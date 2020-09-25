Best CBD Gummies for Pain, Stress & Anxiety Relief

CBD gummies are gaining more and more popularity in recent years, and there are many reasons for this. First of all, CBD gummies are tasty. They are also convenient, portable, and discreet, not to mention there is no measuring necessary, making them easy to dose. For both first timers and experienced CBD users, CBD gummies are a great option.

The research on CBD is still relatively new, but scientific evidence suggests it may provide certain therapeutic benefits. Additionally, CBD users tend to rave about how great it is, so the anecdotal evidence is strong as well. Some of the main reasons people choose to use CBD are relief from anxiety, stress, and pain.

Overall, CBD has been found to be safe to use, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some risks involved. Those risks come from the fact that over-the-counter CBD products remain unregulated by the FDA. Some CBD companies put profit over quality, which is why it is important to research a CBD gummy brand.

Luckily, we’ve done a bunch of that research for you. All the CBD gummies included in the list below are derived from hemp grown in the US, have been tested by a third-party lab, and have less than 0.3 percent THC, since THC is still not legal federally.

How we chose which CBD gummies to include on this list

The products in this list had to check off each of the items on the following list to ensure our recommendations are safe, high-quality products:

Proof of third-party testing by a certified lab

Certificate of Analysis (COA) shows no more than 0.3 percent THC, including for full-spectrum products

COA shows the product has passed all tests for molds, heavy metals, and pesticides

The hemp used to make the product was grown in the US

Other factors in which CBD gummy brands were selected included product potency, product manufacturing process, and brand reputation. A CBD brand can earn a good reputation by getting great customer reviews, not making any unverified health claims, and never receiving a Trusted Source warning letter from the FDA.

Why we love these CBD gummies

Many things can make one CBD product better than another. Pure CBD is an organic compound, meaning that scientifically speaking, it has the same chemical makeup regardless of brand. However, to make CBD gummies, other ingredients must be included as well.

The quality of those other ingredients is a factor in why we love the CBD gummies in the list below. Another element is the price.

Cost

Once a brand’s safety and quality have been adequately verified, CBD gummies’ price starts to matter. After all, if it’s all the same main ingredient, high-quality, US-grown CBD, why should one cost much more than another?

Price can vary based on whether the product is organic and has other desired ingredients and potency. The pricing chart below will help you recognize where each CBD gummy product in the list below ranks in terms of price per potency.

$ – under $0.10 per mg of CBD

$$ – from $0.10 to $0.20 per mg of CBD

$$$ – over $0.20 per mg of CBD

CBD terms that are helpful to know

Full-spectrum CBD is made up of mostly CBD. However, it will also have small quantities of other cannabis plant elements, including other cannabinoids besides CBD (including THC), flavonoids, and terpenes. Full-spectrum CBD is not pure, but some cannabis experts claim it is more effective than pure CBD because all of the plant’s elements work together synergistically.

Broad-spectrum CBD is also made up of mostly CBD. However, it also has other cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes from the cannabis plant in very small quantities. The only cannabinoid missing from broad-spectrum CBD is THC, mostly for legal reasons.

CBD isolate is pure CBD. All other elements from the cannabis plant have been removed.

Flavonoids give all plants their flavor. A tomato tastes like a tomato because of its flavonoids, and different strains of cannabis and hemp have different flavors for their varying flavonoid profiles. Flavonoids can be found in both full and broad-spectrum CBD.

Terpenes give all plants their aroma. Most terpenes are said to have health benefits . Cannabis is a plant with a variety of different terpenes depending on the strain. Terpenes can be found in both full and broad-spectrum CBD.

10 of the Best Brands of CBD Gummies on the Market

Price: $$

Calm by Wellness is a CBD brand known by its customers for quality hemp-sourced products that are free of THC, certified non-GMO, and organic. This is what keeps them so loved by their loyal customers. Plus, Calm by Wellness uses broad-spectrum CBD to make sure their products have the advantage of using the whole hemp plant, minus the THC.

Each Calm by Wellness CBD gummy contains 10 mg of CBD and only natural oils and fruit and vegetable extracts. There is no melanin in this calming product, while other similar products do. They are also free harmful ingredients like high-fructose corn syrup, using organic cane sugar to sweeten them. And if that weren’t enough, they also have a vegan version of the gummies, which use pectin instead of animal gelatin.

Price: $$

The co-founder and CEO of Joy Organics is Joy Smith, a grandmother who searched for support to deal with health issues. That’s when she found CBD and eventually decided to start her own business from this natural substance that helped her so much. Joy wanted to share the love with the world.

Joy Organics has gained customer trust and popularity by using a seven-step process to ensure its quality, including Premium CBD Gummies, which are entirely free of THC, vegan, and gluten. The Premium gummies come in two flavors, Green Apple, or Strawberry Lemonade. With 10 mg of CBD in each gummy, this is a suitable dosage for new CBD users and experienced users alike.

Price: $$

Made with pure CBD isolate from hemp grown in Oregon free of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, Penguin CBD Gummy Worms are a product that you can trust to be quality. On top of the product quality also comes some fun, as these gummies are made in the shape of worms and are coated with a sweet-and-sour sugar blend. For any fan of sour candy, these gummy worms should definitely pique your interest.

