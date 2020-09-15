APL Just Launched an Exclusive, Limited Edition Footwear Collection With Tone It Up

The floral print on the TechLoom Slide is meant to evoke a good beach locale, like Tone It Up's Manhattan Beach HQ.

Dawn and Scott put their own touch on all the shoes, including the "Ciao Bella" on the TechLoom Wave.

APL just launched a new capsule collection with Tone It Up. Scroll through to see all the stylish new shoes.









The athleisure trend is here to stay, and while you may have updated your collection of leggings and jogger sets recently, don’t forget about refreshing your footwear. Celeb-adored sneaker brand APL already makes some of our favorite workout shoes out there, and now they’re launching a brand-new, limited edition collaboration with fitness and wellness brand Tone It Up.

“This is our first time co-designing footwear and we were so excited because we both got to bring our own styles into the design process, and created shoes that are perfect for the Tone It Up community,” Tone It Up founders Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott, who have worn APL’s sneakers for years, said.

The three-piece capsule collection is Tone It Up’s first-ever footwear collab. The launch includes revamped colorways for APL’s signature hightop Ascend trainer, the TechLoom Wave sneaker and the TechLoom Slide sandal.

The Ascend, which costs $225, was entirely redone in black quilted vegan leather and metallic accents, and the pull tab is customized with a white racing stripe that’s inspired by Dawn’s own pup. The TechLoom Wave (also $225) is all rose gold and nude, and reads “Ciao Bella” in subtle script on the back, which is inspired by Scott’s babymoon to Positano, Italy.

Finally, there’s the $100 Techloom Slide, which was APL’s first foray into the sandal sphere. It’s now offered in off-white, and lined with a tropical floral print inspired by Tone It Up’s headquarters in Manhattan Beach, California.

APL’s Adam and Ryan Goldston have known Dawn and Scott for years, so the partnership was “incredibly organic,” per Goldston. “[T]he synergies between the Tone It Up and APL communities are undeniable. We loved working with them on this collaboration that combines and reflects each of our brand’s ethos and aesthetics.”

All three of the new shoe styles are available exclusively on APL’s website. Scroll through the slideshow above to take a peek at the new capsule collection.