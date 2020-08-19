Best Pre-Workout Supplements [Updated 2020]

Working out is a real pleasure. You get to enjoy the dopamine and serotonin released by the body. You get to feel the soreness that means a job well done. You get to see yourself get stronger mentally and physically.

It’s truly a beautiful thing.

It is a wonderful feeling to finally exit the gym, the track, or the field and know you put in a good, hard session at the end of the day. Whether you are just starting your fitness journey or are an elite athlete, you have to have the right pre-workout to help you through the sessions.

It’s good to stay with it, too. Do not fall into a routine where you skip a day here and there simply because you feel sore. There are ways to minimize those feelings, and a good pre-workout can help you do just that. Besides, you have to stick with working out, because the benefits really outweigh the drawbacks.

In this helpful guide, we are going to show you some great pre-workouts that will have you hitting the gym like a champ each and every session. You will enjoy reduced recovery time, better strength, and an overall better energy boost when you need to hit the gym.

Top 3 Pre Workout Supplements:

How We Put Together This List of Pre-Workouts

There are hundreds, if not thousands of supplements related to pre-workouts out there. This makes it very hard to navigate through and find the one that will work best for you.

Some of these are brand new to the market; others have been part of the fitness world for a decade or more.

But even though these supplements vary in age, formula, and flavor, they are all stellar for athletes to use. Everybody can benefit from these supplements. We made sure to check these over for good reviews, safe ingredients, and efficacy.

We spent a good week or so picking through the supplements for sale, narrowing it down to some best sellers. These are beloved by athletes like you, and we think you’re going to have a hard time choosing between these pre-workouts.

Let’s jump in and see what each one can offer the users.

1. 4 Gauge – Strongest Pre-Workout

It is the ultimate bodybuilder’s choice, and the container is amazing. It is shaped like a shotgun shell that will get more than a few laughs from your gym buddies

4 Gauge is an ultra-potent pre-workout supplement for both men and women.

It is specially formulated for those guys and girls that want to get big. You will love the pumps you get using this stuff. Users reported feeling greater endurance and strength when using this supp.

This stuff was made after the creators consulted decades of scientific journals, research papers, and studies performed using the ingredients. The formula is very potent, but it’s all-natural. You will be seriously impressed by the work you will put in with this stuff.

It gets you feeling focused, strong, energetic, and the pumps that would make Arnold himself proud.

If you want to improve your physique, feel great, and enjoy natural ingredients, this is the pre-workout for you.

Ingredients

L-Citrulline Malate – This helps athletes gain healthier blood vessels, and when blood can flow easier, muscles can work harder. This ingredient also helps you improve your performance at the gym, and all it takes is just 8g to do so.

– This helps athletes gain healthier blood vessels, and when blood can flow easier, muscles can work harder. This ingredient also helps you improve your performance at the gym, and all it takes is just 8g to do so. Caffeine – This is a classic workout helper. This stuff makes you feel more energized and alert. You focus more easily on the task at hand. You can even improve your weight loss efforts when you use caffeine.

– This is a classic workout helper. This stuff makes you feel more energized and alert. You focus more easily on the task at hand. You can even improve your weight loss efforts when you use caffeine. Red Beet – Aside from making a delicious salad, red beets are full of positive properties. For example, you can aid in your weight loss journey as part of using these helpful veggies. You can improve athletic ability, and you can even help keep blood pressure at a good number with beets.

– Aside from making a delicious salad, red beets are full of positive properties. For example, you can aid in your weight loss journey as part of using these helpful veggies. You can improve athletic ability, and you can even help keep blood pressure at a good number with beets. Creatine Monohydrate – It helps athletes of all ability levels boost strength, increase their muscle mass, and helps muscles recover faster while they are being exercised.

