This Swedish CBD Company Is Setting a Golden Standard Among CBD Oils

In such a saturated and booming market, it can be overwhelming to try to suss out for yourself which CBD brands are actually worth your time. Are all CBD brands really created equal? Not necessarily. So, when researching CBD products, it’s okay to be choosy, especially considering it’s your physical and mental health that you have to worry about. Luckily, we’ve done the homework for you. And after sifting through brands and products from all over the world, we found Cibdol – a Switzerland-based company and a reliable and transparent manufacturer of true quality CBD products.

Why Cibdol over all other brands? Let’s break it down. First of all, Cibdol uses a unique process (aptly referred to as “The Cibdol Process”) that involves CO2 extraction, CBD decarboxylation, purification, terpene enriching, and, finally, quality control of all products by way of extensive testing. All this means is the Cibdol products contain no chemicals or fertilizers and their oils don’t contain waxes, fats, or chlorophyll – so they never end up with that black color or pasty consistency you might see in some competing products.

While CBD in general is known to have a bevy of mental and physical health benefits, Cibdol takes extra care to make products that cater to every need a customer may have. The product list ranges from creams to oils, all tailored to treat specific ailments so the product can really get to the heart of the problem. Acne? Eczema? Psoriasis? Cibdol makes a cream for each. Stressed and looking for something to take the edge off? Add Cibdol’s 230mg CBD oil to your tea. On your feet all day? Cibdol’s CBD foot cream attacks the pain head on, while also using aloe vera and calendula to leave your skin soft and smooth. Every product is composed of all natural ingredients that are carefully selected to make sure the CBD is at its most effective.

Aside from the thorough nature of Cibdol’s process and the quality of their product, what really sets the brand apart is its core company values. Some CBD companies might claim that all cannabinoid concentrations are the same, but Cibdol understands that the concentration varies throughout a crop. This is why they take such personal care to test and analyze their hemp plants to gauge the level of CBD and assess what further testing needs to be done. They test all of their soil for any contamination, making sure that there are no signs of any artificial contaminants or additives, and eliminating any traces of harmful bacteria. Much of this gung-ho approach to testing is further emphasized by Cibdol’s partnership with Fundación CANNA – a nonprofit company that carries out scientific research of cannabis plants. With the partnership, Cibdol keeps themselves accountable within the industry – believing in quality over capital gain. Most importantly, guaranteeing that the CBD concentration of each bottle remains consistent.

So no need to feel overwhelmed by all the different CBD brands out there – Cibdol products are widely accessible and can be purchased from their website as well as through other various CBD marketplaces. It’s a brand you know you can trust, a quality that can be guaranteed, and a choice you can feel good about.