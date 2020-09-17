Best CBD Oil for Sleep & Insomnia [2020 Update]

If you go to bed at a reasonable hour but still don’t get enough sleep because you keep tossing and turning the whole night, waking up at the slightest sound, you’re not alone.

CBD oil can be an effective, natural solution to poor sleep, but how to find the right one? The market is flooded with them! And many are of poor quality, not giving you the results you need.

Here are our top 5 CBD oils for sleep issues:

How Was This List Made?

Cannabis has been used in alternative medicine for centuries and is now seeing a resurgence in popularity. Too many companies have jumped onto the CBD bandwagon over the past few years, hoping to make a quick buck.

There are a lot of sub-standard products on the market, many of them using low-grade CBD extract that is ineffective. It’s important to know which of the brands are really worth their salt before you spend your hard-earned dollars.

We took the time to research the CBD brands available on the market thoroughly before coming up with our recommendations.

And even before doing that, we looked at a lot of scientific literature on CBD to get a thorough understanding of what’s what and how CBD can actually help deal with insomnia.

We’re also not interested in pushing hype. What we look for are the clean, hard facts, giving them to you as they are.

There is a lot we had to consider when selecting the best CBD oils for sleep:

Hemp source and quality: organic hemp is the best. Many countries around the world grow hemp, but not all of them follow the same standards. And having the hemp sourced locally gives the brand more control over the quality.

organic hemp is the best. Many countries around the world grow hemp, but not all of them follow the same standards. And having the hemp sourced locally gives the brand more control over the quality. CBD extraction process: there are different ways to extract CBD from the hemp plant. Some methods leave harsh chemical residues in the extract, while others result in a pure, safe CBD.

there are different ways to extract CBD from the hemp plant. Some methods leave harsh chemical residues in the extract, while others result in a pure, safe CBD. Isolate or broad-spectrum: Some brands offer CBD isolate, while others offer a broad-spectrum CBD that contains all the other useful cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant.

Some brands offer CBD isolate, while others offer a broad-spectrum CBD that contains all the other useful cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant. Third-party testing: The best brands have their CBD oils tested for quality, potency, and purity by certified independent third-party labs. It is the best assurance the company can give its customers of commitment to quality.

The best brands have their CBD oils tested for quality, potency, and purity by certified independent third-party labs. It is the best assurance the company can give its customers of commitment to quality. CBD oil potency: not all CBD oils are of the same potency or strength. Some are much stronger, others less.

not all CBD oils are of the same potency or strength. Some are much stronger, others less. Brand reputation: here, we looked at how transparent the brand is and its reputation with users. We also considered the quality of their customer care.

here, we looked at how transparent the brand is and its reputation with users. We also considered the quality of their customer care. Price: Naturally, you want the best value for money you can get. Here we looked at how much CBD you can actually get per dollar spent.

As you can see, the list is quite comprehensive. It took a lot of searching and double-checking to come up with the top 5 contenders, but we did it.

So let’s not waste any more time and take a more in-depth look at each of these CBD oils to help you decide which one will best suit your personal needs.

5 Best CBD Oil for Sleep (Product Reviews)

#1 Fab CBD Oil: Top Voted & Highest Quality

It is a CBD brand with a great range of products, including CBD oil. This company is a relative new-comer to the CBD scene, having opened its doors for business in 2017.

But it has steadily developed a loyal, dedicated following that is now much larger than that of many of FAB’s older competitors.

Fab CBD is a brand geared at providing a unique and fun CBD experience to its users. So unlike some purist brands, they offer CBD oils in various flavors, and a range of other interesting CBD products as well.

Their products, however, retain excellent standards and do not sacrifice quality for the price.

These CBD oils are full-spectrum and use a whole-plant hemp extract, making sure you get the full benefits of all the terpenes and cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, not just CBD alone.

100% organic hemp locally grown in Colorado is used to manufacture all of the CBD used by this brand. This allows the brand full control over its CBD source.

is used to manufacture all of the CBD used by this brand. This allows the brand full control over its CBD source. Every batch of CBD is independently tested by a third-party lab. Everything from potency and consistency to purity is tested, and the results are made available on the brand’s website for total transparency and quality assurance.

Everything from potency and consistency to purity is tested, and the results are made available on the brand’s website for total transparency and quality assurance. The CBD oil is THC-free. There is less than 0.3% THC in Fab’s CBD oils, so you won’t be getting a high or suffering from other mind-altering effects.

