Louis Tomlinson Is Willing to Take a Loss on His Hollywood Hills Home

Former One Direction musician Louis Tomlinson wants out of his Hollywood Hills home. The erstwhile boybander is listing his 6,000-square-foot Los Angeles mansion for sale, and he’s willing to take a loss.

Tomlinson purchased the four-bedroom, five-bathroom abode for $7.3 million in 2016, but he was already over the estate by last year, when he listed the property for a touch under $7 million.

Now, he’s ready to lower his expectations even further, as the Hollywood Hills home is back on the market for a freshly discounted $6.75 million.

The kitchen is equipped with mahogany cabinetry, grey subway tile backsplash, a center island and stainless steel appliances, with a breakfast nook. There’s also a formal dining room, in addition to a living room with wood beamed ceilings.

The owner’s suite is fitted with a walk-in closet and a marble bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower and a soaking tub, as well as a private terrace.

There’s a wine cellar with mirrored doors and a screening room.

Outside, there’s a terrace with a dining space, seating area and a fit pit, as well as an infinity pool and spa.

Tomlinson isn’t the only former One Direction-er that’s had a bit of trouble offloading a home on the West Coast. His onetime bandmate Liam Payne has been struggling to find a buyer for his sprawling Calabasas estate for two years, while both Harry Styles and Zayn Malik ended up taking losses in the sales for their California homes.