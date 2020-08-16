Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Former Beverly Hills Mansion Sold for $32.5 Million

The glamorous Beverly Hills mansion that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston once called home is officially off the market.
The Los Angeles residence was originally listed for a staggering $56 million last year. The most recent asking price was $44.5 million, but the new owner ended up scoring a big discount, as they paid a total of $32.5 million, per the Los Angeles Times.
The five-bedroom, 13-bathroom home was originally designed by Wallace Neff.
Pitt and Aniston bought the 11,173-square-foot estate for around $12.5 million in 2001, a year after they tied the knot. The former couple completed a major three-year renovation, including the addition of a screening room, and ended up parting with the home for about $28 million in 2006, one year after they finalized their divorce.
The customized monochrome eat-in kitchen is equipped with black cabinetry, black-and-white tile floors, white subway tile backsplash and marble countertops, with a breakfast nook.
There’s a living room with a white marble fireplace, as well as a dining room that the listing, held by Hilton & Hyland broker Susan Smith, promises can seat up to 20 people.
A bar room with pitched ceilings contains an original fireplace, and it converts into a digital projector room.
The owner’s suite is fitted with a fireplace, large closets and an oversized bathroom.
The lower level is configured with a bar and a sitting room, and has direct access to the swimming pool in the backyard. Outside, there’s a living room with an outdoor fireplace, plus a newly built tennis court and a tennis pavilion. There’s also a two-story guest house.
Aniston and Pitt, whose photographed reunion at the SAG Awards this year resulted in a true relationship rumor frenzy, have both scooped up homes elsewhere in Los Angeles in the many years since they divorced. Aniston owns a mansion in Bel Air, while Pitt has long maintained a home in Los Feliz.