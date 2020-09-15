Apple Watch: What You Need to Know About the New Series 6 Watch

If there’s ever a time to focus on wearable technology with medical applications, 2020 is the year to do it.

Due to the pandemic’s disruption to its supply chain, Apple couldn’t make a new iPhone in time for this year’s September product reveal. Instead, the consumer tech giant is meeting demand with a new Apple Watch at its online event called “Time Flies.” The company is also unveiling a new iPad.

The event is set to begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time or 1 p.m. Eastern Time. You can watch the live stream on Apple’s website.

New Apple Watch

According to developers who have dug into the metadata behind the event’s YouTube page, Apple is going to unveil an Apple Watch Series 6, which is believed to a successor to the high-end Series 5.

The Series 6 is expected to come with new health features, such as blood oxygen detection, according to 9to5Mac. Other features, as expected from Apple’s new smartwatch operating system, watchOS7, will include sleep tracking, more customizations to watch faces, and a rebranded Activity app called “Fitness.”

Apple Watch is also being approved for echocardiogram monitoring activity in more countries.

Subscribe to Observer’s Daily Newsletter

Per The Verge, the Apple Watch Series 6 will come in two sizes, offer both Bluetooth and LTE versions, and have an S4 chip, the same chip used in Series 4 and Series 5.

There’s also widespread speculation for a less expensive new version to replace the $199 Apple Watch Series 3, although little is known about the device.

New iPad Air

Apple is also going to release a new iPad Air, which, according to Bloomberg, will feature an edge-to-edge screen like the iPad Pros.