There is less than 0.3% THC in Fab’s CBD oils, so you won’t be getting a high or suffering from other mind-altering effects. Several flavors available: you can, of course, buy the natural, unflavored CBD oil, but there are four different flavor options if you are not into the taste of hemp: citrus, mint, vanilla, and berry.

you can, of course, buy the natural, unflavored CBD oil, but there are four different flavor options if you are not into the taste of hemp: citrus, mint, vanilla, and berry. Four different strengths: Fab CBD oil comes in a selection of four different potencies so you can choose what works best for your needs: 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, and 2400mg.

Fab CBD is currently one of the best-known and most popular CBD brands with users, and is also well-respected within the industry, despite being a newcomer. It is certainly more affordable than most yet still offers solid quality and great value for your CBD dollar and here’s a page with Fab CBD’s latest coupon codes.

Pros:

CBD is sourced from 100% organic Colorado hemp

Third-party tested for quality and consistency

Available in four different strengths

Comes in natural and flavored options

Affordable

Free shipping within the US

International shipping available

Excellent 30-day money-back policy

Cons:

Free shipping is on the slow side and expedited shipping costs extra

Lowest potency oil may not be enough to get the effects you need

Customer Experience

Fab CBD oils has received hundreds of raving reviews from users all over the US and beyond. What people love most about this brand is its easy going yet educative approach to CBD.

Everybody agrees that the price is very affordable for the quality, making this excellent value for money. People also love the fact that there are flavored options available in every potency of CBD oil.

Many have gotten relief from stress, anxiety, and sleep problems using Fab CBD oil, with some commenting that for long-term use, the 1200mg and 2400mg potencies seem to produce the best results.

==> Buy Fab CBD Oil here

#2 Cheef Botanicals CBD Oil: Best Value

It is a solid brand with a reputation for dealing with pure, high-quality CBD in several forms. The company focuses on using 100% organic, non-GMO hemp to extract all of its CBD.

Cheef Botanicals delivers all-natural CBD oil with no flavor or additives except for organic hemp oil, which is used as a carrier to maximize the bioavailability of the CBD itself.

Quality is a top consideration in the entire manufacturing process, from seed to shelf. Third-party lab testing is a given, and customer care is more than happy to answer any questions you may still have.

All hemp is sourced from certified, organic industrial-quality hemp farms in Colorado . It ensures that the final CBD extract is pure and potent, with no traces of pesticides or other harmful chemicals.

. It ensures that the final CBD extract is pure and potent, with no traces of pesticides or other harmful chemicals. The CO2 extraction process is used. It ensures that the CBD extract is pure and doesn’t contain any harsh chemical residues.

It ensures that the CBD extract is pure and doesn’t contain any harsh chemical residues. Third-party tested for potency and purity. Every batch of CBD oil used by Cheef Botanicals is tested by an independent lab, and the results are posted on the brand’s website.

Every batch of CBD oil used by Cheef Botanicals is tested by an independent lab, and the results are posted on the brand’s website. THC-free: This is a broad spectrum oil, meaning it contains all the useful cannabinoids and terpenes in the hemp plant except for the psychoactive THC, so it will not make you high.

This is a broad spectrum oil, meaning it contains all the useful cannabinoids and terpenes in the hemp plant except for the psychoactive THC, so it will not make you high. Free of additives: this organic, vegan, and non-GMO CBD oil contains only hemp oil as a carrier oil. There are no flavors, colorants, or preservatives.

this organic, vegan, and non-GMO CBD oil contains only hemp oil as a carrier oil. There are no flavors, colorants, or preservatives. Several Potencies Available: This broad-spectrum CBD oil comes in a choice of 4 different potencies: 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, and 3000mg. This is great as it gives good options for both beginners and advanced users.

It is an excellent, trustworthy brand when it comes to CBD oil and other CBD products. Here’s a summary of the best features, but also the cons.

Pros:

100% organic, vegan, and non-GMO

Locally-grown, industrial-quality hemp

Third-party tested for quality

Available in 4 different potencies

Bundles available for greater discounts

Excellent returns and refund policy

Great value for money

Cons:

Ships only within the US

Shipping is not free

No flavored options

Customer Experience

Cheef Botanicals CBD oils have received positive reviews from hundreds of users. Repeat customers like the consistency of the oil, and many recommend the 300mg version as being perfect for newbies to CBD.

