use of cannabis, but it’s up to you to check your local regulations.

And companies won’t accept legal responsibility for vapes shipped internationally, so you really have to make sure it’s legal in your country before ordering one.

– Do Dry Herb Vaporizers Produce Odor?

Vaporizers are not 100% odor-free, so yes, you will get some odors coming from it. But having said that, they are nowhere near as strong as those coming from a cigarette.

People standing just a few feet away from you may not realize you’re using a vape, unlike with a cigarette whose smells carry for hundreds of feet.

– Is A Vape Better Than Smoking?

In many ways, we would say yes. A vaporizer heats up your herb but doesn’t combust it.

First, this means that there is no smoke, which is healthier for your lungs and saves your throat the burn. Second, because the herb doesn’t burn, you get more aroma and flavor out of it.

– Will I Test Positive For Drugs If I Use A Vaporizer?

It heavily depends on what you’re smoking, how frequently you smoke, and how long ago you last smoked it.

If your herb has some THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid, you will definitely be flagged positive. But some drug tests don’t differentiate between cannabinoids, so they’ll pick up anything, even CBD.

– Does Using A Vaporizer Cause Any Side Effects?

Currently, there is no concrete research anywhere showing actual side effects due to a vaporizer as a device in its own right.

But do remember, what you’re vaping matters. If your herb contains THC or other active substances, you may well experience some side effects.

– Will Using A Dry Herb Vaporizer Give Me A High?

It depends purely on the active ingredients in your herb. If it contains any THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid, yes, you will most likely experience a high. However, if what you’re vaping is THC-free, you shouldn’t be affected.

– Are Vapes Safe To Use?

Generally, they are a much safer option for your health than cigarettes. They don’t burn your herb, so there is no smoke and carcinogens for you to inhale. And any good quality vaporizer will not heat up to the extent of burning your hands.

Conclusion: Which Dry Herb Vaporizer Should You Get?

A dry herb vaporizer is a great way to enjoy your herb without the persistent, nasty odors that come from smoking a joint. Convenient and discreet, you can keep it with you on the go and enjoy your herb anywhere, anytime.

Vaporizers also give you more out of your herb because they don’t burn it, and the effects are instantaneous.

The Davinci IQ2 is an excellent dry herb vape that will give you premium inhales with maximum control, but you can also check out the rest of our top 5 for an option that suits your vaping style best.