– It helps athletes of all ability levels boost strength, increase their muscle mass, and helps muscles recover faster while they are being exercised. Rhodiola Rosea – This innocent looking yellow flower actually helps you fight chronic fatigue, improves your mental and physical fitness, and helps you fight anxiety. When used in conjunction with antidepressants, it is stated that the side effects of these may be reduced.

– This innocent looking yellow flower actually helps you fight chronic fatigue, improves your mental and physical fitness, and helps you fight anxiety. When used in conjunction with antidepressants, it is stated that the side effects of these may be reduced. Coconut Water – This stuff helps you rehydrate, guards against kidney stones, helps lower your blood pressure, and could have antioxidant properties. It’s got electrolytes, so think of it as Gatorade made from Mother Nature. You will also enjoy calcium, amino acids, and potassium as part of this amazing substance.

– This stuff helps you rehydrate, guards against kidney stones, helps lower your blood pressure, and could have antioxidant properties. It’s got electrolytes, so think of it as Gatorade made from Mother Nature. You will also enjoy calcium, amino acids, and potassium as part of this amazing substance. Acetyl L-Carnitine – This stuff helps you improve your memory and skills related to thinking. It also helps with nerve pain and is good for turning body fat into energy to be used.

– This stuff helps you improve your memory and skills related to thinking. It also helps with nerve pain and is good for turning body fat into energy to be used. L-Theanine – You will enjoy better mental focus, your sleep could be improved, and your cognitive performance can boost all thanks to using this particular supplement. It boosts weight loss and helps you relax, so you can focus on executing those workouts with ease.

Benefits

4 Gauge was created by a company known as Roar Ambition. It is an all-natural ingredient supplement that will help you get that energy needed to just kill it at the gym.

You will love that all the ingredients are easy to read and pronounce and that they are easily found through a Google search. We even included links to show you our research. There are no hidden or strange “proprietary ingredients” in this pre-workout.

It is all backed by science, and we love this one for our friends sticking to a calorie budget. This stuff is just 5 calories a serving, so you are going to easily fit this into your plan with no stress.

The flavor is not bad either. The formula uses plant-based sweeteners so you will enjoy the natural flavors and not that fake sugar taste we sometimes get with pre-workouts.

It is very easy to use, too. All you do mix up two level scoops into 300ml of water, sports drinks, juice, whatever it is you use to get yourself hydrated before working out.

Just drink it about 20-30 minutes before the workout actually takes place, and you will definitely feel it kick in before it’s time to pump iron.

Using it over time could cause you to build up a tolerance. You may wish to back it off and cycle it, or you can use more scoops (up to 4). The manufacturer recommends that you take one week off every 6 weeks so that way, your body will stay sensitive.

Any Side Effects?

Another great thing about 4 Gauge is the lack of side effects. Persons sensitive to caffeine should not take this because the substance is absolutely included in the formula and could make you feel ill.

Aside from this, we found the formula to be suitable for:

Vegans/vegetarians

People on low cal diets

Anyone that likes natural approaches to eating and drinking/working out

You also must be at least 18 years old, and women that are pregnant or breastfeeding should NOT take this supplement (or any of the other supplements here without consulting their doctor first).

If you are on medication, you should also ask a doctor first because, as we mentioned before, safety is the number one priority. You would not want this to interfere or cause a negative reaction to a medication you are already using.

How Much Does it Cost?

The Ultimate Ammo Crate package costs you $135, and you will love the discreet shipping, and it’s totally free to the UK and USA.

You can get 2 Rounds for 90 bucks, enjoy free shipping to the UK and US and discreet packaging, too.

You can get one 4 Gauge Shell for $45, but you have to pay for shipping.

As far as returns go, you can simply contact customer service by clicking here, and they will tell you where to send unopened products for a refund.

2. Blackwolf Track & Trail – Best for Men & Women

Blackwolf makes some serious pre-workout supplements geared towards both men and women. Trail is the formulation for the ladies, while Track is for men

Let’s begin with the Blackwolf Track Ingredients:

L-Leucine – This is a critical component in the creation of muscle anabolism along with two other ingredients, valine, and isoleucine.

