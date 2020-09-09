Away Is Having Its First-Ever Sale on All of Its Stylish Travel Bags

This bag is so classic, and now it's 50 percent off. It's perfect for use as your new go-to work bag. $122, Away Travel.

The Bigger Carry-On might just be the most iconic of Away's suitcases, and we're partial to the classic blush shade. The suitcase, which comes with a removable battery and is complete with a laundry bag and interior compression system, is currently offered at a 30 percent discount. $241, Away Travel.

Whenever we're traveling, the Everywhere Bag is one of the best ways to keep organized—there's truly a pocket for everything. Now, it's 50 percent off, and we still think it will be particularly useful to keep things sorted even when we're not living in an airport. $97, Away Travel.

Away made its first foray into expandable luggage last year, and we fell in love with the bags, which fit so much more. This particular suitcase is 50 percent off. $147, Away Travel.

Even the much-loved Luminous Collection is included in the sale, like this pretty blue suitcase in the Medium size, at a major 50 percent off. $162, Away Travel.

We see a lot of road trip vacations in the near future, for which this black canvas weekender bag happens to be a perfect fit. $122, Away Travel.

The ski-inspired Chalet Collection was a limited edition launch earlier this year, but the brand brought back a few pieces, including this carry-on suitcase in a shimmery green, for the sale, and now it's 50 percent off. $137, Away Travel.

Away's ultra-practical backpacks are finally listed for sale, including the ocean-inspired Coast shade, which is offered at 50 percent off. The backpack is great for when you're in the airport, but also happens to be a lovely everyday carry-all even if you're not jetting around the world. $147, Away Travel.

The aluminum-shell makes it one of the brand's strongest, most durable bags, and it's also usually one of the priciest. This particular shimmery shade is now 15 percent off, and you'll use it forever. $505, Away Travel.

Celeb-adored luggage brand Away just released some news to brighten up your post-Labor Day week. Away, which counts Meghan Markle, Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss as fans, is having its first-ever sale (yes, the *first*), with all of its cult-favorite suitcases and travel accessories offered at a major discount.

From now through September 15, shoppers can score Away luggage and lifestyle accessories for up to 50 percent off. The sale isn’t just on a few trendy items, either. Away’s beloved bestsellers like the Bigger Carry-On, Backpack, Expandable Carry-On, Longitude Tote and more are all included, in both the classic shades as well as a few that the brand is bringing back from past collections, like the Chalet and Luminous Collections.

Even Away’s pricier Aluminum Collection suitcases are on sale, so if you’re interested in a rose gold carry-on, we recommend scooping up the Aluminum Edition suitcase that’s currently offered for $332, which means you’re getting a 30 percent discount.

Now, you might be thinking that with all that’s going on in the world with the coronavirus pandemic, that now isn’t exactly peak luggage-purchasing time. While we’re definitely not recommending you fly off on a jet set journey, you can still venture out on road trips and other staycation-esque getaways, and you’ll want a cute suitcase (or, perhaps, a Weekender Bag?) to carry your things.

Also, it’s always a good idea to prepare for the future, because we see many a dreamy vacation once we’re all able to safely travel again. Plus, Away has plenty of accessories that aren’t exclusively for a long-haul journey—might we suggest the jewelry case, Daypack or Latitude Tote?

The sale only lasts through September 15, so we recommend selecting a long-coveted piece you’ve been eyeing for a while, or considering an investment for the future. Scroll through to see a few of our favorites from Away’s first sale.