Home Set: A Summery Shopping Guide for the End of August

Outerknown Kira Dress
The sustainable brand's latest drop features pieces that are made entirely from recycled materials, like this pretty floral frock. $248, Outerknown.
Jordan Samuel Skin Matinee Gel Cleanser
An ultra gentle cleanser with chamomile and cucumber extract, and just a bit of salicylic acid to help combat acne. $28, Jordan Samuel Skin.
Wyllis Edie Top
We're obsessed with this simple white cropped button down from Tallulah Willis' lifestyle brand, and we really love that the line is donating 10 percent of its proceeds this month to The Loveland Foundation, which provides free therapy and help to communities of color. $150, Wyllis.
Saponificio Varesino Almond Shells Shower Gel Scrub
You might not think of shower gel as the most thrilling step of your self-care or beauty routine, but we promise this almond-scented scrub, with its gentle micronized almond shells and lovely scent, will change your mind. $26, Saponificio Varesino.
Eberjey Sardinia Tessa Dress
A navy eyelet tunic to throw on over your bathing suit as we make the most of the last summer months. $139, Eberjey.
WVVYPower Unitard
Just when you thought athleisure was getting a little boring, we bring you this unitard, with a strategically placed cutout and a cheerful sunflower print. $58, HSN.
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge
This is one of our favorite beauty tools, and it's also a complete steal. This sponge-y applicator from one of our all-time favorite brush brands is great for applying foundation and tinted moisturizers, for a perfectly blended, natural look. $4.89, Target.
APL Techloom Tracer
APL just launched its latest shoe, and it's all about training. It's the sneaker brand's first low-top training shoe, and it's a nice mix of practicality and stylishness. $230, APL.
Senevre Cashmere Blanket
This is a serious splurge piece, but if you're looking for a deliciously soft cashmere throw to warm up your home, consider indulging in this chic blanket. $995, Senevre.
PopSockets PopMount 2 Flex
The latest product drop from PopSockets is perfect for our current WFH lifestyle, as you can use this to mount your phone on anything for the perfect photo and video viewing or recording situation. $20, PopSockets.
Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil
Clean beauty brand Ilia just launched a new tinted lip oil, and it's so, so good. It's super moisturizing, with just a hint of color. You can also apply it over your usual favorite lipstick, if you're so inclined. $26, Ilia.
Welcome to Home Set, a new recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a sunflower-printed unitard and sustainable flowery dress to an indulgent cashmere throw and hydrating lip oil, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.