– This is a critical component in the creation of muscle anabolism along with two other ingredients, valine, and isoleucine. Thiamine – This is vitamin B1, and it allows the body to use carbs as an energy source. It is critical for glucose metabolism and is needed for healthy heart, muscle, and nerve function.

– This is vitamin B1, and it allows the body to use carbs as an energy source. It is critical for glucose metabolism and is needed for healthy heart, muscle, and nerve function. Magnesium Citrate – This is a mineral that occurs naturally, and we need it for healthy muscle and nerves in our bodies. It helps increase water in the intestine, too.

– This is a mineral that occurs naturally, and we need it for healthy muscle and nerves in our bodies. It helps increase water in the intestine, too. Pantothenic Acid – This is vitamin B5 and is needed for the creation of blood cells. It is also a converter of the food we eat into energy. We need to work out and generally be productive humans.

– This is vitamin B5 and is needed for the creation of blood cells. It is also a converter of the food we eat into energy. We need to work out and generally be productive humans. L-Carnitine – This boosts the metabolism of our body. It gives us mitochondrial function, and it increases the energy of our cells.

– This boosts the metabolism of our body. It gives us mitochondrial function, and it increases the energy of our cells. Pyridoxine – This is vitamin B6, and it helps you maintain a healthy brain, prevent clogged arteries, and could even boost your mood.

– This is vitamin B6, and it helps you maintain a healthy brain, prevent clogged arteries, and could even boost your mood. Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12 ) – This helps keep your nerve and blood cells in healthy shape, it makes DNA and guards against megaloblastic anemia.

– This helps keep your nerve and blood cells in healthy shape, it makes DNA and guards against megaloblastic anemia. Clarinol – This is a proprietary ingredient that helps increase lean muscle mass and lowers body fat. It is also good at reducing the negative effects that may come about as part of following a low cal diet such as rashes (ever hear of the Keto Rash?)

– This is a proprietary ingredient that helps increase lean muscle mass and lowers body fat. It is also good at reducing the negative effects that may come about as part of following a low cal diet such as rashes (ever hear of the Keto Rash?) L-Glutamine – This is great for healthy digestion and helps keep your intestinal wall in good shape. It heals tissue in your body, too.

– This is great for healthy digestion and helps keep your intestinal wall in good shape. It heals tissue in your body, too. Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) – This keeps you healthy as it is an immune system booster and helps you to fight off diseases.

– This keeps you healthy as it is an immune system booster and helps you to fight off diseases. Selenium Select – This protects you against heart disease and is also an antioxidant.

– This protects you against heart disease and is also an antioxidant. L-Isoleucine – Alongside leucine and Valine, this ingredient helps contribute to muscle anabolism, which is the creation of tissues.

– Alongside leucine and Valine, this ingredient helps contribute to muscle anabolism, which is the creation of tissues. Citrulline Malate – This helps promote healthy blood vessels in our body. When blood vessels are healthy, blood gets where it needs to go faster, such as our muscles, which makes working out that much easier.

– This helps promote healthy blood vessels in our body. When blood vessels are healthy, blood gets where it needs to go faster, such as our muscles, which makes working out that much easier. Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6) – This might be nature’s “happy pill,” it improves the mood and lowers depression symptoms. It also prevents clogged arteries, promotes the health of your brain, and helps prevent anemia.

– This might be nature’s “happy pill,” it improves the mood and lowers depression symptoms. It also prevents clogged arteries, promotes the health of your brain, and helps prevent anemia. Conjugated Linoleic Acid – Linoleic acid helps keep our hearts healthy, and a healthy heart means your blood can get to your muscles faster, which makes your workout that much easier. It may even help with blood pressure and insulin sensitivity.

