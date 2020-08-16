Observer Observer Logo

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Former Beverly Hills Mansion Sold for $32.5 Million

By
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former Beverly Hills mansion just sold. Scroll through to see inside.
The main house spans over 11,000 square feet.
The main house spans over 11,000 square feet.
There's a marble fireplace in the living room.
There's a marble fireplace in the living room.
The monochrome eat-in kitchen.
The monochrome eat-in kitchen.
The house sold for $32.5 million.
The house sold for $32.5 million.
There's direct access to the backyard from the lower level.
There's direct access to the backyard from the lower level.
The pool and spa.
The pool and spa.
The tennis pavilion.
The tennis pavilion.
The house was originally built in 1934.
The house was originally built in 1934.
It was designed by Wallace Neff.
It was designed by Wallace Neff.
Pitt and Aniston bought the house in 2001.
Pitt and Aniston bought the house in 2001.
The former couple sold it in 2006.
The former couple sold it in 2006.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo/Hilton & Hyland
The glamorous Beverly Hills mansion that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston once called home is officially off the market.

The Los Angeles residence was originally listed for a staggering $56 million last year. The most recent asking price was $44.5 million, but the new owner ended up scoring a big discount, as they paid a total of $32.5 million, per the Los Angeles Times.

The five-bedroom, 13-bathroom home was originally designed by Wallace Neff.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt bought the home in 2001. Tony Barson Archive/WireImage

Pitt and Aniston bought the 11,173-square-foot estate for around $12.5 million in 2001, a year after they tied the knot. The former couple completed a major three-year renovation, including the addition of a screening room, and ended up parting with the home for about $28 million in 2006, one year after they finalized their divorce.

The customized monochrome eat-in kitchen is equipped with black cabinetry, black-and-white tile floors, white subway tile backsplash and marble countertops, with a breakfast nook.

There’s a living room with a white marble fireplace, as well as a dining room that the listing, held by Hilton & Hyland broker Susan Smith, promises can seat up to 20 people.

A bar room with pitched ceilings contains an original fireplace, and it converts into a digital projector room.

The owner’s suite is fitted with a fireplace, large closets and an oversized bathroom.

The lower level is configured with a bar and a sitting room, and has direct access to the swimming pool in the backyard. Outside, there’s a living room with an outdoor fireplace, plus a newly built tennis court and a tennis pavilion. There’s also a two-story guest house.

Aniston and Pitt, whose photographed reunion at the SAG Awards this year resulted in a true relationship rumor frenzy, have both scooped up homes elsewhere in Los Angeles in the many years since they divorced. Aniston owns a mansion in Bel Air, while Pitt has long maintained a home in Los Feliz.