People have used these oils to get relief from persistent insomnia, as well as calming stress and anxiety. Some have also found it alleviates lower back pain and joint aches due to arthritis.

⇒ Buy Cheef CBD Oil here

#3 CBDpure Oil: Highest Guarantee

CBDpure is another well-respected company in the CBD industry, delivering a range of CBD products, including CBD oil. This brand doesn’t offer any flavored oils, preferring to focus on producing a 100% natural, organic CBD oil.

This brand uses organic hemp oil as a carrier base for its CBD and doesn’t add flavor, preservatives, or colorants to its products. All their hemp is sourced from Colorado- and Washington-based hemp farms and is organically grown.

CBDpure uses the CO2 extraction process to ensure the final extract is clean and potent. The brand also submits all of its CBD for independent third-party testing to monitor quality and consistency.

100% organic, locally sourced hemp is used. Having the hemp sourced locally gives the brand better quality control right from the start of the manufacturing process.

Having the hemp sourced locally gives the brand better quality control right from the start of the manufacturing process. The CO2 extraction process used is highly acclaimed for producing pure, potent CBD oil with no harsh solvent residues or other contaminants.

is highly acclaimed for producing pure, potent CBD oil with no harsh solvent residues or other contaminants. Tested by a third-party lab for quality. All the brand’s CBD oil is tested for contaminants such as pesticides, heavy metals, and other harmful substances, and the results are published on the company’s website.

All the brand’s CBD oil is tested for contaminants such as pesticides, heavy metals, and other harmful substances, and the results are published on the company’s website. Broad-spectrum CBD oil is a better alternative than CBD isolate, ensuring you get the full synergistic benefits of all the cannabinoids and terpenes in the hemp plant.

is a better alternative than CBD isolate, ensuring you get the full synergistic benefits of all the cannabinoids and terpenes in the hemp plant. 100% natural products. CBDpure CBD oils do not use any flavors or other additives, except for hemp oil, which is used as a carrier oil.

CBDpure CBD oils do not use any flavors or other additives, except for hemp oil, which is used as a carrier oil. Available in 3 different strengths: this brand’s CBD oil comes in 300mg, 600mg, and 1000mg. There is an option for everyone, from beginner to more advanced users.

CBDPure has a solid reputation within the CBD industry, but there are a couple of drawbacks to buying their products too. Here’s the page for latest CBDpure coupon codes.

Here’s a summary of both the good and the not-so-good:

Pros:

100& organic, natural CBD oil

Third-party tested for quality, purity, and consistency

Available in 3 different potencies: 300mg, 600mg, 1000mg

Free shipping available within the US

Great 90-day returns and refunds policy

Cons

On the somewhat pricier side

Ships only within the US, Canada, and the UK

No flavored versions available

Customer Experience

Thousands of people have used CBDpure CBD oils, and there are a multitude of reviews available online, the majority positive, but some customers had complained that they wanted a stronger potency.

The brand used to carry only 300mg and 600mg versions but recently added the extra-strength 1000mg, addressing that problem. Apart from that, users are generally happy, commenting that this oil has helped them solve their insomnia and anxiety-related problems.

Most people seem to prefer the 600mg, adding that it delivers the best value for money and is potent enough to produce results for the average user.

==> Buy CBDpure CBD Oil here

#4 Nuleaf Naturals Full Spectrum Oil: Most Potent Product

Founded by natural plant medicine aficionados in 2014, Nuleaf Naturals is one of the pioneer companies in the CBD industry in the US. The brand’s focus is to provide quality, accessible CBD to help people improve their health and wellness.

It is a brand that has stood the test of time, with thousands of consumers trusting it to supply them the best quality CBD for their needs. Their CBD oil is 100% pure, with the only addition being organic hemp oil as a carrier.

This brand applies the best manufacturing practices, aiming for strict quality control right from the beginning. Their hemp is locally grown in Colorado and is monitored all the way from farm through processing and packaging.

