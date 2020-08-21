Peek Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s $23.95 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

All of the bedrooms have en-suite baths, and access to terraces.

Teigen and Legend are moving because they're now expecting their third child.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just listed their palatial Beverly Hills mansion for sale. Scroll through to see inside.















Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are looking to upgrade their home situation in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning musician and the cookbook author are selling their 8,520-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion, as they want to find an even larger home for their growing family.

Teigen and Legend, who recently announced they are expecting their third child, have listed their seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom abode for a hefty $23.95 million.

SEE ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Have Big Plans for Their New Montecito Home

Legend told the Wall Street Journal that he and Teigen are only selling the home because they’re about to be a family of five, and simply want more space. Not only are they soon to have three children, but Teigen’s mother also lives with them full-time, so perhaps they’re looking for a different kind of house layout.

Teigen and Legend purchased this Beverly Hills mansion for $14.1 million in 2016, and it came with a celebrity pedigree, as Rihanna once owned the home.

Teigen and Legend brought in their longtime interior designer, Don Stewart, to help them redo the home with personal touches, taking inspiration from Teigen’s Southeast Asian heritage with pieces like the hand-carved mandala-patterned wood ceiling, imported from Thailand, in the living room.

A parlor entry with 33-foot ceilings and a sculptural staircase leads into the home, per the listing held by Douglas Elliman broker Marshall Peck.

The living room features floor-to-ceiling windows and a large double-sided fireplace.

The couple entirely redid the eat-in kitchen, and added professional-grade appliances for Teigen, including no less than three ovens. There’s a center island and countertop seating, as well as a breakfast nook.

Other attributes include a formal dining room, full gym and a movie theater.

The owner’s suite contains a brass, concrete and clay fireplace, as well as a balcony and a “glam room,” plus a dressing room that more closely resembles a small designer shop than any kind of a personal closet. The bathroom is fitted with a freestanding tub and double vanities.

Outside, there’s a heated saltwater pool, a jacuzzi and a wood-burning oven and grill, in addition to a charming pergola for all your al fresco dining needs.

It doesn’t appear that Legend and Teigen have found their new West Coast home just yet, so we’ll just have to wait and see what palatial Los Angeles residence they land on. They did, however, pay $5.1 million for a newly constructed 3,440-square-foot home in West Hollywood earlier this year. Since it’s much smaller than their Beverly Hills house, it’s likely they’re just using it as an investment property.

Teigen and Legend also recently expanded their New York home base, as earlier this year, they purchased a $7.7 million triplex penthouse in the Nolita building where they already own a duplex penthouse; it seems they’re combining the two units into one sprawling aerie.