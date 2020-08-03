The Safe Outside Workout Classes to Try in the Hamptons This Summer

Every year around Memorial Day, people make their way out to the Hamptons and a plethora of restaurants, boutiques and fitness studios open their doors for the season. This year, everything’s a bit different due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still get in a good workout out east. While some of us are content with continuing on the at-home workout train and streaming online studios and apps, there are some who just really miss going to an in-person class.

Boutique fitness classes aren’t going to be the same for a while, but there are a few alternatives now. A number of your favorite Hamptons workout studios are holding outdoor classes for the rest of the summer, all while carefully following the proper COVID-19 safety and cleaning protocols, with social distancing and a surplus of hand sanitizer. Below, see the best outside workout classes to try in the Hamptons before summer comes to an end.

Fhitting Room

Fhitting Room is offering its 45-minute HIIT and strength training classes in the outdoor space the Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton. Temperatures are checked upon arrival, and masks are required for entry. Hand sanitizer is available, and *must* be used by all participants. Make sure to bring your own towel, mat and water. The $50 classes are offered Fridays at 7:30 am and 9:00 am and Saturdays at 8:45 am and 10:00 am through Labor Day. Fhitting Room.

SoulCycle

SoulCycle partnered up with Flow Water for SoulOutside classes at its studios in Water Mill, Montauk, Bridgehampton and its new Southampton location. The $50, 45-minute classes are held under a tent, and all riders use the provided headphones for a silent disco-esque fitness situation. Multiple classes are offered at all locations seven-days a week through Labor Day. SoulCycle.

Tracy Anderson

Tracy Anderson opened up an outdoor space at the Water Mill studio, complete its signature Super-G cardio floors, mirrors, shaded areas and wireless headphones, which clients are able to keep after class. The Gwyneth Paltrow-approved classes, which are limited to 15 people, are offered four times a day, seven days a week through Labor Day; they range in price from $55 to $90, depending on the length and difficulty. Tracy Anderson.

DanceBody

Founder and CEO Katia Pryce is teaching her DanceBody classes, which combine dance cardio with sculpting, at 9:30 am on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The $60 classes are held outside at the Clubhouse in East Hampton. DanceBody.

One Yoga House

Founder Anna Haddad is teaching outdoor yoga classes at the Montauk Beach House throughout the week through Labor Day. While yoga mat rentals are available, we definitely recommend bringing your own mat for the $30, Iyengar-inspired Vinyasa flows. One Yoga House.

Barry’s Bootcamp

If you’ve been missing your favorite ultra-intense Barry’s Bootcamp workout, you’re in luck. The fitness studio is holding its 50-minute classes in the outdoor lot at the Southampton location; the $50 floor workouts use bands and weights, but no treadmills. You don’t need to bring any equipment with you—just your mask! Barry’s Bootcamp.

The Ness

Those craving a sculpt-focused workout should try the Ness. The studio is holding socially distanced classes at the Reform Club in Amagansett as well as Hero Beach Club in Montauk throughout the rest of the summer, with no equipment required. The $37 classes are held on the outdoors lawn. The Ness.

SLT

SLT is launching outdoors workouts at the East Hampton Indoor Tennis Club starting on August 1; the 45-minute sessions, which are taught under a tent, are offered daily at 8:30 am, 9:30 am and 10:30 am. The $60 workout uses the Microformer (an outdoor version of SLT’s signature Megaformer), and is open to just eight people per class. SLT.

New York Pilates

There’s nothing like a good Pilates reformer class. Heather Andersen is bringing her beloved New York Pilates classes back out east; the NYP Montauk Beach Club has its reformers set up six feet apart outside, for a socially distanced workout. The signature 50-minute class costs $45 a session. New York Pilates.

Elements Fitness Stand-Up Paddleboard

The Hamptons studio got create with incorporating its barre exercises with stand-up paddleboard (SUP) techniques. The classes are all held outside on Saturdays, with sanitized boards and paddles provided. The workout costs $75 a person, and the location changes depending on the weather, so participants are provided with the specific locale each week after signing up. Elements Fitness.