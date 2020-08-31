Lindsey Buckingham Paid $3.73 Million for a La Quinta Desert Retreat

Former Fleetwood Mac musician Lindsey Buckingham just added a desert retreat to his home portfolio. The 5,456-square-foot home is located in the Hideaway golf club community, in La Quinta.

Buckingham and his wife, Kristen, paid $3.73 million for the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom abode, reports the Los Angeles Times.

The Spanish contemporary-style home features white oak wood flooring and reclaimed barn wood walls throughout. The open entertaining area includes a living room and dining room with a fireplace, as well as a steel-accented glass doors that open to the backyard.

The kitchen is equipped with two islands, stainless steel appliances and Calcutta marble countertops, plus breakfast bar seating. There’s also a white oak wine cellar with a tasting area, as well as a connected guesthouse casita.

The owner’s suite is configured with a seating room and media center. The bathroom is fitted with marble flooring and a freestanding soaking tub, as well as two walk-in closets.

Outside, there are covered patios, lounging areas, a zero-edge pool and an outdoor fire fixture.

Buckingham is joining a number of other famous faces who’ve added La Quinta homes to their real estate holdings as of late, including Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The Buckinghams also own homes in Los Angeles. Last year, they sold a custom Brentwood mansion for $28 million, but they aren’t leaving that particular enclave, as they’ve been constructing another home in the area for the past few years.