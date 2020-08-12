Observer Observer Logo

Geena Davis Is Listing Her Charming Pacific Palisades Home for Sale

Geena Davis is selling her Pacific Palisades home. Scroll through to peek inside.
The carved fireplace in the living room is definitely a focal point.
The kitchen was recently remodeled.
The formal dining room.
There are five bedrooms.
The owner's suite.
Davis is listing the home for nearly $6 million.
The trellis-covered outdoor living room.
Academy Award-winner Geena Davis is looking to part with her charming Pacific Palisades home. The acclaimed actress is listing the five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom Los Angeles abode for $5.995 million, after 13 years of ownership.

Davis purchased the 5,146-square-foot Mediterranean-style house for $4.2 million back in 2007.

A double height entry leads into the house, and there are wood floors, high ceilings, French doors and antique Italian tile details throughout, per the listing held by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties broker David Offer.

Geena Davis is moving on from her longtime Pacific Palisades home. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The airy living room is centered around a rather striking fireplace; the mantle is actually a sculpted figure of Neptune’s head and hair, with his mouth as the fireplace, Davis told Mansion Global.

The kitchen is recently remodeled, and is fitted with white cabinetry, a big center island and breakfast bar seating. There’s also a formal dining room, as well as a spare family room with a stone fireplace and a media room with built-in shelving.

The owner’s suite features vaulted ceilings and a sitting area with a fireplace, as well as two bathrooms (including one with a mirrored freestanding tub), big closets and a separate office or gym space. It also has access to a private covered terrace.

There are numerous seating, lounging and al fresco dining spaces on the outdoor patios, plus a trellis-covered outdoor living room. Elsewhere on the property, there’s a private garden.

It doesn’t appear Davis has scooped up another Los Angeles home just yet, so perhaps she’s still on the lookout for the perfect West Coast residence.

Scroll through the slideshow above to take a peek inside Davis’ newly listed Pacific Palisades abode.