– Linoleic acid helps keep our hearts healthy, and a healthy heart means your blood can get to your muscles faster, which makes your workout that much easier. It may even help with blood pressure and insulin sensitivity. Whey Protein Isolate – This is an excellent source of protein which keeps you feeling full, builds muscle, and reduces inflammation, and could even lower blood pressure.

– This is an excellent source of protein which keeps you feeling full, builds muscle, and reduces inflammation, and could even lower blood pressure. Zinc Citrate – This is critical for guys to get enough; it helps make testosterone. It also helps the body keep its immune system running, heal wounds, and have a healthy thyroid.

– This is critical for guys to get enough; it helps make testosterone. It also helps the body keep its immune system running, heal wounds, and have a healthy thyroid. L-Tartrate – This diet supp is a great way to treat and prevent low carnitine levels. It is a substance in our body resulting from dairy and meat products. It helps the body make use of long-chain fatty acids for energy.

– This diet supp is a great way to treat and prevent low carnitine levels. It is a substance in our body resulting from dairy and meat products. It helps the body make use of long-chain fatty acids for energy. Beta-Alanine – This helps increase your exercise capacity and lowers the amount of muscle fatigue you feel. It is an antioxidant and helps with anti-aging, too.

– This helps increase your exercise capacity and lowers the amount of muscle fatigue you feel. It is an antioxidant and helps with anti-aging, too. Caffeine – A classic workout staple, this is an agent that keeps you focused, ready to work, and pumped up with energy to kill those workouts.

– A classic workout staple, this is an agent that keeps you focused, ready to work, and pumped up with energy to kill those workouts. L-Valine – Working together with isoleucine and L-leucine, muscle anabolism takes place, helping you get those big muscles you desire.

– Working together with isoleucine and L-leucine, muscle anabolism takes place, helping you get those big muscles you desire. Betaine – This ingredient keeps the user healthy by helping lower heart disease risk, aiding in digestion and supporting how our liver functions.

– This ingredient keeps the user healthy by helping lower heart disease risk, aiding in digestion and supporting how our liver functions. Potassium Citrate – This helps prevent kidney stones and also aids in keeping your cardiovascular health in good shape. It is necessary to have a healthy heart when working out hard.

– This helps prevent kidney stones and also aids in keeping your cardiovascular health in good shape. It is necessary to have a healthy heart when working out hard. L-Taurine – This is a powerhouse that helps you improve performance in exercise, protects the eyes and heart, and guards against brain aging.

Now let’s take a look at the Blackwolf Trail ingredients…

Potassium Citrate – Potassium is critical when you need a healthy heart, this keeps it beating and working efficiently. This ingredient is also used to treat kidney stones.

– Potassium is critical when you need a healthy heart, this keeps it beating and working efficiently. This ingredient is also used to treat kidney stones. Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) – This keeps your immune system functioning in top shape and is necessary to keep your body tissues in good repair.

– This keeps your immune system functioning in top shape and is necessary to keep your body tissues in good repair. Vitamin E – This vitamin helps protect our cells, boosts our immune system, and is an antioxidant. It also helps keep our eyesight healthy.

– This vitamin helps protect our cells, boosts our immune system, and is an antioxidant. It also helps keep our eyesight healthy. Magnesium Citrate – This is a mineral that occurs naturally, and we need it for healthy muscle and nerves in our bodies. It helps increase water in the intestine, too.

Zinc – For ladies, this is just as important. It helps your metabolism, your growth, and your immune system function. It also helps lower inflammation, which can be a problem after working out.

– For ladies, this is just as important. It helps your metabolism, your growth, and your immune system function. It also helps lower inflammation, which can be a problem after working out. Selenium Select – Selenium is an antioxidant, a protector against mental deterioration, and could also help reduce symptoms of asthma.

– Selenium is an antioxidant, a protector against mental deterioration, and could also help reduce symptoms of asthma. Calcium – This will help you build up strong bones, which is necessary for the heavy lifts and sprints you will be doing. It may even help reduce PMS symptoms and guard against cancer.

