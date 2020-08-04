Home Set: Effortlessly Fashionable Favorites for August

Paravel Café Tote #17
This sustainable bag is handmade in Italy with jute material that is repurposed from coffee traders in Brazil, India, Nicaragua and Tanzania. Not only is it the perfect tote to carry around all your favorite summer must-haves, but it's environmentally friendly. $225, Paravel.
em:body Toby Set
This new activewear line features pieces that are designed to make you feel confident and secure in your workout look, with a high-rise bottom for a contoured waist. The brand uses a special fiber with sweat-reducing properties, and this white two-piece set is lined with silver nanoparticles for extra antimicrobial odor reduction. $80, em:body.
Koio Capri Oat Milk Sneakers
You can't go wrong with a classic sneaker that's both stylish and comfortable enough to wear for long walks. We like this Italian leather pair, in a versatile off-white colorway that's named in honor of everyone's favorite dairy-free milk alternative. $248, Koio.
Michael Stars x Gloria Steinem Vote Tee
This shirt, with feminist icon Gloria Steinem's most iconic look embroidered on the front, is the best thing you'll buy until November. Michael Stars collaborated with Steinem on the #TheTeeinVote collection, to inspire voter registration and action at the polls. $50,000 from sales goes towards Black Voters Matter, Voto Latino and March On. $48, Michael Stars.
Diptyque Philosykos Travel Spray
Unless you're dousing yourself in your favorite scent to an overwhelming degree, it's hard not to need a little perfume touch-up throughout the day. Diptyque's latest portable fragrance comes in a chic, refillable bottle, and it's also customizable. $115, Diptyque.
Saylor Althea Dress
There's still plenty of summer left, and that means floaty floral frocks for the rest of the season. $231, Shopbop.
Ancient Greek Sandals Plexi
A good pair of sandals is a summer wardrobe staple, and we love this new take on Ancient Greek Sandals' Plexi style, with mirror accents. $265, Ancient Greek Sandals.
Kora Organics Turmeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask
You only need to leave this organic mask on for about 10 minutes before rinsing it off and seeing a noticeable upgrade in the brightness and glowiness of your skin. You can also use it as a scrub, if you need a little extra exfoliation. $48, Kora Organics.
Bombas Pima Cotton Tie Dye Crew Neck T-Shirt
You'll reach for these unbelievably soft t-shirts constantly, and don't worry about all the wear, because they're made from a special Peruvian pima fabric, to stop from pilling. Even better, for every shirt sold, the brand donates a tee to someone in need. $36, Bombas.
Neu Apparel Soft Chai Ribbed Seamless Leggings
We love these soft and stretchy leggings for working out and being cozy at home. They're a great transitional piece as we get ready for the next season. $46, Neu Apparel.
Welcome to Home Set, a new recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a sustainable tote and Gloria Steinem-approved voter tee to a contouring workout set and floaty floral frock, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.