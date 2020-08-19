Prince Harry and Meghan Will Return to the U.K. Once Travel Restrictions Ease Up

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling into their new family home in Montecito, where they’re now living full-time after months residing in temporary houses in Vancouver Island and Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated with their son, Archie, to the U.S. earlier this year, after stepping down from their royal roles. The Sussexes’ big move from the U.K. ended up coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic, so they haven’t traveled much since they made the transition across the pond.

The Sussexes had reportedly planned on returning to the U.K. for a number of big royal events before the COVID-19 crisis changed things, including Trooping the Colour and Princess Beatrice’s wedding. Alas, the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancelation of most of the annual royal engagements, and there were also ensuing travel regulations and the lockdown.

But Prince Harry and Meghan aren’t finished with the U.K. forever! Royal expert and Finding Freedom Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family co-author Omid Scobie told Royal Central that we should expect to see the Sussexes going back and forth between the U.S. and the U.K. in the future.

According to Scobie, the Sussexes have made Santa Barbara their permanent home base, but they’ll continue to work with their royal patronages that are in the U.K., and once travel restrictions ease up and they can safely fly around, they’ll start to go back and forth across the pond once again.

Prince Harry and Meghan will begin to travel to the U.K. for both private and professional visits, and as Scobie points out, all four of Meghan’s royal patronages are based in the U.K., so she’ll definitely be returning to her former home.

The Sussexes still technically have a home base in the U.K., as they actually began repayments on Frogmore Cottage, their Windsor abode, earlier this year, and it continues to be their official residence across the pond.