– This will help you build up strong bones, which is necessary for the heavy lifts and sprints you will be doing. It may even help reduce PMS symptoms and guard against cancer. Pantothenate – This is vitamin B5 and is needed for the creation of blood cells. It is also a converter of the food we eat into energy. We need to work out and, generally, be productive humans.

– This is vitamin B5 and is needed for the creation of blood cells. It is also a converter of the food we eat into energy. We need to work out and, generally, be productive humans. Whey Protein Isolate – This is an excellent source of protein which keeps you feeling full, builds muscle, and reduces inflammation, and could even lower blood pressure.

– This is an excellent source of protein which keeps you feeling full, builds muscle, and reduces inflammation, and could even lower blood pressure. Citrulline Malate – This helps promote healthy blood vessels and could also lower blood pressure, too. It is good for weight training and is helpful in reducing fatigue for athletes.

– This helps promote healthy blood vessels and could also lower blood pressure, too. It is good for weight training and is helpful in reducing fatigue for athletes. Beta-Alanine – This helps increase your exercise capacity and lowers the amount of muscle fatigue you feel. It is an antioxidant and helps with anti-aging, too.

– This helps increase your exercise capacity and lowers the amount of muscle fatigue you feel. It is an antioxidant and helps with anti-aging, too. Creatine Monohydrate – This helps athletes of both genders boost strength, increase their muscle mass, and helps muscles recover faster while they are being exercised.

– This helps athletes of both genders boost strength, increase their muscle mass, and helps muscles recover faster while they are being exercised. Caffeine – A classic workout staple, this is an agent that keeps you focused, ready to work, and pumped up with energy to kill those workouts.

– A classic workout staple, this is an agent that keeps you focused, ready to work, and pumped up with energy to kill those workouts. Sodium – This is critical for bodily function, such as regulating fluid, balancing electrolytes, and keeping blood pressure even.

– This is critical for bodily function, such as regulating fluid, balancing electrolytes, and keeping blood pressure even. L-Taurine – This is a helper that improves your exercise performance, helps protect muscles, and even protects your heart so you can work out hard.

– This is a helper that improves your exercise performance, helps protect muscles, and even protects your heart so you can work out hard. L-Isoleucine – Alongside leucine and Valine, this ingredient helps contribute to muscle anabolism, which is the creation of tissues.

– Alongside leucine and Valine, this ingredient helps contribute to muscle anabolism, which is the creation of tissues. L-Valine – Works in tandem with isoleucine and L-leucine and helps muscle anabolism take place so you get bigger faster.

– Works in tandem with isoleucine and L-leucine and helps muscle anabolism take place so you get bigger faster. L-Leucine – This is a critical component in the creation of muscle anabolism, muscle growth, and two other ingredients, valine, and isoleucine.

– This is a critical component in the creation of muscle anabolism, muscle growth, and two other ingredients, valine, and isoleucine. L-Glutamine – This is great for healthy digestion and helps keep your intestinal wall in good shape. It heals tissue in your body, too.

Benefits of Blackwolf Pre-Workouts

Firstly, we liked that it is totally safe for consumption. Many athletes worry about the consumption of such goods because some are tested by organizations or clubs, they are members of.

Substances that are banned could get them kicked out of their sports club or group. This stuff is safe and is legal for use everywhere.

Even pro athletes use this great mix. Namely Ekow Essuman, who is a pro boxer, and Ekaterina Avramova, an Olympic swimmer, make use of this supplement to feel and perform their best.

Second, All the ingredients were easily searchable, and we were able to find reliable sources for each ingredient that detailed why it matters for use in sports supplements.

The facility in which this product is crafted makes use of Good Manufacturing Practices. Look for the phrase cGMP on the label when you shop to ensure you are getting a good product.

Third, we liked that the site is safe for use. The security of the website is real; our purchase was encrypted.

