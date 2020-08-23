Kris Jenner Sold Her Hidden Hills Mansion for $15 Million

The Kardashian-Jenner fam isn’t exactly known for low-key anything, but Kris Jenner did go a more under-the-radar route with her latest real estate transaction. The self-proclaimed momager sold her sleek Hidden Hills estate in an off-market deal, without ever publicly listing the property, in an all-cash transaction.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch offloaded the 9,400-square-foot Calabasas-area abode for $15 million, as first spotted by Variety, which means she scored a notable profit from the $9.93 million she paid for the six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home in November 2017. Per Variety, the buyer is Katharina Harf, the daughter of Coty, Inc. CEO Peter Harf. Last year, Coty acquired Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics for a staggering $600 million.

Jenner embarked on a major renovation upon purchasing the Los Angeles home three years ago, and brought in Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements to redo the abode. Naturally, she showed off the results of her “Zenlike refuge” in an Architectural Digest spread last year.

The great room features built-in shelving, a large marble fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead to the backyard. The modern kitchen is fitted with dark cabinetry, white marble countertops and backsplash, a large marble center island with bar seating and an adjacent breakfast area furnished with a custom table.

There’s a custom bronze fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room, custom movie theater (sensing a theme here) and a marble wet bar.

This is a Kardashian home, so of course the owner’s suite has its own glam room, as well as an absolutely massive custom closet that’s definitely the pièce de résistance, with built-in shelving to properly display the full wall filled with Birkins. There’s also a limestone bathroom, with a freestanding tub.

Outside, there’s a zero-edge pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen and lounging areas.

This Hidden Hills mansion is also located in a particularly Kardashian-adored enclave, and it happens to be right across the street from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s massive (and constantly expanding) compound.

It doesn’t appear Kris Jenner has scooped up a new Hidden Hills home just yet, but she does maintain an impressive West real estate portfolio, including her original Calabasas mansion that KUWTK fans will surely recognize, as well as three Calabasas condos and an 11,000-square-foot desert retreat in La Quinta, which she purchased for $12 million in 2018.