100% organic, Colorado-grown grown hemp ensures the brand has control over the entire manufacturing process, starting right at the hemp farm.

ensures the brand has control over the entire manufacturing process, starting right at the hemp farm. Third-party testing by an independent lab means you can trust the quality of what you’re buying. All results are openly published on the company’s website for anyone to access.

means you can trust the quality of what you’re buying. All results are openly published on the company’s website for anyone to access. The brand uses a whole-plant extract, resulting in a broad-spectrum oil that contains CBD and all the other cannabinoids and terpenes in the hemp plant for a full, synergistic effect.

resulting in a broad-spectrum oil that contains CBD and all the other cannabinoids and terpenes in the hemp plant for a full, synergistic effect. Only natural ingredients used with no additives. Nuleaf Naturals CBD oils don’t contain anything except the CBD itself and organic hemp oil as a carrier. There are no flavors, colorants, or preservatives of any kind.

Nuleaf Naturals CBD oils don’t contain anything except the CBD itself and organic hemp oil as a carrier. There are no flavors, colorants, or preservatives of any kind. It comes in 5 different potencies, creating an excellent range for every type of CBD user. Nuleaf Naturals CBD oil is available in 300mg, 900mg, 1800mg, 3000mg, and 6000mg, which is one of the strongest available on the market.

Nuleaf Naturals is a reliable CBD brand that can be trusted to deliver quality and consistency every single time, which is why it is still going strong since 2015. Here’s a page for the latest Nuleaf Naturals coupon code.

There are a couple of reasons it may not be your first choice, though, so let’s take a look at the best features as well as the cons.

Pros:

100% organic, Colorado-grown hemp is used

Tested for quality and consistency by an independent third-party lab

Broad-spectrum CBD for a full, synergistic effect

Five different CBD oil strengths to choose from

Free shipping within the US

International shipping available to over 40 countries

Cons:

No flavored options available

Weak returns and refunds policy

Premium prices

Customer Experience

There are literally hundreds of reviews on Nuleaf Naturals CBD oil available. Most are overwhelmingly positive, with users saying the brand’s products may be pricier than some others, but the quality is well worth the extra buck.

Many people have found relief from insomnia, stress, and chronic pain using Nuleaf Naturals CBD oil. Those that need large doses really appreciate the extra-strong 6000mg version.

People new to CBD have found that with this brand, even 300mg is strong enough to produce results, unlike with other brands where you need to buy at least 600mg to get any effects.

==> Buy Nuleaf Naturals CBD Oil here

#5 Joy Organics CBD Oil: THC Free CBD Products

Founded and run by a family, Joy Organics is a brand dedicated to producing premium quality CBD. Their focus is on producing the best in the industry, and they deliver as promised.

The manufacturing process is strictly monitored from beginning to end, from seed to shelf. The brand uses only the best quality hemp and tests it at several different stages of the extraction process to ensure it adheres to the strictest quality standards.

The customer service with Joy Organics is just as outstanding as the product itself. The customer care staff is friendly and efficient, answering questions and resolving any issues with minimum hassle.

The only reason that Joy Organics doesn’t make it to the top of our list is their equally premium price tags. But if it’s within your budget, you’ll be getting the best quality CBD available on the market today.

100% organic Colorado-grown hemp is used. Industrial-quality hemp grown on certified Colorado hemp farms is an assurance of the purest and most potent CBD extract later on.

Industrial-quality hemp grown on certified Colorado hemp farms is an assurance of the purest and most potent CBD extract later on. Broad-spectrum, THC-free CBD oil. The CBD oil from Joy Organics is made from a whole-plant extract, meaning it contains all the terpenes and cannabinoids in the hemp plant, not just CBD, for a fuller, more potent effect. There is, however, no THC, so you won’t be experiencing a high.

The CBD oil from Joy Organics is made from a whole-plant extract, meaning it contains all the terpenes and cannabinoids in the hemp plant, not just CBD, for a fuller, more potent effect. There is, however, no THC, so you won’t be experiencing a high. Independent third-party lab test results for every batch of CBD are available on the brand’s website. All their CBD is tested multiple times in-house but also sent out for independent analysis to ensure premium quality and purity.

for every batch of CBD are available on the brand’s website. All their CBD is tested multiple times in-house but also sent out for independent analysis to ensure premium quality and purity. Organic and natural ingredients only. This CBD oil doesn’t contain any useless filler ingredients that would cut down on the potency.

This CBD oil doesn’t contain any useless filler ingredients that would cut down on the potency. Flavored CBD oils are available. It is an excellent alternative for anybody that doesn’t like the natural taste and smell of CBD oil. Besides the natural, unflavored version, you can get CBD oil in mint, lemon, and orange flavors.

