Matthew Perry’s Malibu Beach Home Is Listed for $14.95 Million

Matthew Perry just listed his Malibu beach home for sale. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
The two-story home is right on the beach.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
There are exposed wood beamed ceilings throughout.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
The kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
Sliding glass doors open to the porch.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
The house spans 5,500 square feet.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
He paid $12 million for the home in 2011.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
Perry is listing the beach retreat for $14.95 million.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
A crucial ping pong table.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
There are terraces on the upper and lower levels.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
One of the terraces has a fire pit.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
The movie theater.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
There are a total of four bedrooms.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
The owner's suite.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
There's a big closet in the owner's suite.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
The bathroom.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
There's also an outdoor spa.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
The views are incredible.
Courtesy Anthony Barcelo
Matthew Perry wants to lighten his real estate portfolio. The erstwhile Friends actor is listing his 5,500-square-foot Malibu beach house for sale, and is looking for a $14.95 million offer.

Perry purchased the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home, which is located right on Malibu Road, for $12 million in a low-key, off-market deal back in October 2011.

The actor spent part of the coronavirus lockdown at this two-story beach house, reports Variety.

Matthew Perry is ready to leave Malibu behind.  Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

The modern oceanfront home features walls of glass throughout, with exposed wood beamed ceilings. The galley-style kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white countertops and wood cabinetry, and is adjacent to an open dining area. There’s also a home movie theater, per the listing shared by Rodeo Realty brokers Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd.

The owner’s suite has a sitting nook and built-ins, with direct access to a balcony. There’s a big walk-in closet and a bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub.

Sliding glass doors open up to terraces on both floors of the home; there’s a fire pit and a couch set-up on the lower level. There’s also an outdoor spa, with a small pool and wood deck.

This isn’t the only California property with which Perry is attempting to parts ways. The actor is also trying to offload his sprawling Los Angeles penthouse at the Century, which he bought for $20 million three years ago. He listed the four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom apartment for a rather ambitious $35 million almost exactly a year ago, but recently slashed the price down to $27 million.

