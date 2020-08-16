Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Former Beverly Hills Mansion Sold for $32.5 Million

The former couple sold it in 2006.

There's direct access to the backyard from the lower level.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former Beverly Hills mansion just sold.











The glamorous Beverly Hills mansion that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston once called home is officially off the market.

The Los Angeles residence was originally listed for a staggering $56 million last year. The most recent asking price was $44.5 million, but the new owner ended up scoring a big discount, as they paid a total of $32.5 million, per the Los Angeles Times.

The five-bedroom, 13-bathroom home was originally designed by Wallace Neff.

Pitt and Aniston bought the 11,173-square-foot estate for around $12.5 million in 2001, a year after they tied the knot. The former couple completed a major three-year renovation, including the addition of a screening room, and ended up parting with the home for about $28 million in 2006, one year after they finalized their divorce.

The customized monochrome eat-in kitchen is equipped with black cabinetry, black-and-white tile floors, white subway tile backsplash and marble countertops, with a breakfast nook.

There’s a living room with a white marble fireplace, as well as a dining room that the listing, held by Hilton & Hyland broker Susan Smith, promises can seat up to 20 people.

A bar room with pitched ceilings contains an original fireplace, and it converts into a digital projector room.

The owner’s suite is fitted with a fireplace, large closets and an oversized bathroom.

The lower level is configured with a bar and a sitting room, and has direct access to the swimming pool in the backyard. Outside, there’s a living room with an outdoor fireplace, plus a newly built tennis court and a tennis pavilion. There’s also a two-story guest house.

Aniston and Pitt, whose photographed reunion at the SAG Awards this year resulted in a true relationship rumor frenzy, have both scooped up homes elsewhere in Los Angeles in the many years since they divorced. Aniston owns a mansion in Bel Air, while Pitt has long maintained a home in Los Feliz.