Fourth, we liked that the company was upfront about the use of such a supplement. They didn’t make lofty claims about the results.

They said it would take about 2-3 weeks for you to see results when using this product. Most products that are nothing but scams promise fast results in hopes you will buy without a second thought.

Finally, they have a pre workout for women, which is custom formulated to best fit the needs of females looking for that extra kick.

Blackwolf also offers a money-back guarantee. If things do not work out, you can return unopened items 14 days after they were ordered. So, if you order two packs of this and find that you don’t care for it, the unopened one can go back, and you can get your money back.

Any Side Effects?

During our time researching the product, we did not notice any negative side effects. Certainly, we found reviews of people who did not like the pre-workout, but that’s a given.

You can use it for a long period of time, and you don’t need to worry about negative side effects, such as it becoming ineffective.

We do advise that you take it as directed. However, taking too much of it could give you a serious case of the jitters. After all, this does contain caffeine, so if you are sensitive to such a thing, we advise you to look elsewhere.

You are also not to take this more than three times per day. Use one scoop if you can to minimize effects, two scoops if you need it. Make sure to give yourself 30 minutes before a workout so it can kick in, and you can do your best.

Ingredients are crafted of vitamins and minerals we need in our diet anyway, so this really can only help, not harm most users.

But safety is always first.

If you have any heart conditions or are taking other medications, it is good to ask a doctor before using Blackwolf products, just to err on the side of caution.

How Much Does Blackwolf Cost?

You can buy the Huntress or Hunter pack, which gets you a pre, during, and post-workout supplement in one handy box.

It will be about $83 US for this. If you prefer just the supplement alone, each one costs $45. A coupon code is available to help save money.

So, it is a little pricey, but if you are serious about upping your performance, you can get the package deal and save a few dollars.

Unfortunately, there are no bulk buying packages for JUST the pre-workout, which we found to be a bit disappointing.

You can easily get a half-month out of the pre-workout if you plan on using it every day. Most of us take 1-2 rest days a week, so you will likely get a longer time out of it.

3. Performance Lab Sport – Best for Athletes

Performance Lab’s pre-workout is a stim-free nutritional supplement that you can take right before you start that workout each day. You will enjoy muscle priming action that won’t leave you feeling jittery or strange.

It is great for both guys and girls and is perfect for people that cannot have caffeine.

It is also a good idea for those of you that have to work out late at night due to family or work duties.

You will enjoy better fitness as this supp gets your blood flowing to muscles, and thus improving their power and increasing your stamina and strength.

Ingredients of Performance Lab Sport

We will be first to admit these ingredients are ones you do not see in some supplements. But they do work, and they do have scientific backing to prove it. You will love the taste and the great feeling you get from this blend.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract – You may have heard this referred to as Pycnogenol, but it is a natural extract that helps athletes improve recovery and performance.

– You may have heard this referred to as Pycnogenol, but it is a natural extract that helps athletes improve recovery and performance. Creapure PH10 – This is creatine but with a boost. Like regular creatine, it works to increase your lean muscle mass, get you bursts of energy and speed which are necessary for great pumps, and of course, help the muscles recover faster. Expect all the benefits of creatine and a little bit more.

– This is creatine but with a boost. Like regular creatine, it works to increase your lean muscle mass, get you bursts of energy and speed which are necessary for great pumps, and of course, help the muscles recover faster. Expect all the benefits of creatine and a little bit more. CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine – This blend helps you increase your endurance and hastens recovery time. It helps athletes focus mentally and helps them build muscle faster.

– This blend helps you increase your endurance and hastens recovery time. It helps athletes focus mentally and helps them build muscle faster. Seteria Performance Mix (L-Citrulline and L-Glutathione) – L-Glutathione’s benefits include reducing oxidative stress, improving insulin resistance, and fighting against autoimmune diseases. Meanwhile, L-citrulline is a helper in making the blood flow easier and helping the body to produce nitric oxide also.

