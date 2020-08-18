Prince Harry and Meghan Are Converting Their Guesthouse Into a Home for Doria Ragland

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the move to Montecito last month, as they relocated from their temporary Los Angeles residence to a new mansion in Santa Barbara. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid $14.65 million for their sprawling new Montecito home, and it’s the first property they’ve actually truly owned themselves.

Prince Harry and Meghan plan on putting down roots in the area and raising their son, Archie, there. The Sussexes want to keep family around, and make sure everyone is as comfortable as possible.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in the midst of converting a guesthouse on their property into a home for Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, so that she’ll feel at ease whenever she comes to visit. According to Us Weekly, Doria will be splitting her time between Los Angeles, where she current lives, and Montecito, so she can spend plenty of time with her daughter, son-in-law and grandson.

There’s definitely enough home for Doria inside the main nine-bedroom, six-bathroom house on the estate, but perhaps the Sussexes just want to give Doria her own space. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom guesthouse on the palatial seven-acre property seems like the perfect fit for Doria.

Prince Harry and Meghan have always planned on having Doria spend a significant amount of time with them wherever they lived in California; when they were reportedly scouting out homes in Los Angeles, they wanted to make sure there was a large suite for Doria.

Doria actually moved in with the Sussexes in their Beverly Hills home, and was helping out with Archie and spending quality time with Prince Harry and Meghan. It seems that for now, Doria will go back and forth between Los Angeles and Montecito, but perhaps the Sussexes will manage to convince Doria to move to Santa Barbara full-time, especially once they finish this guesthouse conversion.