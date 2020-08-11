Birdies’ Latest Shoe Collection Is All About Encouraging Women to Vote









The November election is less than three months away, and it’s more important than ever to get out there and exercise your right to vote. Meghan Markle-approved, female-founded shoe brand Birdies has you covered for your election-ready footwear, as they’re launching a special “Vote” collection to encourage women to register to vote.

Birdies, which was co-founded by Bianca Gates and Marisa Sharkey in 2015, partnered up with artist Danielle Stern of Lefty’s Right Mind on the capsule collection, which features five handpainted designs by Stern. Each of the five designs includes symbols or words that represent the fight for female suffrage. They’re inspired by showcasing how everyone deserves a voice, and how using your right to vote will help impact change for the future.

“At Birdies, we believe in the power of all women’s voices and our ability to be the change we want to see. There was no better time than now for us to launch The Vote Collection to help raise awareness and encourage all women to register and vote,” Birdies co-founder and CEO told Observer. “Each style, hand painted by Leftys Right Mind, represents women’s journey toward the right to use their voice.”

Not only do each of the five different styles, which cost $165, proudly display the journey towards female suffrage in the United States, but they’re also very cute and extremely comfortable. Birdies makes some of the most comfortable footwear out there; the shoes includes soft quilted satin, memory foam and extra arch and heel support, so it’s like walking around in the perfect slippers.

They’re also a very, very good fall transition purchase thanks to the earthy colorways.

There’s a nude pair with phrases like “equality,” “the future is female,” “unite” and “I’m a voter,” as well as a brown slipper with “empowered” written in script. There’s also a tan slipper with purple, white and yellow stars in honor of the women’s suffrage movement and a black pair emblazoned with yellow roses, which were a symbol worn by suffragists as they fought for the ratification of the 19th amendment in 1920. Finally, there’s a black pair with “vote” written across the front.

“In conjunction with this launch, we are thrilled to partner with nonprofit organization, Step Up, to aid their efforts of empowering and educating girls in under-resourced communities,” Gates told us. As part of this partnership, Birdies has pledged $10,000 to Step Up.

Scroll through to see the stylish shoes, and while you’re here, make sure you’re registered to vote!