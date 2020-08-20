Home Set: A Summery Shopping Guide for the End of August

Clean beauty brand Ilia just launched a new tinted lip oil, and it's so, so good. It's super moisturizing, with just a hint of color. You can also apply it over your usual favorite lipstick, if you're so inclined. $26, Ilia.

The latest product drop from PopSockets is perfect for our current WFH lifestyle, as you can use this to mount your phone on anything for the perfect photo and video viewing or recording situation. $20, PopSockets.

This is a serious splurge piece, but if you're looking for a deliciously soft cashmere throw to warm up your home, consider indulging in this chic blanket. $995, Senevre.

APL just launched its latest shoe, and it's all about training. It's the sneaker brand's first low-top training shoe, and it's a nice mix of practicality and stylishness. $230, APL.

This is one of our favorite beauty tools, and it's also a complete steal. This sponge-y applicator from one of our all-time favorite brush brands is great for applying foundation and tinted moisturizers, for a perfectly blended, natural look. $4.89, Target.

Just when you thought athleisure was getting a little boring, we bring you this unitard, with a strategically placed cutout and a cheerful sunflower print. $58, HSN.

A navy eyelet tunic to throw on over your bathing suit as we make the most of the last summer months. $139, Eberjey.

You might not think of shower gel as the most thrilling step of your self-care or beauty routine, but we promise this almond-scented scrub, with its gentle micronized almond shells and lovely scent, will change your mind. $26, Saponificio Varesino.

We're obsessed with this simple white cropped button down from Tallulah Willis' lifestyle brand, and we really love that the line is donating 10 percent of its proceeds this month to The Loveland Foundation, which provides free therapy and help to communities of color. $150, Wyllis.

Welcome to Home Set. Scroll through to see our favorite wellness, style, beauty and home items and accessories right now.











Welcome to Home Set, a new recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a sunflower-printed unitard and sustainable flowery dress to an indulgent cashmere throw and hydrating lip oil, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.