The Best Stylish Voting Merch to Shop That Also Gives Back

Phenomenal Woman donates a portion of all its proceeds to a number of organizations, including Black Futures Lab, which works with Black people to build political power, and Higher Heights, which works to help Black women build their political power and leadership. Their latest sweatshirt is ideal for the election season. Oh, and the brand's founder, Meena Harris, is VP nominee Kamala Harris' niece. $55, Phenomenal Woman.

If you're looking for a less pricey necklace, check out this pretty piece, with 10 percent of proceeds going to Vote.org. $54, The Sis Kiss.

Please, please, please remember to wear a mask right now, including on Election Day if you're planning to vote in person. As part of Gap's Stand United campaign, the brand is donating $25,000 each to When We All Vote and Rock the Vote. $18, Gap.

We love that you can customize this vote-inspired tee; it comes with three markers so you wear your own personalized voting message. 100 percent of the proceeds go to HeadCount, an organization that promotes voter registration and political participation through music. $24.95, American Eagle.

Lizzo partnered up with Quay on a limited edition sunglasses drop; they're collaborating with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to help lift voting barriers in the U.S. As part of the launch, Quay is donating $100,000 to help fund the LDF Prepared to Vote initiative, which helps protect voting rights and support Black political engagement. $65, Quay.

The Los Angeles-based jewelry brand partnered up with I Am a Voter to create this pretty nameplate "Voter" necklace, to encourage everyone to get involved with the voting process. $30 from every purchase is donated to I Am a Voter. $65, Stella and Bow.

Stuart Weitzman's cult-favorite 5050 shoe just got a November-ready makeover. The brand is launching a limited edition update of the beloved boot, with a "vote" motif down the side. 100 percent of the net profits are donated to I Am a Voter. $695, Stuart Weitzman.

You can't have enough cropped tees, so why not make sure your next t-shirt purchase does some good? Levi's is donating a total of $2.6 million to voting rights and engagement organizations, including Students Learn Students Vote Coalition, Sister Rising, Rock the Vote and She the People. $30, Levi's.

We can't get enough of the Michael Stars and Gloria Steinem collab. Since masks are a crucial part of our everyday lives now, we recommend checking out this pleated style emblazoned with the feminist icon's face. Plus, $50,000 in sales from the collection goes towards Black Voters Matter, Voto Latino and March On, which are all led by women of color and work to increase voter registration and turnout. $18, Michael Stars.

Each pair of these limited edition sneakers features a personal message written by Brother Vellies founder Aurora James, and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit When We All Vote, a nonprofit that works to increase voter participation. $95, Brother Vellies.

Who can say no to a good baby tee? Even better, 20 percent of the proceeds go towards I Am a Voter, a campaign that works to encourage voting and civic engagement. $73, Also, Freedom.

The election is just 70 days away. Scroll through to see the cutest give-back lifestyle and fashion merch to wear this election cycle and spread the word.













Election Day is just 70 days away, so it’s more important than ever to make sure that you, your friends, your family and also anyone who you might have spoken to within the last decade is registered to vote and has a plan for how they intend to cast their ballot come November.

First things first—check your voter registration status ASAP, and then figure out how you plan on voting this year, whether it’s in-person or via absentee ballot, if you’re able. And FYI, all New York City residents can now request an absentee ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SEE ALSO: Home Set: A Summery Shopping Guide for the End of August

Spend time educating yourself and others, and remember that every vote does matter, and voter participation is crucial to the democratic process.

After you’ve done all of the above, you can also spread the word about voter registration and contribute to voting initiatives by updating your fall wardrobe. We’ve found the cutest lifestyle and fashion merch to wear this election cycle, where not only will your look remind people to think about the polls, but a percentage of your purchase goes towards voting initiatives and organizations. Scroll through to see our favorite picks, and don’t forget to vote!