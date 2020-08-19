For Poker Fans, Online Casinos Are Becoming the Norm

Back in January, no one was totally expecting 2020 to be so…well, quarantined. But here we are, month 4? 5? (who keeps track of time anymore) of staying inside, and our lives have been completely reevaluated. Our schedules are different, our habits have changed, and we’ve all become professional barbers. For most of us, all the things we once loved to do we’ve learned how to do from home – and poker is no exception.

We might not be able to return to a real-life casino for quite some time. So, in the meantime, many poker fans have made online gambling their new norm. And while, of course, the hustle and bustle, the energy, the music, and the FUN will all be sorely missed, online casinos are a convenient and, most importantly, safe alternative. But where do you even begin to find a legitimate online gambling site?

Pop up ads for various gambling and casino sites saturate the internet, and they certainly have all the shiny, colorful imagery and enticing words that may grab your attention. But if you’re new to the online gambling scene, you’ll have to be extra careful with those. Many of those sites are, in fact, not legitimate at all and could be a potential scam. Your safest bet is to find an online resource that vets all the sites for you and compiles them into one concise guide. NJCasino.com is a great place to start.

There are three different types of online poker: poker rooms and tournaments, live dealer poker, and video poker for solo play. Regular online poker uses software and a random number generator to deal and play, live dealer poker streams a video of a dealer from a studio in Atlantic City. If you’re an avid poker player, NJCasino.com has you covered. An entire section of the site is completely dedicated to guiding you towards the best online poker games of all varieties. NJCasino.com, specifically, has three top-recommended online poker sites – chosen through a thorough review of user experience, legality, and offers and bonuses.

Once you’ve chosen the format for your online poker and picked the site that suits you best, you’re going to find a world of opportunity. For instance, in New Jersey you have the option of playing in a poker room with Nevada and Delaware, or you might choose a room that runs through Caesars. Every room and site provides you with a different experience so you might spend some time trying out all your options.

The convenience and ease with which online poker has been made accessible has been a great asset during things otherwise stressful times – it’s no wonder it’s become the new norm for long time players. With an unpredictable future ahead, it’s also nice to know that the game you love to play is still as available as ever. So stay home, stay safe, find an online poker game that you like and have fun!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369)