It is an excellent alternative for anybody that doesn’t like the natural taste and smell of CBD oil. Besides the natural, unflavored version, you can get CBD oil in mint, lemon, and orange flavors. Four different strengths are available. Joy Organics offers CBD oils in a total of 4 different strengths, ranging from just 225mg per bottle for beginners to a much more potent 1350mg per bottle.

Joy Organics is a brand that has two main goals: ensuring their products are 100% organic and the best possible quality. It is a product we can whole-heartedly recommend to anyone looking for a top-notch CBD oil, but there are a couple of things to keep in mind. You can bookmark this Joy Organics coupon page for latest discounts.

Pros:

100% organic CBD oil

Premium quality

Broad-spectrum CBD oil

THC-free

Flavored options available

Comes in 4 different potencies

Free shipping within the US

Great 30-day money-back policy

Cons:

Premium price tag

Does not ship internationally

Customer Experience

Joy Organics may be expensive, but that is about the only complaint you can find with users of this brand’s CBD oil. People have left raving reviews for this brand’s CBD oil, saying there is no better value for money in terms of how effective the product is.

Many users buy this CBD oil to help them deal with sleep and anxiety problems, but some use it just for the overall supportive effects it has on their wellbeing.

A few have noted that the lowest potency of 225mg may not be enough for those who don’t respond to CBD quickly.

==> Check Joy Organics CBD Oils here

CBD for Sleep

CBD is just one of the over 100 cannabinoids present in the hemp plant. Unlike THC, it is not psychoactive and doesn’t have any mind-altering effects.

CBD works by interacting with our endocannabinoid systems. It has been used in the holistic medicine world for centuries, but modern science does not yet fully understand CBD, and there is a lot of research going on.

Results to date show that CBD can have several beneficial effects, such as alleviating chronic joint and muscle pain due to inflammation, relief from anxiety, and, of course, relief from insomnia.

Benefits of CBD Oil

CBD oil is becoming more and more popular with people everywhere, and with good reason.

Can offer relief from stress and anxiety

Can help with chronic pain and inflammation

Can help improve quality of sleep

Doesn’t require a prescription in most of the US and many other countries

Is legal in most of the US, and increasingly many other places

Potential Side Effects of CBD Oil

Many people are able to use CBD oil without experiencing any adverse side effects, but not all.

You may find yourself experiencing a few, although in many cases they are not acute enough to cause any severe problems.

However, research on CBD is still ongoing, and it is not approved for any medical purposes by the FDA, so take care when using it.

Potential side effects include:

Drowsiness and a feeling of lethargy

Dry mouth

Nausea

Tiredness or fatigue

Diarrhea

Changes in weight or appetite

Low blood pressure

If you experience any severe side effects or have any other cause for concern, immediately discontinue using CBD oil and get advice from your doctor.

Do not use CBD oil if:

You are pregnant or breastfeeding.

You have a medical condition that CBD may worsen.

You are on medication that using CBD can interfere with

How to Use CBD Oil for Sleep?

CBD oil is meant to be taken orally, not heated, or combusted in any way. Most people get the best results by taking it a couple of hours before they expect to go to bed.

To get the best results, you need to use the dropper to measure out your desired dosage and hold it under your tongue for about 30 seconds.

You can take CBD on an empty stomach if you want the results a little bit faster, but it will be just as effective even if you take it together with or after your meal.

If you find you don’t like the natural taste of CBD or hemp oil in general, consider going for one of the flavored alternatives. They’ll still give you the CBD you’re looking for, but its taste will be masked by something else, making it more palatable.

CBD Dosage for Sleep

When it comes to dosage, there are no rules set in stone. Different people process CBD differently: some require more to get any kind of results, others need much less.

It also heavily depends on what condition you’re using CBD for and its severity. If, for example, you normally sleep well but have had a restless night or two for some reason, you may not need as much CBD to get results as someone chronically suffering from insomnia.

The best way to go about figuring out the right dosage for yourself is to start low and gradually build up if necessary.

If you’re new to CBD oil, you can try a lower potency product on a minimal dosage of one drop. Give it a couple of weeks, and if you’re not getting the results you need, you can up it two or three drops and see what happens after another few days.

