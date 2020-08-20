Prince Harry and Meghan Have Big Plans for Their New Montecito Home

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put down roots in Montecito, they’re ready to make sure their new home is truly perfect. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated from Los Angeles moved into a dreamy $14.65 million Santa Barbara mansion at the beginning of July, and now they’re getting to work updating the nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom Mediterranean-style estate.

Prince Harry and Meghan are already moved into the 18,671-square-foot home, but Meghan wants to put their own touch on a few of the spaces. The Duchess of Sussex is updating several of the rooms, per Us Weekly, including the owner’s suite and Archie’s bedroom.

She also wants to refresh the main living area, the kitchen and the gym, so perhaps the Sussexes will finally get that yoga room they actually never installed at Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Harry is set on having his own custom bar at the property. There’s already a wine cellar, so that should go quite nicely. He also wants a “tasteful drinking area” by the pool, for when they have guests over.

Most importantly, Prince Harry and Meghan want to make sure there are special spaces for Archie at the home. They plan on creating an outdoor play area for Archie outside, complete with swings, slides, and climbing frame and even a tea area, where he’ll eventually be able to play with new friends.

And, of course, there’s the larger project of converting one of the guesthouses on the 7.4-acre estate into a home for Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. Prince Harry and Meghan want Doria to live between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, so they’re transforming the guesthouse for Doria so she’ll have her own private space on the estate.