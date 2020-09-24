Amazon Unveils Ring Car Security System—Tesla Will Get Them First

At its annual fall product reveal event on Thursday, Amazon introduced a set of new security devices designed for cars as part of its Ring product line. And Tesla vehicles will be first to have some of them installed when they hit the market in early 2021.

Amazon unveiled three Ring offerings: Car Cam, Car Alarm and an API called Car Connect. All three products can be integrated into the Ring app that supports Amazon’s home security system.

Car Alarm:

Car Alarm is a simple device that plugs into your car’s OBD-II diagnostic port. It will send alerts to your phone when it detects a break-in, an accident or someone trying to tow your car. It also has a built-in siren that you can activate remotely. It will retail for $59.99.

Car Cam

Car Cam is a dual-camera device mounted on a car’s dashboard. With one camera facing the front windshield and the other facing the car’s interior, it can record going-ons both inside and outside of the vehicle.

Like Car Alarm, the camera sends alerts to your phone whenever it detects an unusual event. Owners can also tap into the cameras’ feeds to see what’s happening in real-time.

Another feature is “Traffic Stop,” which allows owners to remotely turn on the cameras when being pulled over. The cameras will automatically start recording and save footage to the cloud. It goes for $199.99.

Car Connect

Since most new cars on the market already have built-in cameras, Amazon introduced a developer platform called Car Connect, allowing car manufacturers to build Car Cam and Car Alarm functions right into their existing security systems.

Amazon said it’s working with several automakers to include build Car Connect in new vehicles. It has sealed a partnership with Tesla. Owners of the Model 3, X, S, and Y that have Sentry Mode enabled will be able to install a device connecting Ring functions to their vehicles’ existing cameras. It too will sell for $199.99.