Keep experimenting until you find your sweet spot because it really is different for everybody. It may take as much as 3-4 weeks before you get the results you need from your CBD oil.

CBD Oil for Sleep: Buying Guide

There are quite a few things to consider when looking at which CBD oil to buy. There are obvious considerations of quality and price, and you’ll be looking for the most potent and reliable CBD oil at the best possible price.

But it doesn’t stop at that. There are a few other things to consider, as well.

– How Potent Is The CBD Oil?

Some CBD oils are more potent than others. If you’re new to CBD or generally need very little to get results, a lower potency may work well.

If, on the other hand, your condition is more severe, or you naturally need more CBD to experience any effects, then a higher potency oil will be more convenient and give you the desired results with fewer drops.

– Cbd Oil Flavor

Some people have no problem with the natural taste and smell of CBD and hemp oil, while others can’t stand it. Thankfully, some brands offer CBD oils that come with added natural flavors to mask the CBD.

If you find you don’t like the taste of CBD, it may be a good idea to opt for a flavored oil that better suits your palate.

– Broad-Spectrum, Full-Spectrum, Or Isolate?

CBD oils can come as isolates, meaning they don’t contain anything except the CBD itself.

They can also come as full-spectrum oils containing all the cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant, including THC.

Broad-spectrum CBD oil is exactly like full-spectrum, with one significant difference: it is free of THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid. Free in the industry-standard refers to less than 0.3% THC.

If you want to avoid any mind-altering effects, then you should go for either broad-spectrum or CBD isolate. If that is not a consideration, then a full-spectrum oil can work for you as well.

– Does It Ship To Your Destination? Are Returns Accepted?

Another important consideration is whether the brand ships to your area or not, and how affordable that shipping is. Some offer free shipping; others don’t. Some ship only within the States, others include some international destinations as well.

And if you’re trying a CBD brand for the first time, take a good look at their returns and refunds policy. The top CBD brands offer reasonable return policies, giving you at least 30 days to try the product and get a refund if it doesn’t work for you.

CBD FAQs

Can CBD Oil Help With Insomnia?

CBD is still a hot research topic, and there is a lot we don’t know about it. But some studies suggest that CBD oil can help relieve stress, anxiety, and insomnia as well. People also use CBD oil to help reduce chronic pain and inflammation.

Is CBD Oil Safe to Use?

Most people do not experience any severe side effects from using CBD oil. However, CBD is not yet thoroughly researched, so you should first speak to your doctor if you are on medication or have a medical condition before using CBD.

Is CBD Oil Legal?

It depends on where you happen to live. CBD is currently legalized in most of the US, and more and more other countries are joining the list of places where CBD is free for general use. However, to avoid legal problems, always crosscheck with your local authorities first.

Are There Any Side Effects of Using CBD Oil?

CBD is generally well-tolerated, but side effects are possible. They are usually relatively mild and include changes in appetite, lowered blood pressure, a dry mouth, drowsiness, and fatigue.

If you experience any severe side effects, discontinue use immediately and consult your doctor for advice.

How Long Do I Need To Use CBD Oil to Get Results?

Different people process CBD differently. The severity of the condition you are trying to treat with CBD also matters. Some people start seeing results within a week or so while others may take as long as 2-3 weeks to start getting noticeable results.

How Much CBD Oil Should I Take?

Again, this depends on you as an individual and the severity of the condition you want to treat using CBD oil. We would recommend starting with a lower dosage and gradually upping it until you get to the ideal point.

Will CBD Oil Show Up on A Drug Test?

That depends mostly on whether the CBD oil contains any THC or not. In most cases, if a CBD isolate or broad-spectrum oil is labeled THC-free and has less than 0.3% THC, it should not show up on a drug test with short-term or intermittent use.

However, if you use the product frequently, or if the drug test simply looks for all cannabinoids and doesn’t differentiate THC, then you may end up testing positive. You may also test positive if you take the test very soon after taking a THC-free CBD oil.

Conclusion: Should You use CBD Oil for Sleep?

Sleep deprivation can make both your professional and personal life a nightmare. CBD oil may be a great, natural way to deal with stress, anxiety, and insomnia, and improve the quality of your life.

Many people have found relief from CBD oil, which is an excellent alternative to prescription drugs that often come with undesirable side effects.

Our top recommendation is Fab CBD oil, but you can check our top 5 list for other quality CBD oil options as well.