Each Penguin CBD gummy worm has 10 mg of CBD. This makes it easy to take a relatively low dose or double or triple up for a higher dose. Plus, the company is fully transparent, listing the gummy ingredients right on the website and offering easy-to-read third-party lab results for each different product they sell.

Price: $

Charlotte’s Web gained a lot of popularity after its products were used for epilepsy. They are still riding that popularity today thanks to the high-quality they continue to deliver. Their Calm CBD Gummies use full-spectrum CBD. While their gummies do contain some THC, it is a trace amount. Their COAs show less than 0.3 percent THC in all products. Using the whole plant to make products also means there are tons of naturally occurring terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids as well.

Some studies have indicated that two of the terpenes in Charlotte’s Web Calm CBD Gummies, lemon balm and l-theanine, can be great for mood and relaxing. Charlotte’s Web also uses natural fruit and vegetable juices in their gummies, each of which comes with 10 mg of CBD. And despite the high quality of their gummies, they still make them very affordable.

Price: $$

CBDfx’s CBD Gummies are made with vegan, broad-spectrum CBD. Aside from being made from organic pectin instead of animal gelatin, they also contain all-natural ingredients and no artificial sweeteners. Two of the ingredients in these gummies, turmeric, and spirulina, are superfoods high in antioxidants.

There is evidence that turmeric and spirulina may function as anti-inflammatories, so in combination with the CBD, these gummies may be especially helpful for pain management. Aside from that, CBDfx gummies come from organically farmed hemp, always a plus. One bottle of these gummies includes 60 gummies each with five milligrams of CBD, making them great for beginners.

Price: $

Fab CBD may be a relatively new company in the world of cannabis, but they have already built a trusting customer base that loves to rave about the quality of their products. Their CBD Gummies are sourced from Colorado-based organic hemp and made from CBD isolate, making them completely THC-free. They are also free of pesticides, solvents, and other harmful contaminants, assured by their COA.

All the other ingredients in their gummies are also top-notch, which are all-natural, free of GMOs, vegan, and gluten-free. Every gummy contains a high dose of 25 mg of CBD and comes in a tasty fruity flavor. The price point of Fab CBD Gummies at only 0.08 cents per mg of CBD makes this product a deal.

Price: $$

Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies are made with broad-spectrum CBD, plus vitamins D-3 and B-12. Some studies have potentially linked low vitamin D as well as low vitamin B-12 to depression, so having vitamin D paired with CBD could be a soothing combination. What’s more, their hemp is sourced from Colorado, where the Sunday Scaries’ owners have visited personally to ensure only high-quality hemp is used in their CBD products.

Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies are made with 10 mg each, which means they are great for both beginners and expert CBD users who might want to double or triple up. The non-vegan version of Sunday Scaries CBD gummies is gelatin-based and use pure-cane sugar. The vegan version contains pectin instead.

Price: $$

Verma Farms CBD gummies are a US hemp-derived product, organic and grown free of pesticides and GMOs. Each gummy contains a larger dose than many other CBD gummy products with 25 mg. As such, they may not be the ideal gummy choice for beginning CBD users.

These gummies come in various delicious, sweet-sour flavors, including Maui Melon, Peachy Pau Hana, Blueberry Wave, Island Apple, and Berry Beach. Verma Farms is a socially conscious business inspired by the pureness of Maui. All of their products are completely free of THC, making them legal across all 50 states.

Price: $$

Green Roads Relax Bears are made from CBD isolate, derived from non-GMO hemp. Each package contains five gummies, each with 10 mg of CBD. The small quantity of chews in each package makes it easier on the wallet upfront, though a larger bottle is available when you’re ready to commit. Also, each gummy’s low-moderate dose is ideal for dosing, as you can always take more as desired.

Customer reviews often include lots of compliments on the sweet-sour flavor of these gummies, so you can feel confident that you’ll enjoy the process of eating them too. They genuinely seem to be a fan favorite among CBD users between the taste and the quality of these gummies.

Price: $$

Green Gorilla is not only a company with high-quality, organic, 0 percent THC, they are also a fantastic company from an environmental standpoint. They grow their hemp using sustainable practices, meaning no use of chemical fertilizers or pesticides and the use of a natural aquifer to save water. Plus, their soil is rich in nutrients to help preserve water as well.

Each Gorilla CBD gummy has 5 mg of CBD, is soy and nut-free, and kosher as well. They come in three flavors: Strawberry, Wild Berry, and Gorilla Berry. Additional ingredients include organic oils, extra-virgin olive oil, turmeric, and rosemary.

Takeaway

The mounting evidence for CBD’s health benefits, including to help with stress, anxiety, and pain management, makes a strong case for trying out CBD to see if could be the right choice for you.

While more research is needed to confirm CBD’s potential health benefits, the information scientists currently have is promising. Plus, the only safety issue has to do with CBD being unregulated as opposed to the substance itself creating any danger, so that makes it an easier decision to try it out. After all, what’s the harm, especially since the work of investigating brands has already been done here. This excellent selection of CBD gummies comes from all high-quality brands that are known and trusted by their consumers.