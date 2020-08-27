Kristen Stewart Just Listed Her Malibu Beach Retreat for $9.5 Million

Almost exactly nine years ago, Kristen Stewart scooped up a Malibu beach home for $4.8 million. The actress bought the five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom abode in September 2011, about three years after her Twilight debut resulted in true vampire-mania.

Now, she’s ready to move on from the 5,800-square-foot beach retreat, and she’s looking to make a serious profit. Stewart just listed the modern glass-and-steel home for sale, with a $9.5 million price tag attached.

Stewart actually purchased the California getaway with her mother, Jules Mann-Stewart, and they continue to jointly own (and now sell) the property, reports Variety.

The airy home is located in Latigo Cove, a private beach community, per the listing shared by Keller Williams Realty brokers Brian Parsons and Jayne Parsons.

There are light wood floors throughout the main entertaining spaces of the home, with custom glass doors that lead to both the front balcony as well as the balcony in the owner’s suite, which has ocean views.

The open living room is centered around a fireplace, and is adjacent to a dining area.

From the listing photos, it appears one of the bedrooms is in use as an office, with a wall covered in entirely filled bookshelves.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a double oven, and light wood cabinetry, as well as a walk-in pantry and climate-controlled wine closet.

A suspended bridge leads to a two-story guesthouse, composed of a living space, kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom.

It’s not clear how much time either the Charlie’s Angels actress or her mother ended up spending at this house, as at one point the residence was listed as a $12,500 a month rental.

Stewart’s main residence is her longtime Los Feliz mansion, which she bought for $2.2 million in 2012. She also owns a loft in the Noho neighborhood of New York, for which she paid $5.64 million in 2017.