– L-Glutathione’s benefits include reducing oxidative stress, improving insulin resistance, and fighting against autoimmune diseases. Meanwhile, L-citrulline is a helper in making the blood flow easier and helping the body to produce nitric oxide also. NutraGenesis Iron – Iron is critical for the metabolism of energy. It is part of myoglobin and hemoglobin, which are responsible for bringing oxygen to your body. It helps hemoglobin transfer oxygen from lungs to body tissue, which is important for great workouts.

– Iron is critical for the metabolism of energy. It is part of myoglobin and hemoglobin, which are responsible for bringing oxygen to your body. It helps hemoglobin transfer oxygen from lungs to body tissue, which is important for great workouts. Himalayan Pink Salt – This stuff is not just a kitchen ingredient. Instead, it is a means of restoring electrolytes that are lost from working out and thus can help with hydration.

What Are the Benefits of Performance Lab Sport?

This stuff is tops when it comes to getting you clean strength and performance. You will enjoy greater endurance, too.

Performance Lab states that you can enjoy better performance and muscle strength with this formula.

This is done through the inclusion of Creatine, which is excellent for boosting sports performance.

Creatine helps your muscles make more ATP energy. It helps improve your high-intensity movement performance.

It will also help you improve your sprints, resist fatigue, and much more. L-Citrulline also helps with this, and so does the maritime pine bark.

Now let’s talk about endurance. Creatine is once again the star of the show here; it helps your body make more ATP energy.

This formula also supports muscle tissue. The pre-workout is great for nourishing muscle tissue and oxygenating the muscles, too. Toxins are removed from the body too.

It helps Nitric oxide levels go up and gets the blood flowing. It is mostly achieved thanks to the Pine Bark Extract in the formula.

Any Side Effects of Performance Lab Sport?

The side effects are basically zero. We couldn’t find a single negative side effect in our research,

However, you can get negative side effects if you take too much of the supplement’s ingredients.

And, the ingredients could very well interact with medication you are already taking; for example, citrulline is known for this.

As a result, we encourage you to always check with a doctor before using it if you are on a medication of any kind. This way, you can be sure it won’t interfere with your medicine.

What’s the Cost of Performance Lab Sport?

A 3-month supply costs $105 and comes with free shipping.

A 2-month supply is $70 and comes with fast shipping (you still have to pay for it).

A 1-month supply is $35 and comes with fast but paid shipping.

Aside from these great packages, you will love the 30-day money-back guarantee. You can put this product to the test for a whole 30 days, and if you don’t get results, you can send it back for a refund.

Simply contact the customer service department for more info on this.

Which of These Pre-Workouts Are Strongest?

It is a question we can’t answer with a straight answer. The reason for this is that every person is different, and their bodies will react differently to each of these pre-workouts.

The ingredients in each blend are powerful in their own way but are different for each one. They all do a great job.

If you want potency based on ingredients alone, 4 Gauge will be our top pick. This supp has a powerful and natural blend. It’s a four-in-one solution unlike Blackwolf, which touts its three-step approach to fueling workouts.

Meanwhile, the strongest workout for YOU could very well be the Performance Lab Sport caffeine-free blend.

If you have a medication that cannot be used with caffeine or simply cannot have the stimulant, this stuff will keep you motivated and feeling great during your workouts, without a caffeine crash or you staying up all night long.

Do Pre-Workouts Help with Weight Loss?

The answer is, maybe. Remember, there’s no magic formula for weight loss. You simply must burn off more calories than you take in.

Ingredients in pre-workouts can help you lose weight because they could suppress your hunger and keep you focused. For example, caffeine is a hunger suppressor.

You should refuel responsibly after your workout. Instead of you grabbing an unhealthy snack after the session, you will be more likely to stick with your healthy meals and shakes.

You may even not feel like eating with these pre-workouts, which could lead you to eat less of your meals, which can lead to weight loss.

You will feel boosted in terms of energy with these supplements, so it is likely you will want to work out longer and/or harder. It could lead to weight loss as more calories are expended.

If you want your pre-workout to help you lose weight, it’s going to be a matter of doing your research and checking the ingredients label to a tee.

Look for labels advertising fat loss or using the phrase “thermogenics.” Thermogenics heat up the body and help you burn more calories that way. You might look for ingredients like green tea or yohimbine to help you along.

Other weight loss ingredients for pre-workouts you can look for include:

Turmeric

Cayenne

Caffeine

BCAAs

Beta-Alanine

If you are interested in a pre-workout for weight loss but don’t know if it’s going to work for such a purpose, it’s OK to email the company and ask. You should also check reviews, and, in doing your research about the formula, see if the ingredients are great for weight loss.

What Ingredients Are A Must for Pre-Workouts?

There are some ingredients that you just have to have when it comes to a great pre-workout. For example:

L-Citrulline- This is an amino acid that is very good for our bodies. It increases anaerobic performance, lowers muscle soreness, and offers lots of other great benefits to those who work out on a regular basis.

Caffeine- This is a classic ingredient and is part of old and new blends. It’s great for the mind and the body, which we need both for effective and safe workouts.

Caffeine is a mega booster for focus, lowering of fatigue, and helping your mental concentration. In some cases, your workout might not even feel like much of a workout at all!

Creatine- This helps your body perform better and repair itself more efficiently. It will lower muscle fatigue after a hard session.

Athletes who regularly consume a supplement with creatine will enjoy more effective workouts and less pain as a result of their hard work. Greater muscle mass may also result thanks to creatine intake.

Each formula is not going to have EVERY one of these, and some of you are going to need a formula that lacks caffeine because of sensitivity or medication, and that’s OK.

However, these are three heavy hitters that you’ll want to watch out for in terms of choosing a good pre-workout.

When to Use My Pre-Workout Supplement?

You should use it just as the name implies; about 30 minutes before your workout. Read the label to see when you should take it. Most supplements will suggest a half hour.

Make sure you follow the dosage instructions to the letter. Taking too much could leave you feeling jittery, too awake, or unable to sleep at night. You might feel uncomfortable. Taking too little could leave you feeling unaffected, and as if the product did not work.

Mix it up in a way that you like it. You want to drink ALL of it, so you get the full benefit of the mix. Mix it up in a protein shake or with water. However, you can take it all down.

If you like, start your workout, even if you don’t think you “feel it.” You may find that once you get going, you feel great and want to keep working. If you don’t feel like working out just yet, you can wait a few extra minutes to see if it starts working for you.

And, if you find that powder isn’t for you, search for a capsule pre-workout- these can be easier, especially if you work out on the run.

Pre-Workout FAQs

Are These Worth the Cost?

Yes, especially if you think you need an extra boost to get started and to reach your full potential at your workout.

Can I Take It Each and Every Day, Even If Not Working Out?

No, only use it on workout days. It will help you feel level headed during periods of rest, instead of jittery and buzzed on caffeine.

Does Pre-Workout Cause Liver Damage?

Most users will find that they can use a pre-workout with zero concern about liver health. That being said, if you have liver issues, you should absolutely talk to a doctor before using it.

Creatine may cause liver damage, and supplements that have high green tea content can also be dangerous.

Your best bet is to carefully research the pre-workout brand before you buy and bring the ingredients list to a doctor so you can review it before swiping your credit card.

Conclusion: Which Pre Workout Should You Choose?

The pre-workout you choose is totally up to you. Even if you do not get one of the ones we recommend here, you should be ready to spend at least an hour researching the one you want.

Look for one that does what YOU want it to do: help you get more energy, build muscle, or keep you focused, or all of those plus more.

With that being said, if you’re looking for the strongest one, 4 Gauge is your answer.

Thanks for taking the time to read this article. Be safe, work hard, and don’t give up!